DETROIT (WXYZ) — A proposed railroad merger is promising thousands of new jobs, economic benefits, and an improved supply chain. It has environmentalists sounding the alarm, particularly in southwest Detroit — which has a history of industrial pollution, and happens to not be far from an intermodal rail facility. Environmentalists and some local advocacy groups are worried the expansion will bring with it more air and noise pollution, to areas of the region already plagued by environmental risks.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO