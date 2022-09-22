Finding a place to live in 2022 hasn’t exactly been a breeze. Rents have skyrocketed, and mortgage rates have nearly doubled from their 2020 lows. As any Zillow lurker knows, prices are out of control for those bold enough to consider buying a house. The crisis is particularly hard on low-income renters who have seen an even greater share of their income go to housing and have fewer affordable options. It’s also been rough for first-time buyers, even as cities offer assistance programs and banks expand no-down payment mortgage programs.

