Toledo, OH

13abc.com

TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department chased a man on an ATV early this morning. According to TPD, the chase ended on Sandown Road and W Bancroft Street when the ATV flipped. The suspect was treated onsite and then taken into custody. The sheriff confirmed that the incident...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local treatment center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - HERE’S MY TURNING POINT treatment center is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly renovated facility on Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. The facility is located on 2345 Dorr St, and is a treatment center for addiction, recovery and mental health. The center is dedicated to helping individuals and families impacted by mental health and substance use disorders. They hope to improve the quality of life through advocacy, education and service.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Maumee River water rescue after witnesses see person on jet ski

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, Maumee Fire and Rescue were called to the Corey Street loading dock on Maumee River around 8:40 p.m. Witnesses said they thought they saw an unconscious man on a jet ski, which was later found to be stolen. The search was called off before...
MAUMEE, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Detroiters can get information about utility assistance, home repairs at this event

Detroiters on Tuesday can drop by Spirit Plaza in downtown Detroit to learn about resources that can help reduce some of their housing costs. The City of Detroit's Healthy Home Resource Day will take place in-person between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no registration required and residents can get information about programs intended to help with their utilities, water bills and home repairs.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Toledo-Lucas County extends latest round of rental assistance

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program application will remain open until the end of the year. The application portal assists eligible households with up to 15 months of assistance. The program includes current, future, and even past-due rent. In addition, new renters’ fees, security deposits, utility deposits, and utility payments are also included.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant eyesore troubles disabled neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Barrow St. there’s a vacant, overgrown eyesore that’s been troubling neighbors for years. So much so, that they’ve named the home’s backyard “the jungle”. The home has garnered attention before, as 13abc has covered the property previously. Kevin Perrine...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Road to be dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12. The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD responds to car chase and shooting overnight

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight, the Toledo Police Department responded to an incident where someone said two cars were chasing and shooting at them. According to TPD, the incident started at a bar where shots were fired. The caller was pulled over at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and Monroe...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Mom-to-mom sale with Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club is hosting the fall mom-to-mom sale on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Tam-O-Shanter located on 7060 W Sylvania. The sale will start at noon and last until 3 p.m., carrying various kid’s toys, clothes and more, for all ages.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Explore the 419 Ale Trail on Ohio Pint Day

419 Ale Trail breweries are doing their part to support Ohio Pint Day. The Ohio Craft Brewers Association’s fundraiser in which participating breweries sell Ohio Pint Day glasses takes place on Tuesday, September 27. “Ohio Pint Day is an annual fundraiser for the Ohio Craft Brewers Association, says Cathy...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

TPD responds to car shooting, finds vehicle with no one inside

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a call about a car shooting early Saturday morning. TPD said only one vehicle was found at the scene and it was driven into a backyard with bullet holes, but no one was inside. According to police, there are no...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: One person shot at 7-Eleven on Woodville Road

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot outside 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Woodville Road early Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police told 13abc that the victim is a male and was shot in the foot. The suspect took off. TPD are investigating and no...
toledo.com

YWCA Milestones: A Tribute to Women New Category

TOLEDO, OHIO-YWCA of Northwest Ohio is hosting the 28th Annual Milestones Event: A Tribute to Women. In addition to the traditional seven categories, YWCA is adding a new category this year called “Women on the Rise.” This award will be presented to leaders in our community who encompass the YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.
TOLEDO, OH

