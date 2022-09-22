Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report
Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Back to the Future: GOP Pledge to Abolish Education Department Returns
When former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in July that her former Cabinet department “should not exist,” it made some waves. The school choice advocate and Republican mega-donor has kept a relatively low profile since leaving Washington last January, mostly attending to policy developments in her home state of Michigan. Her call to eliminate the […]
John Fetterman Draws Blood After Tucker Carlson Needles Him On 'Fake' Tattoos
Fetterman's tattoos commemorate those who died violently when he was mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania.
Comments / 0