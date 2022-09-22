Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Related
13abc.com
TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department chased a man on an ATV early this morning. According to TPD, the chase ended on Sandown Road and W Bancroft Street when the ATV flipped. The suspect was treated onsite and then taken into custody. The sheriff confirmed that the incident...
13abc.com
Local treatment center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - HERE’S MY TURNING POINT treatment center is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly renovated facility on Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. The facility is located on 2345 Dorr St, and is a treatment center for addiction, recovery and mental health. The center is dedicated to helping individuals and families impacted by mental health and substance use disorders. They hope to improve the quality of life through advocacy, education and service.
'If you want to be afraid in life, you'll find a reason': Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz reacts to violence in west Toledo
Three of the last four have been in west Toledo, which has become a hotbed for crime. Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz acknowledged the recent uptick in crime in west Toledo, but held fast to the fact that the city's homicide numbers are lower compared to last year. He said the...
13abc.com
Maumee River water rescue after witnesses see person on jet ski
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, Maumee Fire and Rescue were called to the Corey Street loading dock on Maumee River around 8:40 p.m. Witnesses said they thought they saw an unconscious man on a jet ski, which was later found to be stolen. The search was called off before...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroiters can get information about utility assistance, home repairs at this event
Detroiters on Tuesday can drop by Spirit Plaza in downtown Detroit to learn about resources that can help reduce some of their housing costs. The City of Detroit's Healthy Home Resource Day will take place in-person between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no registration required and residents can get information about programs intended to help with their utilities, water bills and home repairs.
13abc.com
Toledo-Lucas County extends latest round of rental assistance
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program application will remain open until the end of the year. The application portal assists eligible households with up to 15 months of assistance. The program includes current, future, and even past-due rent. In addition, new renters’ fees, security deposits, utility deposits, and utility payments are also included.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant eyesore troubles disabled neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Barrow St. there’s a vacant, overgrown eyesore that’s been troubling neighbors for years. So much so, that they’ve named the home’s backyard “the jungle”. The home has garnered attention before, as 13abc has covered the property previously. Kevin Perrine...
13abc.com
Road to be dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12. The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
TPD responds to car chase and shooting overnight
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight, the Toledo Police Department responded to an incident where someone said two cars were chasing and shooting at them. According to TPD, the incident started at a bar where shots were fired. The caller was pulled over at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and Monroe...
A look back in time: Time capsule from 1976 opened at Shoreland Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local elementary students started school this year in a brand new building. Shoreland and Silver Creek are both brand new buildings thanks to a combined 3.0-mill bond issue and a 3.9-mill operating levy that the community approved in 2019. The new buildings replace the old...
All-terrain wheelchair allows people of all abilities to explore Oak Openings Metropark
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — No one should be prevented from enjoying the natural beauty of our region based on their ability to get around, and Metroparks Toledo is making sure that’s true for all their visitors. Visitors to Oak Openings Preserve Metropark are now able to rent out a...
13abc.com
Mom-to-mom sale with Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club is hosting the fall mom-to-mom sale on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Tam-O-Shanter located on 7060 W Sylvania. The sale will start at noon and last until 3 p.m., carrying various kid’s toys, clothes and more, for all ages.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
Local studio opens in downtown Toledo Saturday, allows anyone to explore art
TOLEDO, Ohio — Artists of any skill will be able to explore all kinds of art with the grand opening of Make419 on Saturday: a new maker's space in downtown Toledo. Owner Charlotte Laney described a maker's space as an open studio where anyone can come in and use a wide variety art equipment to explore creative ideas.
toledo.com
Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Application Portal Open Until the End of the Year
The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (TLCERAP) application portal, which assists eligible households with up to 15 months of assistance, will remain open for applications through the end of the year while funding is still available. The program includes current and future rent, past due rent, late fees,...
toledo.com
Explore the 419 Ale Trail on Ohio Pint Day
419 Ale Trail breweries are doing their part to support Ohio Pint Day. The Ohio Craft Brewers Association’s fundraiser in which participating breweries sell Ohio Pint Day glasses takes place on Tuesday, September 27. “Ohio Pint Day is an annual fundraiser for the Ohio Craft Brewers Association, says Cathy...
13abc.com
TPD responds to car shooting, finds vehicle with no one inside
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a call about a car shooting early Saturday morning. TPD said only one vehicle was found at the scene and it was driven into a backyard with bullet holes, but no one was inside. According to police, there are no...
13abc.com
TPD: One person shot at 7-Eleven on Woodville Road
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot outside 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Woodville Road early Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police told 13abc that the victim is a male and was shot in the foot. The suspect took off. TPD are investigating and no...
toledo.com
YWCA Milestones: A Tribute to Women New Category
TOLEDO, OHIO-YWCA of Northwest Ohio is hosting the 28th Annual Milestones Event: A Tribute to Women. In addition to the traditional seven categories, YWCA is adding a new category this year called “Women on the Rise.” This award will be presented to leaders in our community who encompass the YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.
UPDATE: 79-year-old Lucas County woman found safe to cancel Endangered Missing Alert
SYLVANIA, Ohio — UPDATE @ 11:55 p.m.:. Patricia Benton, the 79-year-old Lucas County resident who was the focus of an Endangered Missing Alert, has been found safe, the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office said. That cancels the alert. INITIAL REPORT. An Endangered Missing Alert was issued Friday night for...
Comments / 2