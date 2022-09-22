ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

golfmagic.com

WATCH: Jordan Spieth's approach to ping pong is absolutely hilarious

Jordan Spieth appears to approach a light-hearted game of ping pong in similar fashion to when he is on the fairways... by talking to his ball. When events like the Presidents Cup roll around, we always see content from behind-the-scenes of the players enjoying team bonding sessions. This week is...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Thomas just hit Jordan Spieth with a 'Major League'-type celebration after ridiculous par save

Jordan Spieth is known for his ridiculous par saves, and he did it again during his Friday four-ball match at the 2022 Presidents Cup. The regular 18th hole at Quail Hollow Club is playing as the 15th this week, and Spieth’s drive found the right-hand rough just along the tree line. With his partner, Justin Thomas, in his pocket, he had to try a risky shot. His ball actually landed in the hazard that runs alongside the left of the green but ricocheted to the right, eventually finishing long of the green.
Cameron Young
golfmagic.com

Scottie Scheffler hits COLD SHANK then gets dropped by Davis Love

If a golf shot ever summed up World No.1 Scottie Scheffler's week so far at the Presidents Cup, it came with his tee shot on the par-3 10th in the Day 3 Morning Foursomes at Quail Hollow Club. Scheffler, who was once again playing alongside his good friend Sam Burns,...
golfmagic.com

Adam Scott reveals the depths of Tiger Woods' hilarious mind games

Everyone loves a good Tiger Woods story, and Adam Scott has just come out with a belter. Scott - who gave this brutally honest response about whether or not to join the LIV Golf Tour before the 2022 Presidents Cup - recently joined Golf's Subpar podcast to discuss his career.
golfmagic.com

Breakdown of Rory McIlroy's friendships with LIV players "sad" says Donald

Ryder Cup Europe captain Luke Donald says it's "sad" Rory McIlroy is unlikely to continue friendships with players who have joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series. McIlroy, 33, lashed out at the LIV players before the Italian Open on the DP World Tour last week, suggesting he believes those who have joined Greg Norman's mega-money upstart should not be allowed to participate in the Ryder Cup.
Golf.com

Inside the moment that swung the Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What does the moment of validation look like for Trevor Immelman? It looks an awful lot like prayer. Immelman was crouched in that way — palms pressed together, head bowed, eyes lowered — for only a minute on the 18th green at Quail Hollow on Saturday. But it was the minute that changed everything for the Internationals at this Presidents Cup.
Wake Forest University
Golf
Sports
ESPN

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup for personal reasons

Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Laver Cup on Saturday for personal reasons, his press spokesperson confirmed to ESPN. Nadal partnered with Roger Federer in his last professional match at the team competition between Europe and the rest of the world in London on Friday, losing in a deciding match tiebreak to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight

Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
golfmagic.com

Tom Kim rips his pants (TWICE!) at the Presidents Cup

Tom Kim has embarrassingly split his pants not once but twice ahead of the Day Two Fourballs at the Presidents Cup. Kim, 20, is making his Presidents Cup debut in Trevor Immelman's International side at Quail Hollow Club this week. According to reports, Kim split his first two pairs of...
CBS Sports

2022 Presidents Cup scores, results: Live coverage, standings, golf updates, schedule for Day 4 on Sunday

The 2022 Presidents Cup has suddenly turned competitive as the International team ran through Day 3 at Quail Hollow and now finds itself within arm's reach of the heavily favored United States. With a score of 11-7, the U.S. is still well positioned to reach 15.5 points and raise its ninth straight Presidents Cup; however, Sunday singles will feel a touch sweatier.
