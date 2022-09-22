After a contentious Public Utilities Commission (PUC) was shut down part way through by protesters loudly challenging the morality of approving the biggest electricity rate increase in Rhode Island history, the commission voted in favor of a number of changes to rates and credits on electric customers’ bills that will take effect beginning on October 1, 2022. Rhode Island Energy, which recently purchased the electric and natural gas distribution rights in the state, requested the record price increase because of the War in Ukraine and the resulting rising costs of natural gas, which is used to supply at least 51% of the electrical energy in New England.

