Community Focus: Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza
Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza joined 12 news at 4 Friday to discuss the ongoing school bus issues and what advice he would give to Mayor-elect Brett Smiley.
therealdeal.com
Controversial transfer tax bill advances in Boston
Boston may soon be raising taxes on property sales. The city council this week advanced a bill that would impose a transfer charge of up to 2 percent on real estate sales over $2 million, and funnel the money to affordable housing programs, WBUR reported. The bill has garnered opposition...
TODAY.com
Second decomposed body found in former Rhode Island mayor’s house identified
A second decomposed body found this week in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard, who was identified as the other body, has been identified as her boyfriend, authorities said Friday. Daniel Grabowski also died in Menard’s Woonsocket home, according to a statement from the Office of the...
rinewstoday.com
Recovery Month – 4 Rhode Islanders in recovery, paying it forward
September is Recovery Month. Featuring the real stories of real people is one way we can all see that recovery is actually possible. These four stories are all compelling stories of real people – who all now work to help others who are struggling on their recovery road. Jessica...
WaterFire honors educators before full lighting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire honored several state educators, including the RI Teacher of the Year Lisa Leaheey, at Saturday’s lighting. The event is part of WaterFire’s Celebrating Educational Excellence in Rhode Island with the Rhode Island Department of Education. “It’s heartwarming to know they appreciate what we do.” Said Leaheey. “They come through our classrooms […]
rinewstoday.com
Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge Dedication
The Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge Dedication ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 25th from noon to 2pm. The Van Leesten family and friends will honor the life and legacy of Michael S. Van Leesten at the DEDICATION CEREMONY, to be emceed by Lenny Cabral. Michael S. Van...
ABC6.com
Reed, Whitehouse secure $1.5M for new CODAC facility and overdose prevention
PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse on Friday secured $1.5 million for a new CODAC Behavioral Healthcare facility and to boost overdose prevention. “We are very happy today to recognize Senator Reed and Senator Whitehouse for their support of CODAC Behavioral Healthcare, but most...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Public Works Chief, Engineer Resign
The Planning Department returned to full strength last week with the arrival of a new planning technician but, at the same time, the new director of Public Works is returning to his old job in DPW director in Jamestown, and the assistant town engineer took a job in South Kingstown.
thebeveragejournal.com
Farm Fresh Rhode Island Returns to Newport
Farm Fresh Rhode Island hosted its annual Local Food Fest, a celebration of local food growers and food producers, on the grounds of Newport’s Castle Hill Inn on Aug. 9. Sponsored by Castle Hill Inn and Newport Restaurant Group, guests of the sold-out event enjoyed freshly made seasonal fare prepared by local chefs paired with cocktails, wine and beer selections on the venue’s Chalet Patio and lawn, which overlooks Newport Bridge and the Narragansett Bay. Proceeds benefited Pawtucket’s Farm Fresh Rhode Island, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting local farms and increasing community access to locally grown foods.
GoLocalProv
Five Staggering Numbers - The Costs to Live, Eat and Put a Roof Over Your Head in RI
The cost of living, eating, turning on the lights, or getting sick is increasing at a staggering rate in Rhode Island. The federal government produces a dizzying array of data about the condition of the economy and the rate of inflation but too often it's a macro look dwarfed by data from states like California. (If California were a sovereign nation in 2022, it would rank as the world's fifth largest economy, behind Germany and ahead of India.)
Uprise RI
PUC approves record electric rate increases
After a contentious Public Utilities Commission (PUC) was shut down part way through by protesters loudly challenging the morality of approving the biggest electricity rate increase in Rhode Island history, the commission voted in favor of a number of changes to rates and credits on electric customers’ bills that will take effect beginning on October 1, 2022. Rhode Island Energy, which recently purchased the electric and natural gas distribution rights in the state, requested the record price increase because of the War in Ukraine and the resulting rising costs of natural gas, which is used to supply at least 51% of the electrical energy in New England.
independentri.com
A year after sale, large parcel of land near the seawall remains vacant
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Narragansett town officials said this week that the largest swatch of vacant land along the famed seawall, with its far-reaching vistas into the Atlantic Ocean, has no pending development plans after being sold last year to a new owner. Located at 151 Ocean Road, the parcel...
independentri.com
SK School Committee advances new pitch for district’s facilities
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown School Committee has unanimously approved a new Stage 1 application to the state to improve the district’s school facilities. It’s the town’s second attempt in recent years to push forward a plan that voters will be asked to back by passing multi million-dollar bond items. In May 2021, residents rejected an $85 million facilities bond.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island celebrates 'The Starting Five,' wind turbines
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's been five years now since five wind turbines have been active just offshore from Block Island, making Rhode Island the first in the country to do so. Gov. Dan McKee and environmental groups honored the nation’s first offshore wind farm, dubbed as “The Starting...
Town ‘very concerned’ as owner plans demolition of Belton Court mansion
The mansion is on the National register of Historic Places.
What’s the status of the Newport Grand Casino site?
Years after a developer announced plans to redevelop the property where the old Newport Grand Casino sits, the group says it will soon start unveiling its proposed modifications.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New women-owned-and-operated grocery store opens in Providence, R.I.
Rory’s Market and Kitchen opened its newest store in downtown Providence, R.I., on Friday. The 6,000-square-foot store is located at 113 Washington Street on the ground floor of the Nightingale Building. Rory’s, an independent, second-generation owned, local, natural grocery store and kitchen offers grocery staples, as well as access...
whatsupnewp.com
Home on Decatur Avenue in Jamestown sells for $2.2 million
Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced that the East Passage home at 34 Decatur Avenue has sold for $2,200,000. Nicole Carstensen, a Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Steven Sitrin of William Raveis Inspire represented the buyer. According to data...
ABC6.com
2nd body found inside former Woonsocket mayor’s home identified
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Friday the second body that was found inside of former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard’s home earlier this week has been identified. The Medical Examiners Office said Daniel Grabowski was one of the two bodies recovered from Menard’s...
newportthisweek.com
Newport Chowder Company Takes Top Prize
Newport Chowder Company Takes Top Prize in Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream Competition. Sept. 23, 2022 (Warren, R.I.) – Samuel Adams philanthropic program, Brewing The American Dream, brought together six Rhode Island-based food and beverage entrepreneurs at culinary business incubator Hope & Main in Warren in late August to vie for a $10,000 award in their annual pitch room competition. The competition was then narrowed down to just two small businesses: Newport Chowder Company and The Perfect Empanada. Both brought samples of their creations to Hope & Main’s annual Schoolyard Twilight Party on Saturday, Sept. 10th where attendees cast their vote for one of the two competitors and by night’s end, Hope & Main founder, Lisa Raiola, announced the top vote getter was Katie Potter’s Newport Chowder Company.
