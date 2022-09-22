City of Whitewater officials have announced that semi-annual water main and hydrant flushing will begin Monday, Sept. 26, and continue through Tuesday, Oct. 4. According to a recent news release, Flushing of water mains is necessary to test the hydrants to make sure adequate flow and pressure is available. It also confirms the fire hydrants and valves are operating correctly. In addition, it enhances water quality by removing sediment from the pipes in order to maintain water clarity and quality in the distribution pipes.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO