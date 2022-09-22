Read full article on original website
Gal Gadot Is the 'Heart of Stone' in New Spy Thriller Teaser
The Red Notice must have whet Gal Gadot's appetite for Netflix thrillers because the Wonder Woman heroine is returning to the streamer for the upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone, which sees her star as the titular Rachel Stone, a CIA agent fueled by her adrenaline. The new teaser dropped during Netflix's annual TUDUM event and while it wasn't quite a trailer, it certainly teased what fans can expect from Gadot, as well as Jamie Doran and Alia Bhatt.
'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Are Back and Solving New Mysteries
Sherlock is no longer the only Holmes in the game. Having survived her sibling's attempts to mold her into a proper lady, London's newest teenage sleuth Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) is finally striking out on her own and ready to open her own detective agency. If only the residents of London would take her seriously. In a new trailer for Enola Holmes 2, released as part of Netflix's star-studded TUDUM event, audiences are treated to a look at what mysteries face the intrepid adolescent investigator.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Dethrones ‘The Woman King’ With $9.4 Million at Friday Box Office
Director Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling appears to have weathered the storm on its way to a projected $21 million opening weekend at the box office, after a $9.4 million Friday (including Thursday previews). Single-handedly fueling the tabloid news cycle for what seems like months, Don’t Worry Darling also braved poor reviews, more controversies than you can count on one hand, and intense behind-the-scenes drama.
‘Too sick and twisted’: Netflix viewers ‘nauseated’ over Jeffrey Dahmer serial killer show
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix’s new serial killer thriller based on real crimes, has been terrifying viewers from its first few scenes.The show stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.It arrived on the platform on Thursday 22 September, and since then, many viewers have found the gruesome scenes too much to handle.“I’m tapping out at episode two... Jeffrey Dahmer is too sick and twisted and I can’t make it through...
'The Nun 2' Casts 'Euphoria's Storm Reid as Lead in Upcoming Horror Sequel
Euphoria actress Storm Reid has just been tapped to star in The Conjuring-Universe sequel The Nun 2. The Nun 2 will follow 2018's breakout horror hit The Nun, which saw Valek, a demon who has appeared in many Conjuring Universe films, terrorize a priest and a novice played by Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga. The Nun ended up grossing $365.6 million against a $22 million budget, making it the highest-grossing Conjuring Universe movie so far.
Topher Grace Says Filming 'That '90s Show' Was "Like Christmas"
With the holiday season quickly approaching, we have our eyes set on another sort of family gathering courtesy of the cast and crew behind Netflix’s upcoming That ‘70s Show spinoff, That ‘90s Show. A continuation of the hit series that took its final bow over 15 years ago, fans of the original production have been excited to kick off our shoes at the door of Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman’s (Debra Jo Rupp) house and head down to the basement to … take in the festivities with our favorite group of Point Place Wisconsiners since the reboot was announced last fall.
How to Watch Adult Swim Festival: Where Is the Animation Special Streaming?
Animation enthusiasts gathered in Philadelphia last month at the Adult Swim Festival. However, those who didn't get the chance to join in will still have the opportunity to enjoy its programming through a three-part special available on streaming. The exclusive content includes footage from musical acts, backstage interviews, and access to over 120 episodes from more than 16 fan-favorite shows, such as Ricky and Morty and Metalocalypse. Adult Swim and Cartoon Network President Michael Ouweleen said the following about the festival and its accessibility for fans wanting to enjoy it afterward through streaming:
'Quantum Leap' Reboot Will Address Unresolved Plotlines From Original Series
It's been nearly three decades since Quantum Leap went off the air, and yet the fan-favorite science fiction series still has people scratching their heads over a myriad of unresolved plot lines. However, it looks like some of those burning questions might be resolved in the new NBC reboot of the series, which airs on Mondays at 10:00 p.m. ET/9:00 PM Central.
Who Is Bix From 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of Andor.The heroes of Andor aren’t gifted with power of The Force. They are simply average civilians who have to endure the brutality of the Galactic Empire. The residents of the planet Ferrix live in fear that any defiance on their part will be promptly squashed. Within the first few episodes, Tony Gilroy’s Rogue One spinoff series has introduced numerous characters that play a pivotal role in Cassian’s (Diego Luna) journey. One of them is Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), a local salvage worker. Through their interactions, the series alludes to a past between the two characters.
‘Prey for the Devil’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Stories of exorcism are a dime a dozen. But how do you eliminate a demon possessing multiple people, spreading like an epidemic? The answers lie in Prey for the Devil, where a nun, played by Jacqueline Byers, learns to purge demons, or rather a single demon (more on that in a moment). The supernatural horror film is directed by Daniel Stamm. The German filmmaker is best known for directing The Last Exorcism and 13 Sins, as well as some episodes of television series like Fear the Walking Dead and the Scream TV series. Robert Zappia (Halloween H20: 20 Years Later) has written the screenplay for the film, from a story he developed with Earl Richey Jones and Todd R. Jones, both of whom also serve as producers. The plot follows Sister Ann, who is set to perform an exorcism and finds out that the demonic force has a connection to her past.
Who Is Syril Karn in 'Andor'?
Although Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was certainly a darker entry in the saga, it was still a story of good versus evil. However, Disney+’s Andor has blurred those lines. Cassian (Diego Luna) isn’t a straightforward hero. In the opening sequence of the first episode, Cassian kills two officers outside a brothel after they try to shake him down. His malicious activities attract the attention of some of the show’s primary antagonists.
'Stranger Things': 5 Bold Predictions For Season 5
Stranger Things has yet to confirm a release date or even release as much as a poster or teaser for the upcoming season, but this hasn’t stopped fans from coming up with several theories about the final installment of the hit Netflix show. The Duffer Brothers have confirmed very...
Reese Witherspoon & Ashton Kutcher Rom-Com ‘Your Place or Mine’ Sets Release Date
With the resurgence of romantic comedies in popular discourse, many of rom-com’s biggest names have also returned to the genre. Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are the latest stars to answer the call with their upcoming Netflix film Your Place or Mine. At the ongoing annual Tudum event, Netflix has revealed that the anticipated rom-com is set to drop on February 10, 2023; just in time for Valentine’s day.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Featurette Delves Into Mayday and Serena's Plans
This week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale brought viewers back to Mayday as June and Moira set out to get more information about Hannah. Meanwhile, Serena, still in Gilead, tries to leverage her position as a pregnant woman and a widow to restore her status. The accompanying “Inside the Episode” featurette explores both storylines, adding a bit more context to what viewers saw in the episode.
New 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Image Shows Michelle Yeoh as a Fierce Elven Warrior
Netflix has released a new look at Michelle Yeoh from the upcoming The Witcher: Blood Origin series. Yeoh is seen standing tall as a proud warrior, with her elvish ears, carrying a sword and dagger. In The Witcher’s prequel series she is set to play the deadly Scian, the last member of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves on a mission to retrieve a blade stolen from her people. She is described as a fierce warrior carrying much loss within her heart. In search of the lost blade, she’ll launch herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.
'Encanto': Watch Deaf West Perform "We Don't Talk About Bruno" in Sign Language
In celebration of Friday’s International Day of Sign Languages, Deaf West Theatre teamed up with Disney Music Group to release an American Sign Language version of the hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s Encanto. The Tony award-winning company featured an all-deaf Colombian and Hispanic cast in the video for the three-times platinum-certified song topped the Hot 100 chart for five weeks.
'Dead to Me' Season 3 Teaser Trailer Shows Jen and Judy After Season 2's Cliffhanger Crash
Fans of the show Dead to Me will be excited to learn that the final season of the show will be premiering on Netflix soon. A teaser trailer for the show's third and final season hit arrived today via Netflix's TUDUM showcase event. The trailer starts off with some scenes...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares a First Look at Her 'Wolf Pack' Character
Sarah Michelle Gellar is introducing us to her latest character via an Instagram post. Since the big reveal was made during this year’s San Diego Comic Con that the legendary actress would be joining the cast of Paramount+’s upcoming series, Wolf Pack, fans have been chomping at the bit to get more information about what we can expect when Gellar returns to small screens everywhere.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' New Poster and Release Date Promises a Bloody Christmas
The Witcher: Blood Origin has received several updates coming out of Netflix's TUDUM Event. The upcoming 4-episode prequel series to The Witcher revealed a brand-new poster as well as announced its official release date. The series will be premiering on Netflix on Christmas Day on December 25, 2022. The new...
‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Trailer: Welcome to Poguelandia
Everyone has heard or read of a treasure hunt tale before. However, when Netflix’s Outer Banks was released in 2020, the show was not much a treasure hunt tale but rather an escape pod for many trapped in the grip of a pandemic. The teen drama has gone on in the subsequent years to amass a devoted following. After the announcement of a third season and the new members joining the cast, Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming season at its virtual Tudum festival. Welcome to Poguelandia.
