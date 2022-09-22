Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
A 14(!)-year-old just became the youngest male golfer to make the cut on a major tour
As expected, the Internationals look in big trouble after Day 1 at this week's Presidents Cup. On the bright side, they could have a major talent heading their way in a couple years. And he'll even be able to legally drive a car by then. Introducing Hsieh Cheng-wei, a 14-year-old...
Here Is the Lineup for Sunday's Singles Matches at Quail Hollow
Four-point leads in cup matches have been overcome before (Medinah, anyone?), but the U.S. lineup is front-loaded for Sunday.
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Jordan Spieth's approach to ping pong is absolutely hilarious
Jordan Spieth appears to approach a light-hearted game of ping pong in similar fashion to when he is on the fairways... by talking to his ball. When events like the Presidents Cup roll around, we always see content from behind-the-scenes of the players enjoying team bonding sessions. This week is...
Justin Thomas just hit Jordan Spieth with a 'Major League'-type celebration after ridiculous par save
Jordan Spieth is known for his ridiculous par saves, and he did it again during his Friday four-ball match at the 2022 Presidents Cup. The regular 18th hole at Quail Hollow Club is playing as the 15th this week, and Spieth’s drive found the right-hand rough just along the tree line. With his partner, Justin Thomas, in his pocket, he had to try a risky shot. His ball actually landed in the hazard that runs alongside the left of the green but ricocheted to the right, eventually finishing long of the green.
golfmagic.com
Scottie Scheffler hits COLD SHANK then gets dropped by Davis Love
If a golf shot ever summed up World No.1 Scottie Scheffler's week so far at the Presidents Cup, it came with his tee shot on the par-3 10th in the Day 3 Morning Foursomes at Quail Hollow Club. Scheffler, who was once again playing alongside his good friend Sam Burns,...
golfmagic.com
9 players who changed their minds about LIV Golf: "I'm obviously not going!"
The LIV Golf Invitational Series has no doubt had a huge impact on the world of professional golf, upsetting the status quo. Phil Mickelson claimed the PGA Tour would never be the same again as he urged their commissioner Jay Monahan to enter peace talks. Peace talks - at this...
Rafael Nadal’s hilarious tennis ball headbutt in Roger Federer’s last match ever
The illustrious and storied career of Tennis legend Roger Federer is finally coming to an end. And at the moment, he is playing in his last match ever, alongside fellow legend Rafael Nadal. The pair of Federer and Nadal are currently doubles partners in the Laver Cup. At the moment,...
Yardbarker
Watch: Rafa Nadal balls his eyes out as tennis waves goodbye to Roger Federer
Even Rafa Nadal balled his eyes out last night as Roger Federer waved goodbye to the sport of tennis. In this quite remarkable era, Federer has arguably been the most renowned of the ‘big three’. We’re not going to pick a ‘best’, rather appreciate all three of them in their excellence.
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott reveals the depths of Tiger Woods' hilarious mind games
Everyone loves a good Tiger Woods story, and Adam Scott has just come out with a belter. Scott - who gave this brutally honest response about whether or not to join the LIV Golf Tour before the 2022 Presidents Cup - recently joined Golf's Subpar podcast to discuss his career.
Golf fans in stitches as official takes tumble after scrambling to get up to avoid stray ball
EVERYONE stumbles on occasion, but not everyone is filmed in action. But that was the case for an official at the Cazoo Open De France during a shot by Jamie Donaldson. With the ball going out of bounds on the right of the fairway, an official can be seen attempting to quickly stand up from their seat, only to almost instantly stumble backward and fall over.
golfmagic.com
Breakdown of Rory McIlroy's friendships with LIV players "sad" says Donald
Ryder Cup Europe captain Luke Donald says it's "sad" Rory McIlroy is unlikely to continue friendships with players who have joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series. McIlroy, 33, lashed out at the LIV players before the Italian Open on the DP World Tour last week, suggesting he believes those who have joined Greg Norman's mega-money upstart should not be allowed to participate in the Ryder Cup.
Golf.com
Inside the moment that swung the Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What does the moment of validation look like for Trevor Immelman? It looks an awful lot like prayer. Immelman was crouched in that way — palms pressed together, head bowed, eyes lowered — for only a minute on the 18th green at Quail Hollow on Saturday. But it was the minute that changed everything for the Internationals at this Presidents Cup.
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: If it felt like Jordan Spieth made everything he looked at on Sunday, it’s because he did
Jordan Spieth, match-play machine. The 29-year-old American veteran—he had played in the most Presidents Cups of any member of the U.S. team—entered Sunday singles in the second position for Captain Davis Love III, just behind Justin Thomas. Spieth and Thomas played together in all four team matches for the U.S. and went a perfect 4-0-0.
ESPN
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup for personal reasons
Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Laver Cup on Saturday for personal reasons, his press spokesperson confirmed to ESPN. Nadal partnered with Roger Federer in his last professional match at the team competition between Europe and the rest of the world in London on Friday, losing in a deciding match tiebreak to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight
Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
Jordan Spieth goes 5-0 to lead U.S. to Presidents Cup win for 12th time
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After watching his team lose both sessions on Saturday and its lead heading into the final day trimmed to four points, U.S. Presidents Cup Captain Davis Love III trusted that his 12-man team would deliver in Sunday singles. “This is one of our best formats, and...
golfmagic.com
Tom Kim rips his pants (TWICE!) at the Presidents Cup
Tom Kim has embarrassingly split his pants not once but twice ahead of the Day Two Fourballs at the Presidents Cup. Kim, 20, is making his Presidents Cup debut in Trevor Immelman's International side at Quail Hollow Club this week. According to reports, Kim split his first two pairs of...
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup scores, results: Live coverage, standings, golf updates, schedule for Day 4 on Sunday
The 2022 Presidents Cup has suddenly turned competitive as the International team ran through Day 3 at Quail Hollow and now finds itself within arm's reach of the heavily favored United States. With a score of 11-7, the U.S. is still well positioned to reach 15.5 points and raise its ninth straight Presidents Cup; however, Sunday singles will feel a touch sweatier.
Golf Digest
Guido Migliozzi was 13(!) shots back on Friday at the Open de France. On Sunday, he was the winner
It is one of golf’s hoariest clichés, up there with “stepped up to the plate,” “touch of a surgeon” and “ball-striking machine.” Holes/rounds/tournaments containing an element of inconsistency—ups, downs and everything in-between—are routinely and lazily covered by the snooze-inducing phrase, “roller-coaster ride.”
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Breaking down Saturday afternoon's four-ball pairings
CHARLOTTE — Davis Love III didn’t waste any time getting his power pairing back into action. The U.S. Presidents Cup captain immediately installed Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele into the first four-ball match Saturday afternoon at Quail Hollow Club. He then followed up with his other top combo,...
