Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Popular Black-Owned Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To CollapseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Here's why Arizona State should do whatever it takes to hire Deion SandersEugene AdamsTempe, AZ
Related
kjzz.org
Volunteers turn in signatures in effort to block AZ school voucher expansion bill
Volunteers with Save Our Schools Arizona gathered at the Secretary of State’s Office on Friday. They turned in 141,714 signatures in an effort to refer a school voucher expansion bill to the ballot. House Bill 2853 makes any Arizona student eligible to get state funds to attend a private...
kjzz.org
Avondale Elementary School District nearly doubles perfect scores on AZ statewide exam
Earlier this year, data from the state education department showed declines in math and English language proficiency. But the Avondale Elementary School District is seeing some positive changes, as students overcome pandemic-related learning loss. Every April, third through eighth grade students take Arizona’s Academic Standards Assessment (AASA). The statewide test...
kjzz.org
Witches, dancers and women's rights take the stage in Liz Lerman's 'Wicked Bodies'
Choreographer Liz Lerman is a genius. That’s according to the MacArthur Fellowship program, which once awarded her the famous “genius” grant. She brought that to Arizona in 2016 when she joined the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University. Lerman was tasked with heading the Ensemble Lab, an experimental artist collective — a perfect gig for a choreographer who uses her work to deliver messages on everything from the environment to aging to war.
kjzz.org
Maricopa County reclassified to a more severe status for ozone pollution
The EPA has reclassified Maricopa County to a more severe status for ozone pollution, moving the region from “marginal” up to a label of “moderate.”. In 2015, the EPA reduced its ozone pollution guidelines from 75 particles of pollution per billion to 70. Counties had until 2021 to hit the updated guidelines and Maricopa County failed to do so. Maricopa County is the eight worst county for particle pollution, according to a report from the American Lung Association.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjzz.org
KJZZ's Friday NewsCap: What we learned from the Arizona secretary of state debate
KJZZ’s Friday NewsCap revisits some of the biggest stories of the week. This week wrapped up with the secretary of state debate Sept. 22, where Democratic candidate Adrian Fontes debated his Republican counterpart, Mark Finchem, who claimed the 2020 presidential election was "irredeemably compromised." And as November draws near,...
kjzz.org
Goodyear approves new short-term rental regulations
The Goodyear City Council has approved new measures for short-term rentals. Those include a license, notifying neighbors and a mandatory response time for emergency and complaint contacts. The city reacted based on a new law which took effect Saturday. It returns regulation of short-term rentals from state to local control.
kjzz.org
Maricopa County Animal Control waives adoption fees to help overcrowded shelters
Maricopa County’s animal shelters are overcrowded. And to try to reduce the number of dogs, the shelters are waiving adoption fees through Monday night. Kim Powell is with Maricopa County Animal Control. She says more than 2,000 pets have been surrendered to the shelters this year. “Right now, we’re...
Comments / 0