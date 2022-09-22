Read full article on original website
Related
heraldcourier.com
Your View | Consider volunteering for tnAchieves
It was wonderful to see your article in today’s (Thursday) paper on the need for local tnAchieves mentors. Hopefully it will prompt some of your readers to step up and serve in this important (and relatively easy) role. Having served as a mentor in the tnAchieves program for the...
heraldcourier.com
Watch Now - Anderson family cultivates new agribusiness with 5,000 pumpkins
Alex Anderson, an independent auctioneer, and his wife Blair, a loan officer at Farm Credit of the Virginias in Abingdon, took the advice of their 6-year-old son, Eli, and planted pumpkin seeds this spring. A little more than three acres of pumpkins, to be exact. “We decided if we were...
heraldcourier.com
Isaiah 117 House expanding operations in Virginia
Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, is coming to Washington County, Virginia. On Sunday, Oct. 2 , at 2 p.m., the nonprofit will host a community-wide kickoff event at Emory & Henry College in the lobby of the McGlothlin Center for the Arts, Emory, Virginia.
heraldcourier.com
Vape flavors for Bristol, Kingsport would have some odd smells these days
Back in my day, you could learn geography when you smoked. Now, it’s all just fruity flavors. I mean, almost every kid in the ‘80s tried cigarette brands like “Winston” and “Salem.”. Put them together, and you have Winston-Salem in North Carolina – a nearby...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldcourier.com
Mighty Viking Band sweeps Chilhowie competition
The Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band (MVB) swept the Chilhowie Apple Festival Band Competition Saturday with first place finishes in every category for the Class AAAA bands and took home the Grand Champion Award. The Mighty Viking band and won first place in the drum major, color guard, percussion,...
heraldcourier.com
Teaching healthy habits is a focus for area schools
More than 14 million children and adolescents in the United States from ages 2 to 19 were affected by obesity from 2017 to 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When it comes to the impact of a student’s weight on their learning, the research is mixed,...
heraldcourier.com
Running and enjoying it: Arrington places third in Bristol Cross at Steele Creek.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – For two and a half miles, Tennessee High senior Zoe Arrington was in control of Saturday’s Bristol Cross country meet at Steele Creek Park. She ignored the rain, mastered the hills and set the pace. “I tried my best to hold on, but they caught...
heraldcourier.com
Bristol Cross agate
Daniel Boone 47, David Crockett 61, Dobyns Bennett 65, Knox Bearden 109, Tennessee High 131, Morristown West 136, Eastside 146, Jefferson County 234, West Ridge 261. 1. Kamryn Wingfield (Boone) 19:26.5; 2. Zoe Arrington (THS) 19:43.6; 3. Maggie Bellamy (DC) 20:11.2; 4. Breanna Dunn (DC) 20:35.9. 5. Kerrigan Lewis (Boone) 20:38.6; 6. Peyton Couch (MW) 20:40.3, 7. Emma Baker (DB) 20:51.1; 8. Millie Lovett (Bearden) 20:57.0; 9. Kailee-Ann Conner (DB) 21:03.6, 10. Sarah Siner (DB) 21:14.6.
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldcourier.com
All area schools receive full accreditation from Virginia
For the first time since 2014, for the 2022-23 school year, Virginia Middle School is among the 89% of schools across the Commonwealth of Virginia to receive accreditation. Virginia Middle School had been partially accredited since 2011. The announcement comes after two years when the accreditation process was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
heraldcourier.com
5 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $4,995,000
Inspired design, carefully curated finishes and livability define this exceptional contemporary home in the prominent gated subdivision, ‘The Virginian.' This estate is the ultimate in masterful craftsmanship and design - taking a custom-built home to the next level. Renovations have just concluded with the addition of a dining and living room, full kitchen renovation, slate paver back patio, top-of-the-line catering kitchen, basement media room, at-home gym, and the addition of a detached two-car garage with lofted in-law suite. Throughout, contemporary wallpaper is harmoniously warmed by natural wood details, stone accents, wide-plank oak flooring, and unique designer lighting. These elements help set this memorable home apart. The Virginian community features a 24/7 security guard gated entrance, an 18-hole, award winning, Tom Fazio designed golf course, large clubhouse, neighborhood pool and tennis/pickleball courts, vineyard, multiple restaurants, walking trails,
heraldcourier.com
Emory & Henry 17, Wingate 0
E&H – Kreimes return of blocked punt (Butcher kick) W – Crocker 1 run (Evans kick) E&H – Penn 25 pass from Short (Butcher kick) First Downs: E&H 11, W 13; Rushes-Yards: E&H 38-48, W 34-82; Comp-Att.-Int: E&H 13-28-2, W 10-333-1; Penalties: E&H 8-72, W 6-106; Fumbles-Lost: E&H 0-0, W 0-0; Punts-Average: E&H 10-45, W 9-40.
