Crane crashes into News 9 – Oklahoman building in downtown OKC
A crane toppled and crashed into the corner of the future home of Oklahoma City TV station News 9 Saturday afternoon. The post Crane crashes into News 9 – Oklahoman building in downtown OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Oklahoma businesses unhappy about newest expansion of Scissortail Park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma businesses are unhappy about the newest expansion of Scissortail Park. One nearby business said they are being forced out because their business has slowed, forcing them to sell out. A&A Auto Parts and Salvage is across the street from Scissortail’s newest park. The salvage...
Hundreds of residents currently without shelter at The Regency apartment in downtown Oklahoma City, forced to evacuate
A chaotic afternoon for hundreds of residents at The Regency apartment complex in downtown Oklahoma City. Many may be homeless tonight after they were kicked out this morning due to a power outage. KFOR spoke with several residents who have nowhere to go.
Person dead after crashing motorcycle in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead after crashing their motorcycle in Oklahoma City. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded near Southeast 44thStreet and Shields Boulevard. Police said there was a group of three motorcyclists speeding sound on Shields, according to witnesses. At the same time, a car attempted...
3 arrested in connection to apartment attack in northeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police have arrested three suspects in connection to a attack on an elderly man in northeast Oklahoma City. Reports say the the incident was caught on a security camera near Northeast 4th Street and North Lottie Avenue. Officials say the attack happened in August, but thanks...
Oklahomans In Need Can Receive Complimentary Vision Exams on Giving Sight Day -- Saturday, October 1
Oklahoma City – Participating optometric physicians across the state of Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need as part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s (OAOP) third annual Giving Sight Day. Most participating locations will hold complimentary vision clinics on Saturday, October 1,...
Downtown OKC building evacuated while OKC Fire crews investigate
Fire crews are currently investigating a downtown OKC building after evacuating it due to electrical smoke in the lobby, said Oklahoma City Fire.
New funding for Supportive Services for Veteran Families to help more people
Starting this week, SSVF now covers 42 counties, which includes Oklahoma City. The organization is funded through grants, and with this expansion, the budget now is roughly $3.7 million.
75 animals to be moved from OK shelters to Oregon
Dozens of abandoned dogs will find new homes with families over a thousand miles away.
New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders
Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred.
Crews battle grass fire in northwest Oklahoma City
Heavy smoke from a grass fire could be seen in northwest Oklahoma City on Friday afternoon.
Scissortail Park unveils lower addition to OKC’s green space
Downtown Oklahoma City will be buzzing with activity this weekend because Scissortail Park is growing!
Hundreds gather for Sgt. Swartz & Johns 'Officer Down Benefit Ride
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Saturday morning hundreds gathered at the Crossings Community Church to support both Sgt. Bobby Swartz and Deputy Mark Johns who were shot in the line of duty while serving lock out papers in August. Sgt. Swartz was killed at the scene. Deputy Johns gave...
Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw
CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
US Marshals: OK Co. fugitive arrested in Florida less than 24 hours after receiving warrant
Less than 24 hours after receiving the warrant, U.S. Marshals in Florida found and arrested Thomas on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out
Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
Family still searching for answers 35 years after Oklahoma's infamous "State Fair Murders"
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — It has been thirty-five years since two sisters were murdered after leaving the Oklahoma State Fair. Investigators say it is the most infamous cold case in Oklahoma history. Investigators say Sept. 23, 1987 was the last time the sisters were seen alive. They were...
Police search for suspect of stolen vehicle in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for the suspect of a stolen vehicle in Oklahoma City. Around 9 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene where a vehicle had been stolen. Police said they tracked the stolen vehicle by pinging a cell phone that had been left inside. When...
