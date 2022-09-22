Sure, we all know dining is often an experience made better by the friends, family, or lovers you’re sharing the meal with. But what do you do when you want to eat out but you also need a moment to yourself? (Or those times you don’t have anyone else to get dinner with.) Luckily, solo dining, when done at the right places, can be just as comforting, or transformative as a meal with company, and can, at its best, serve as a loving act of self-care.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO