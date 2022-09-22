ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma Public Utilities proposes new rates for power, water

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Public Utilities’ (TPU) customers could see its power and water get a little more expensive next year. The utility services provider is set to submit a proposal to the Tacoma City Council that would increase the rates of power and water for its customers.
publicola.com

Opioid Settlement Payouts to King County Cities Range from a Few Thousand Dollars to Millions

Today is the deadline for cities and counties across the state to sign on as participants in the state’s $518 million settlement with the nation’s three largest opioid distributors, and it now appears all but certain that enough jurisdictions will sign agreements that the state will be able to keep the funds. As we reported earlier this week, the settlement—the result of a case Attorney General Bob Ferguson brought against the big pill distributors for their role in fueling opiate addiction—won’t be finalized unless all of Washington’s counties, and most of its cities, agree to participate.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Seattle’s Left Proposes Defunding the Police, Stopping Sweeps, and Building Housing in Solidarity Budget

A week before the Mayor unveils his first-ever budget proposal, which will need to contend with an expected $100 million shortfall, a coalition of progressive organizations held a public meeting to pitch their idea for how the City should spend over $1 billion in 2023. Their proposal imagined a City that prioritizes housing, pedestrian safety, and combating climate change largely by defunding the Seattle Police Department (SPD) by 50%.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Mayor signs $6.5M in Green New Deal opportunity fund

A critical milestone for Seattle's "Green New Deal". Mayor Bruce Harrell signed into law more than $6.5 million dollars in investments designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build community resilience to climate change and increase net zero affordable housing.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Thurston, Pierce County Sites Considered for New Airport

Two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called "greenfield" sites that remain under consideration for a new airport after a state Legislature-created group on Friday narrowed down options for where it will recommend establishing flight operations to accommodate growing passenger and cargo traffic in the region.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Amid spike in suicides, King County Jail to restore visits, services

SEATTLE — King County Jail conditions that exacerbate isolation and increase the risk for suicide could see potential fixes beginning in the next two weeks, though some changes would stretch into the next year, according to King County Executive Dow Constantine and the county’s jail director. Constantine is...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Pierce County deputies to launch Hwy 7 emphasis patrol Monday

SPANAWAY, Wash. - Pierce County law enforcement are launching an emphasis patrol of Highway 7 around Spanaway this week. According to the sheriff’s office, officers with Washington State Patrol, Lakewood Police and Puyallup Police are joining them in patrolling the Pacific Ave/Mountain Hwy corridor. Authorities say they are targeting...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Incomplete and untruth - a mega airport in Thurston County?

A mega airport in Thurston County? Two locations (of several others) in Thurston County have been suggested by WSDOT and the Governor’s aviation expansion work group. One between Olympia and Yelm, and the other between Tenino and Interstate I-5. The workgroup is completely dominated by commercial interests and only...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

