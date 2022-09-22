ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Atkinson, WI

Fort Chamber seeks holiday parade participants

The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that it is seeking participants for its annual holiday parade. According to a news release, the event is slated for Saturday, Nov. 12. The event is in its 26th year. Entries for the parade are being sought from businesses, schools, churches,...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Final FCCU 2022 community shred event slated for Oct. 8

Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) has announced that it will be offering its final community shred event for this year Saturday, Oct. 8. The event will take place at the credit union’s Whitewater branch. According to a recent press release, FCCU partnered with Shred-it to host a series of...
Patrick M. Wickersham, Sr.

Patrick M. Wickersham, Sr. 71, of Fort Atkinson, WI passed away peacefully Saturday, September 17, 2022. He was born April 27, 1951 in Monroe WI to the late Merlin and Frances (Welton)Wickersham. Pat enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, he also enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, drinking beer and...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Chamber holds ribbon cutting at Fort Kwik Trip

The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting event for Kwik Trip Inc. The event, held Wednesday, officially opened Store No. 1506, 1680 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson. According to information released by the chamber, Kwik Trip is a family-owned retail convenience store founded in 1965. Kwik Trip currently...
Whitewater: Semi-annual water main, hydrant flushing to begin Monday

City of Whitewater officials have announced that semi-annual water main and hydrant flushing will begin Monday, Sept. 26, and continue through Tuesday, Oct. 4. According to a recent news release, Flushing of water mains is necessary to test the hydrants to make sure adequate flow and pressure is available. It also confirms the fire hydrants and valves are operating correctly. In addition, it enhances water quality by removing sediment from the pipes in order to maintain water clarity and quality in the distribution pipes.
WHITEWATER, WI

