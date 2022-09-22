Choreographer Liz Lerman is a genius. That’s according to the MacArthur Fellowship program, which once awarded her the famous “genius” grant. She brought that to Arizona in 2016 when she joined the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University. Lerman was tasked with heading the Ensemble Lab, an experimental artist collective — a perfect gig for a choreographer who uses her work to deliver messages on everything from the environment to aging to war.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO