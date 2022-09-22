Read full article on original website
Man charged for stealing $3,000 from business to play lottery
Milton, Pa. — A man in Northumberland County is accused of charging $2,295 on a company credit card to play the lottery. State police at Milton say Jason Enterline, 37, of Milton, made the unauthorized charges on the company card at American Truck Plaza on 1460 N. Ridge Road Turbot Township. Enterline also was seen on surveillance video taking $700 of lottery tickets. Trooper Yedlosky says police received a call on Sept. 12 about the alleged thefts. Enterline was charged with access device fraud, receiving stolen property, and theft by unlawful taking through the office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
local21news.com
Thieves drag Boscov's employee with getaway car in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Springettsbury Township Police Department (STPD) are trying to find the individuals responsible for a retail theft at a Boscov's that ended in an employee being dragged by their vehicle. Police say that the two pictured had stolen over $600 of merchandise on September 12...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police say threat of gun violence against Allentown school not credible; security to be increased as precaution
A "potential threat of gun violence" directed towards Allentown's South Mountain Middle School for Monday was found to be not credible, according to city police. Authorities were made aware of the "potential threat" on Sunday, according to a news release from the police department. "The Allentown Police Department immediately initiated...
Philadelphia man indicted for alleged narcotics trafficking in Lycoming, Clinton counties
Willliamsport, Pa. — A Philadelphia man who allegedly conspired to distribute drugs in Lycoming and Clinton counties was indicted last week in federal court. Demetri Carroll, 27, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and nine counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine base and cocaine between October 2021 and August 2022. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of...
Search underway for shooter in Sunbury
SUNBURY, Pa. — The search is on for a murder suspect in Northumberland County. Sunbury Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Randy Easton of Sunbury. Investigators believe he shot and killed 33-year-old Joseph Rice, also of Sunbury. Police say it happened as a result of a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Elk once lost in Northampton County is now found
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- An escaped elk in Northampton County has been found and returned to its owners. Lehigh Township police posted this picture of the elk on Facebook Saturday. The elk got loose after heavy wind knocked down a tree and damaged the owner's fence. The animal had been...
Man allegedly stole vehicle back after ATV engine ‘blows’
Bradford County, Pa. — A 24-year-old Drums resident allegedly threatened a man and his family if a vehicle was not returned to him. The man was scared when Pedro Luis Martinez showed up at his home near the 30000 block of Route 187 in Rome and demanded keys to the vehicle. Two days before the May 25 theft was reported, Martinez agreed to exchange the car for an ATV, according...
Can You Identify Him? Man Wanted for Robbing Bank in Atco, NJ
Detectives are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for robbing a bank in Camden County Thursday afternoon. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Waterford Township Police Chief Dan Cormaney say Truist Bank at 249 White Horse Pike in Atco was hit just before 4:30 PM. According to police,...
Do not approach elk loosed by wind in Northampton County, cops say
Lehigh Township police early Saturday alerted residents to an elk loose in the Northampton County community. The police department posted at 1:47 a.m. to Facebook about the elk roaming the township after wind took down a tree that damaged its owner’s fence. A photo with the post showed a...
Price scanner thrown at pharmacist over $10 prescription
Williamsport, Pa. — An irate customer threw a price scanner at a woman causing a cut on her lip, Williamsport Police said. The Philadelphia woman swore and carried on as she argued with an employee over a $10 prescription on the evening of Sept. 7. Tiaura Sanya Robinson removed the price scanner and threw it at a pharmacist before leaving the Rite Aid near Fifth Street with the unpaid prescription, police said. ...
Man charged with drug trafficking offenses in Clinton, Lycoming counties
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY — According to U.S. Attorney Gerald M. Karam, a Philadelphia man was indicted by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking charges. Karam said that 27-year-old Demitri Carroll was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute drugs and nine counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs in Clinton and Lycoming […]
How long are most kids being detained in Northampton County’s juvenile center?
Judges, police, social workers, youth care workers and parents agree that young offenders deserve the best treatment and the best living arrangements available. How to achieve those goals is up for debate, though.
Gambling Lititz Mom Leaves Infant In Car: Ephrata Police
A 36-year-old mom from Lititz was seen gambling on a skill machine in a convenience store while her infant was out of sight in the car in the parking lot, Ephrata police say. Melissa Louise Heyman, had left her 1-year-old in her car for nearly an hour while she gambled inside the store located in the 500 block of West Main Street, Ephrata Borough on September 7, 2022 at 9:51 a.m., according to area police.
local21news.com
Gambling mother leaves child in car for just under an hour
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 36-year-old Lititz woman was charged by Ephrata Police for endangering the welfare of a child. Melissa L. Heyman was gambling on a skill machine inside a convenience store on the 500 block of West Main Street while her one-year-old child was sleeping in her car, according to Ephrata police.
Police are investigating a suspected road rage incident in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. — Police are investigating a road rage incident that occurred Friday morning in Lancaster County. The victim claims an aggressive drive pointed a gun at him, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police. The alleged incident occurred at 7:33 a.m. in the area of Clay School Road...
Woman sentenced for role in foiled hit on detectives
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman who police say delivered cash to an undercover trooper posing as a hitman pled guilty and was sentenced in Luzerne County court. According to online court records, Samantha Loughney, 29, of Wilkes-Barre, pled guilty Monday to three separate crimes. Investigators say in April of 2021, William Lynn, 27, an […]
WFMZ-TV Online
One person shot, killed in area of Allentown park
Allentown Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the area of Stevens Park Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. in the area of 6th and Tilghman streets. Police said a male was found dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to release his name or age. Police did not specify if any suspects have been identified.
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman sentenced for stealing money from social quarters
READING, Pa. — A Berks County woman will spend at least a year behind bars for stealing more than $1 million from her employer. A judge sentenced Vycky Macri to one to two years in jail followed by 10 years of probation. She's also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the Shillington Social Quarters.
local21news.com
Young man dies in York City shooting this morning, police seek answers
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are searching for details in a homicide case that occurred on the 400 block of Wallace Street this morning at about 12:43 a.m. According to York City Police, authorities were sent to the scene for a reported shooting. Upon arriving, police say that...
sanatogapost.com
Troopers Investigate Union Township Hit-Run Accident
UNION TOWNSHIP PA – A 34-year-old Elverson woman is being investigated, but has not yet been charged, for her potential involvement in a hit-and-run accident that occurred in Union Township, Berks County, according to a Friday (Sept. 23, 2022) report from Pennsylvania State Police at the Troop L Barracks in Reading.
