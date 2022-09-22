Read full article on original website
How ‘House of the Dragon’s Fractured Targaryen House Led to Westeros’ First Civil War
Even with the critical and audience disdain for the final season of Game of Thrones, the franchise has returned to the height of popularity the original series once had with House of the Dragon, and with all the more incest. However, this story is set just shy of 2 centuries before Thrones, showing the continent in a very different position than it once was.
Why 'House of the Dragon' Doesn't Need To Be Loyal To 'Fire & Blood'
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the DragonWhen bringing an adaptation to life, playing within the parameters of the original plot line is generally considered a given, thanks to the much divisive license directed to creators of an artistic piece. However, straying too far from the source material is seldom taken with a grain of salt by fans of the fandom (especially if they happen to be literary critics and the like), if ever. Be too faithful to the book and the adaptation might turn into a literature class to sludge through, not a movie/show to look forward to. Adopt a cavalier attitude towards the story and the adaptation might end up becoming a joke among critics, or worse, a half-hearted venture that is wholly uninteresting.
New 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Image Shows Michelle Yeoh as a Fierce Elven Warrior
Netflix has released a new look at Michelle Yeoh from the upcoming The Witcher: Blood Origin series. Yeoh is seen standing tall as a proud warrior, with her elvish ears, carrying a sword and dagger. In The Witcher’s prequel series she is set to play the deadly Scian, the last member of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves on a mission to retrieve a blade stolen from her people. She is described as a fierce warrior carrying much loss within her heart. In search of the lost blade, she’ll launch herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' New Poster and Release Date Promises a Bloody Christmas
The Witcher: Blood Origin has received several updates coming out of Netflix's TUDUM Event. The upcoming 4-episode prequel series to The Witcher revealed a brand-new poster as well as announced its official release date. The series will be premiering on Netflix on Christmas Day on December 25, 2022. The new...
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Dethrones ‘The Woman King’ With $9.4 Million at Friday Box Office
Director Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling appears to have weathered the storm on its way to a projected $21 million opening weekend at the box office, after a $9.4 million Friday (including Thursday previews). Single-handedly fueling the tabloid news cycle for what seems like months, Don’t Worry Darling also braved poor reviews, more controversies than you can count on one hand, and intense behind-the-scenes drama.
'Quantum Leap' Reboot Will Address Unresolved Plotlines From Original Series
It's been nearly three decades since Quantum Leap went off the air, and yet the fan-favorite science fiction series still has people scratching their heads over a myriad of unresolved plot lines. However, it looks like some of those burning questions might be resolved in the new NBC reboot of the series, which airs on Mondays at 10:00 p.m. ET/9:00 PM Central.
'The Nun 2' Casts 'Euphoria's Storm Reid as Lead in Upcoming Horror Sequel
Euphoria actress Storm Reid has just been tapped to star in The Conjuring-Universe sequel The Nun 2. The Nun 2 will follow 2018's breakout horror hit The Nun, which saw Valek, a demon who has appeared in many Conjuring Universe films, terrorize a priest and a novice played by Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga. The Nun ended up grossing $365.6 million against a $22 million budget, making it the highest-grossing Conjuring Universe movie so far.
'The Walking Dead's Daryl Led Spin-Off Series Could Include Melissa McBride's Return According to Norman Reedus
With the parent show of The Walking Dead universe now almost in our rearview mirror, more details have begun to emerge about the upcoming spin-offs lined up to engage fans when the curtains finally come down on the zombie show. One of those is the spin-off focused on Norman Reedus' Daryl Dixon. Announced to be in development in 2020, the spin-off was initially planned to center on the characters of Daryl and Carol but was later retooled as a Daryl-only spin-off after filming logistics saw Melissa McBride who plays Carol exit the show. However, Reedus has now hinted at a return of his on-screen partner to the upcoming spin-off.
'Stranger Things': 5 Bold Predictions For Season 5
Stranger Things has yet to confirm a release date or even release as much as a poster or teaser for the upcoming season, but this hasn’t stopped fans from coming up with several theories about the final installment of the hit Netflix show. The Duffer Brothers have confirmed very...
