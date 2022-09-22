ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyomissing, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for stealing $3,000 from business to play lottery

Milton, Pa. — A man in Northumberland County is accused of charging $2,295 on a company credit card to play the lottery. State police at Milton say Jason Enterline, 37, of Milton, made the unauthorized charges on the company card at American Truck Plaza on 1460 N. Ridge Road Turbot Township. Enterline also was seen on surveillance video taking $700 of lottery tickets. Trooper Yedlosky says police received a call on Sept. 12 about the alleged thefts. Enterline was charged with access device fraud, receiving stolen property, and theft by unlawful taking through the office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
MILTON, PA
local21news.com

Thieves drag Boscov's employee with getaway car in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Springettsbury Township Police Department (STPD) are trying to find the individuals responsible for a retail theft at a Boscov's that ended in an employee being dragged by their vehicle. Police say that the two pictured had stolen over $600 of merchandise on September 12...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police say threat of gun violence against Allentown school not credible; security to be increased as precaution

A "potential threat of gun violence" directed towards Allentown's South Mountain Middle School for Monday was found to be not credible, according to city police. Authorities were made aware of the "potential threat" on Sunday, according to a news release from the police department. "The Allentown Police Department immediately initiated...
ALLENTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Philadelphia man indicted for alleged narcotics trafficking in Lycoming, Clinton counties

Willliamsport, Pa. — A Philadelphia man who allegedly conspired to distribute drugs in Lycoming and Clinton counties was indicted last week in federal court. Demetri Carroll, 27, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and nine counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine base and cocaine between October 2021 and August 2022. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newswatch 16

Search underway for shooter in Sunbury

SUNBURY, Pa. — The search is on for a murder suspect in Northumberland County. Sunbury Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Randy Easton of Sunbury. Investigators believe he shot and killed 33-year-old Joseph Rice, also of Sunbury. Police say it happened as a result of a...
SUNBURY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Elk once lost in Northampton County is now found

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- An escaped elk in Northampton County has been found and returned to its owners. Lehigh Township police posted this picture of the elk on Facebook Saturday. The elk got loose after heavy wind knocked down a tree and damaged the owner's fence. The animal had been...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly stole vehicle back after ATV engine ‘blows’

Bradford County, Pa. — A 24-year-old Drums resident allegedly threatened a man and his family if a vehicle was not returned to him. The man was scared when Pedro Luis Martinez showed up at his home near the 30000 block of Route 187 in Rome and demanded keys to the vehicle. Two days before the May 25 theft was reported, Martinez agreed to exchange the car for an ATV, according...
ROME, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Price scanner thrown at pharmacist over $10 prescription

Williamsport, Pa. — An irate customer threw a price scanner at a woman causing a cut on her lip, Williamsport Police said. The Philadelphia woman swore and carried on as she argued with an employee over a $10 prescription on the evening of Sept. 7. Tiaura Sanya Robinson removed the price scanner and threw it at a pharmacist before leaving the Rite Aid near Fifth Street with the unpaid prescription, police said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Man charged with drug trafficking offenses in Clinton, Lycoming counties

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY — According to U.S. Attorney Gerald M. Karam, a Philadelphia man was indicted by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking charges. Karam said that 27-year-old Demitri Carroll was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute drugs and nine counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs in Clinton and Lycoming […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Gambling Lititz Mom Leaves Infant In Car: Ephrata Police

A 36-year-old mom from Lititz was seen gambling on a skill machine in a convenience store while her infant was out of sight in the car in the parking lot, Ephrata police say. Melissa Louise Heyman, had left her 1-year-old in her car for nearly an hour while she gambled inside the store located in the 500 block of West Main Street, Ephrata Borough on September 7, 2022 at 9:51 a.m., according to area police.
EPHRATA, PA
local21news.com

Gambling mother leaves child in car for just under an hour

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 36-year-old Lititz woman was charged by Ephrata Police for endangering the welfare of a child. Melissa L. Heyman was gambling on a skill machine inside a convenience store on the 500 block of West Main Street while her one-year-old child was sleeping in her car, according to Ephrata police.
EPHRATA, PA
WBRE

Woman sentenced for role in foiled hit on detectives

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman who police say delivered cash to an undercover trooper posing as a hitman pled guilty and was sentenced in Luzerne County court. According to online court records, Samantha Loughney, 29, of Wilkes-Barre, pled guilty Monday to three separate crimes. Investigators say in April of 2021, William Lynn, 27, an […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

One person shot, killed in area of Allentown park

Allentown Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the area of Stevens Park Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. in the area of 6th and Tilghman streets. Police said a male was found dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to release his name or age. Police did not specify if any suspects have been identified.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman sentenced for stealing money from social quarters

READING, Pa. — A Berks County woman will spend at least a year behind bars for stealing more than $1 million from her employer. A judge sentenced Vycky Macri to one to two years in jail followed by 10 years of probation. She's also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the Shillington Social Quarters.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Young man dies in York City shooting this morning, police seek answers

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are searching for details in a homicide case that occurred on the 400 block of Wallace Street this morning at about 12:43 a.m. According to York City Police, authorities were sent to the scene for a reported shooting. Upon arriving, police say that...
YORK, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Investigate Union Township Hit-Run Accident

UNION TOWNSHIP PA – A 34-year-old Elverson woman is being investigated, but has not yet been charged, for her potential involvement in a hit-and-run accident that occurred in Union Township, Berks County, according to a Friday (Sept. 23, 2022) report from Pennsylvania State Police at the Troop L Barracks in Reading.
ELVERSON, PA

