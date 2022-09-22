When I was 13, I used to love looking up opening credits from old TV shows on YouTube. Growing up during the height of TV on DVD, I loved nothing more than basking in the pop culture of decades past, which soon became an escape from a reality where the rest of the world was suddenly telling me who I was before I could decide for myself (read: gay). Looking up old opening credits soon transformed into looking up scenes of gay couples from mid-aughts television, including but not limited to Kevin and Scotty from Brothers & Sisters and Luke and Noah from As the World Turns. It didn’t matter that I knew nothing about the context of the series themselves at the time, all I cared about was watching gay men exist. I didn’t yet have the dexterity or emotional bandwidth to declare that I was queer, but knowing footage of them at least lived was monumental for me.

