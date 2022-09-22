ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

247Sports

BREAKING: Alexis DeBoer has committed to Washington

While the Stanford-Washington game was going on, Dawgman.com learned that Kalen DeBoer's daughter Alexis, a top 2024 softball prospect, has verbally committed to the Huskies. This is what Extra Inning Softball had to say about DeBoer as a prospect. DeBoer played for Clovis North High School in the Fresno area...
seattlemedium.com

Metro League Football Roundup 9-24-22

Leading 7-6 at halftime, the Bulldogs exploded for 41 unanswered second half points to secure the win. Garfield’s defense forced seven turnovers – six interceptions, including one ‘pick-6’, and one fumble recovery, as the Bulldogs’ scored 48 points for the second week in a row to remain undefeated at 4-0. Freshman running back Reylen Witherspoon finished the game with over 100 yards rushing.
pacificnwsports.com

Washington Huskies: Game 4 vs. Stanford – TV, Weather, More

In Week 4, the Washington Huskies open Pac-12 play as they host Stanford. Pacific Northwest Sports has all you need to know. PNWS presents what you need to know to enjoy Game 4 of Washington Huskies 2022 football as they open Pac-12 Conference play at home against Stanford. Whether you are headed to Husky Stadium or watching on TV, we have Washington fans covered.
seattlemedium.com

Rainier Beach Gets Back On Track With 49-21 Victory Over Ballard

Coming off their loss to O’Dea at Lumen field, the Rainier Beach Vikings looked to regroup against a Ballard Beavers team was coming off a one touchdown win against Roosevelt. Now entering week four, the bright lights and the Space Needle overlooking Memorial field set the stage for this Metro League matchup.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Washington

While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
secretseattle.co

56 Things You Would Never Hear A Seattleite Say

Have you ever wondered how to tell if someone is a true, dyed-in-the-wool Seattleite?. The longer you live in a certain place, the easier it gets to distinguish the locals from the tourists and temporary transplants. If you’ve lived in Seattle for a long time, then you know that there are just certain things you would never hear a Seattleite say.
territorysupply.com

10 Enchantingly Romantic Getaways Near Seattle, Washington

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Trade the chaotic streets of Seattle for the serenity of a romantic getaway in one of the country’s most beautiful regions. Outside of Seattle lies...
q13fox.com

Hiker, rock hunter killed by driver on I-90 after getting lost, trying to find trailhead

SEATTLE - It was supposed to be a day of rock hunting for Shannon Creel, her partner Britt, and another friend near Denny Creek and the Franklin Falls area. Instead, things took a tragic turn after the group got separated from one another in the woods. Her family and friends say just before 8:00 pm, Shannon was struck and killed by a driver on I-90 near Exit 47 while trying to find her way back to a trailhead.
Eater

8 Comfortable Restaurants For Dining Alone in Seattle

Sure, we all know dining is often an experience made better by the friends, family, or lovers you’re sharing the meal with. But what do you do when you want to eat out but you also need a moment to yourself? (Or those times you don’t have anyone else to get dinner with.) Luckily, solo dining, when done at the right places, can be just as comforting, or transformative as a meal with company, and can, at its best, serve as a loving act of self-care.
KOMO News

Local Auburn residents react to recent triple shooting

SEATTLE, Wash. — James Bradley was walking his dog in an Auburn neighborhood Friday night when he heard gunshots. Police say three people were shot. One died on the scene, the other two were sent to the hospital. “I’m a little rattled, and I’m ok. I understand things happen...
westsideseattle.com

After 22 years Homefront Ice Cream is asked to move out

Homefront Ice Cream, a fixture on Alki Beach at 2622 Alki Ave SW for the past 22 years will be gone as of Oct. 31. Owner Savary Ou, who came to the United States from Cambodia when she was eleven, has grown the business steadily over the past two decades, now offering more than 58 flavors of ice cream, smoothies and espresso.
q13fox.com

80s return to Seattle, Puget Sound in late September

This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September.
capitolhillseattle.com

Three Capitol Hill clubs, three futures: Neighbours ‘under new ownership,’ former R Place shaped as restaurant project, Q marks 10 years of dancing on Broadway

Three centers of Capitol Hill nightlife face very different futures as a new owner has closed a $2.7 million deal to purchase iconic Capitol Hill gay dance bar Neighbours. Meanwhile, the next life for the former R Place is taking shape while Broadway club Q is marking 10 years in the neighborhood with plans for changes behind the scenes.
KUOW

Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer

It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...

