Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Motorcyclist dead after colliding with another vehicle overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was confirmed dead shortly after a motorcycle crash that occurred near Southeast 39th St. and South Shields Boulevard early on Sunday morning. The motorcyclist was travelling with two others at high rates of speed, with the victim eventually colliding with a car near the area. According to the Oklahoma […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
CHOCTAW, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out

Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Police search for suspect of stolen vehicle in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for the suspect of a stolen vehicle in Oklahoma City. Around 9 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene where a vehicle had been stolen. Police said they tracked the stolen vehicle by pinging a cell phone that had been left inside. When...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