heraldcourier.com
LOCAL BRIEFS: Boggs to direct Tennessee High program
Tennessee High announced on Friday the hiring of David Boggs as the new head softball coach, replacing Jenn Testa, who recently resigned from the position. Boggs has coached 16 years in Bristol Tennessee City Schools, including as an assistant softball coach for Tennessee High School. Most recently he served as the head softball coach for Tennessee Middle School, formerly Vance Middle School. Boggs also served as the athletic coordinator at Tennessee Middle School for five years. In addition to softball, he has coached track, baseball, basketball, and football.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
heraldcourier.com
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
heraldcourier.com
Road construction to disrupt northbound travel on SR 93 Sunday evening
Road construction on State Route 93 in Sullivan County may disrupt travel for some motorists Sunday night. A press release from Mark Nagi of the Tennessee Department of Transportation said, beginning at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, State Route 93 will be temporarily closed to northbound traffic between State Route 36 (Fort Henry Drive) and State Route 126 (Memorial Boulevard) as crews perform asphalt repairs on the bridge over Shipley Road.
heraldcourier.com
Prep Roundup: Riverheads rebounds from loss to bite Bulldogs; Tennessee High, West Ridge volleyball teams go 4-1 on Saturday
Riverheads racked up 304 rushing yards in taking a 35-12 non-district football triumph over the visiting Tazewell Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon. The Gladiators (3-1) won in their first game since having their nation-leading 52-game winning streak snapped on Sept. 9 with a 35-21 setback to Lord Botetourt. The six-time defending...
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
heraldcourier.com
Sheriff's deputy steps in to perform CPR on unconscious woman
ABINGDON, Va. – Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Deputy Randy Heldreth was completing a traffic stop near Exit 19 on Wednesday when he heard through dispatch there was an unconscious individual in need of CPR at Walmart. “I called dispatch and said, ‘which Walmart is that? Is it 19...
heraldcourier.com
Limestone 27, UVa-Wise 13
V-W – Jae. Gillespie 3 run (K. Dalton kick) L – Stewart 20 run (Kemp kick) L – Dean 39 INT return (kick failed) L – Stewart 56 run (Kemp kick) V-W – Carter 45 INT return (run failed) L – Stewart 82 run (Kemp...
heraldcourier.com
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Fourth-quarter rally lifts Gate City past Union; Graham, Ridgeview still unbeaten; Northwood wins Smyth County title; PH piles up 526 yards; Hurley wins again; Tweed leads Holston defense
A large group of passionate fans flooded the playing surface at Legion Field after a quality win over an archrival. It was just like old times for the Gate City Blue Devils on Friday night. Gate City scored 17 fourth-quarter points to earn a stunning 23-16 Mountain 7 District victory...
heraldcourier.com
Tennessee High relies on defense to trap Falcons
ABINGDON, Va. – Marquis Phelps is not the average defensive end. At 5-foot-10, and 180 pounds, the Tennessee High standout relies on speed and finesse instead of height. In Friday’s 34-14 win over the Abingdon Falcons at Falcon Stadium, Phelps accomplished his goal. “We just wanted to be...
Comments / 0