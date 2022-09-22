ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.org

Avondale Elementary School District nearly doubles perfect scores on AZ statewide exam

Earlier this year, data from the state education department showed declines in math and English language proficiency. But the Avondale Elementary School District is seeing some positive changes, as students overcome pandemic-related learning loss. Every April, third through eighth grade students take Arizona’s Academic Standards Assessment (AASA). The statewide test...
AVONDALE, AZ
kjzz.org

Witches, dancers and women's rights take the stage in Liz Lerman's 'Wicked Bodies'

Choreographer Liz Lerman is a genius. That’s according to the MacArthur Fellowship program, which once awarded her the famous “genius” grant. She brought that to Arizona in 2016 when she joined the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University. Lerman was tasked with heading the Ensemble Lab, an experimental artist collective — a perfect gig for a choreographer who uses her work to deliver messages on everything from the environment to aging to war.
TEMPE, AZ
kjzz.org

Maricopa County reclassified to a more severe status for ozone pollution

The EPA has reclassified Maricopa County to a more severe status for ozone pollution, moving the region from “marginal” up to a label of “moderate.”. In 2015, the EPA reduced its ozone pollution guidelines from 75 particles of pollution per billion to 70. Counties had until 2021 to hit the updated guidelines and Maricopa County failed to do so. Maricopa County is the eight worst county for particle pollution, according to a report from the American Lung Association.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Society
Local
Arizona Education
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Government
kjzz.org

Goodyear approves new short-term rental regulations

The Goodyear City Council has approved new measures for short-term rentals. Those include a license, notifying neighbors and a mandatory response time for emergency and complaint contacts. The city reacted based on a new law which took effect Saturday. It returns regulation of short-term rentals from state to local control.
GOODYEAR, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy