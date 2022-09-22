Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
19th annual Funky Ferndale Art Fair has something for everyone
FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The 19th annual Funky Ferndale Art Fair opens to thousands of art enthusiasts in downtown Ferndale. Known for its “edgier showcase”, this year the event has more than 100 artists highlighting a variety of mediums and styles. From artists to authors and even...
Tv20detroit.com
Spotlight on the News: UDM's new president & Great Lakes Bioneers Detroit
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, September 25, Spotlight on the News will interview Dr. Donald Taylor, the new president of the University of Detroit Mercy. We'll also preview the upcoming Great Lakes Bioneers Conference at UDM focusing on Detroit's green future. Retired UDM Professor Mike Whitty, current UDM Professor Gail Presby, and Erma Leaphart of the Sierra Club, Michigan Chapter, will join us.
Tv20detroit.com
VIDEO: Inside the new JoJo's Shake Bar in Detroit, opening Saturday
(WXYZ) — The all-new JoJo's Shake Bar will open in The District Detroit on Saturday, right across the street from Comerica Park. This is the first location outside of the Chicago area for JoJo's Shake Bar, which is known for serving up giant shakes, great food, and specialty cocktails.
Tv20detroit.com
Several Dearborn pharmacies report robbery trend
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — It took just over one minute from the moment suspects hopped over the counter inside Nasser's Pharmacy to the moment the suspects left. However, the owner said the frighting moments felt much longer. The masked men yelled demands for everyone to get on the floor...
Tv20detroit.com
WATCH: Timelapse of world's largest rubber duck inflating
(WXYZ) — Mama Duck, the world's largest rubber duck to exist, has been in the motor city for the past week. She's in town for the North American International Auto Show and outside of the cars, she's been a main attraction. Watch her go from deflated to inflated in...
Tv20detroit.com
Brother charged in shooting, killing of decorated Detroit boxer
(WXYZ) — Timothy Lyman, 30, has been charged in the shooting and killing of his brother, decorated Detroit boxer Isiah Jones. Detroit police say around 6:20 p.m. on September 19, officers arrived at a home in the 9380 block of Stout after a shooting was reported. It was there they found 28-year-old Jones unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face, police say. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Tv20detroit.com
Police: EB I-96 at West Grand Blvd. reopens after incident with suicidal person
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police have confirmed the closure of eastbound I-96 at West Grand Blvd. due to a suicidal person. No other information is known at this time. We will provide additional updates as soon as they are available.
Tv20detroit.com
Police: Man dies after being struck by Amtrak Train in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. — Birmingham police confirmed to 7 Action News that a man died after being hit by a train there today. Police did not disclose the man's age or identity, nor what led up to the accident. A spokesperson for Amtrak said that train #353, heading from Pontiac...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit releases list of most dangerous intersections, roads with safety plan to address them
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit has many dangerous streets and the city knows it. A new published report, the Detroit Comprehensive Safety Action Plan, says as of 2020, Detroit’s traffic crash fatality rate per capita was the second highest among large cities in the United States and the pedestrian fatality rate was the third highest.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit environmentalists raise concerns over proposed rail merger
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A proposed railroad merger is promising thousands of new jobs, economic benefits, and an improved supply chain. It has environmentalists sounding the alarm, particularly in southwest Detroit — which has a history of industrial pollution, and happens to not be far from an intermodal rail facility. Environmentalists and some local advocacy groups are worried the expansion will bring with it more air and noise pollution, to areas of the region already plagued by environmental risks.
Tv20detroit.com
Teen attacked by woman carrying 'machete-style weapon' in Mt. Clemens, sheriff's office says
(WXYZ) — A 19-year-old man is recovering after he was attacked by a woman carrying a “machete-style weapon” in Mt. Clemens. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was riding his bike to work when the 28-year-old woman assaulted him near Church Street and northbound Gratiot on September 23 around 7 a.m.
Tv20detroit.com
Minnesota dominates Michigan State 34-7 in Big Ten opener
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Minnesota dominated on defense and offense in routing Michigan State 34-7 Saturday in the Big Ten opener for both schools. Tanner Morgan threw three touchdown passes and Mohamed Ibrahim extended his streak of 100-plus rushing yards to 13 games by running for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Tv20detroit.com
Police investigate after man shoots & kills brother in Sterling Heights
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Sterling Heights Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday evening (Sept. 24). Authorities tell us the incident happened in the 43000 block of Frontenac Avenue, around 5:15 p.m. Investigators say that one man fatally shot his brother. The identities of both...