'Andor' Continues the Trend of Star Wars Shows Leaning Into Their Influences
The first three episodes of Andor delivered an experience unlike anything else in the Star Wars universe. Not only has the series added more depth to Diego Luna's Rogue One protagonist, but it's also been praised for delivering a gritty, grounded spy thriller within the confines of a galaxy far, far away. This approach to the material continues a trend that has been present in the Star Wars lineup of streaming shows, where creators often wear their influences on their sleeves. But that trend also stretches as far back as the origin of the very series.
Why Did It Take ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ 15 Seasons to Add Gay Male Characters?
When I was 13, I used to love looking up opening credits from old TV shows on YouTube. Growing up during the height of TV on DVD, I loved nothing more than basking in the pop culture of decades past, which soon became an escape from a reality where the rest of the world was suddenly telling me who I was before I could decide for myself (read: gay). Looking up old opening credits soon transformed into looking up scenes of gay couples from mid-aughts television, including but not limited to Kevin and Scotty from Brothers & Sisters and Luke and Noah from As the World Turns. It didn’t matter that I knew nothing about the context of the series themselves at the time, all I cared about was watching gay men exist. I didn’t yet have the dexterity or emotional bandwidth to declare that I was queer, but knowing footage of them at least lived was monumental for me.
How 'Harley Quinn' Slowly Turned Its Protagonist Into a Hero
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for all of Harley Quinn Season 3.Harley Quinn - both the character and the show - took many twists and turns in Season 3 from fighting swamp monsters to surviving the chaotic mind of Bruce Wayne to Harley stopping Ivy from terraforming Gotham City. A season intended to focus on Poison Ivy’s development - which it did well - ended up taking its titular character in a significantly new direction. The end left Harley in an unusual spot in this series: teaming up with Batgirl, Nightwing, and Robin to keep Gotham safe. Harley? Aiding the Bat Family in public safety? In this economy? The turn may be a surprise at the start of the series but really should not be. In fact, the showrunners and writers have set this up well not only throughout this season but during the series with little tidbits.
Who Is Syril Karn in 'Andor'?
Although Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was certainly a darker entry in the saga, it was still a story of good versus evil. However, Disney+’s Andor has blurred those lines. Cassian (Diego Luna) isn’t a straightforward hero. In the opening sequence of the first episode, Cassian kills two officers outside a brothel after they try to shake him down. His malicious activities attract the attention of some of the show’s primary antagonists.
Who Is Kassa on 'Andor'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of Andor.Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is one of the most elite spies in the Star Wars galaxy, so it makes sense he would have some secrets. But as it turns out viewers didn’t even know his real name until now.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Featurette Delves Into Mayday and Serena's Plans
This week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale brought viewers back to Mayday as June and Moira set out to get more information about Hannah. Meanwhile, Serena, still in Gilead, tries to leverage her position as a pregnant woman and a widow to restore her status. The accompanying “Inside the Episode” featurette explores both storylines, adding a bit more context to what viewers saw in the episode.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares a First Look at Her 'Wolf Pack' Character
Sarah Michelle Gellar is introducing us to her latest character via an Instagram post. Since the big reveal was made during this year’s San Diego Comic Con that the legendary actress would be joining the cast of Paramount+’s upcoming series, Wolf Pack, fans have been chomping at the bit to get more information about what we can expect when Gellar returns to small screens everywhere.
How to Watch Adult Swim Festival: Where Is the Animation Special Streaming?
Animation enthusiasts gathered in Philadelphia last month at the Adult Swim Festival. However, those who didn't get the chance to join in will still have the opportunity to enjoy its programming through a three-part special available on streaming. The exclusive content includes footage from musical acts, backstage interviews, and access to over 120 episodes from more than 16 fan-favorite shows, such as Ricky and Morty and Metalocalypse. Adult Swim and Cartoon Network President Michael Ouweleen said the following about the festival and its accessibility for fans wanting to enjoy it afterward through streaming:
10 Star-Making Performances at TIFF ‘22, From Gabriel LaBelle to Emilie Koppel
The 2022 Toronto International Film Festival welcomed plenty of big-name celebrities to walk its red carpets, but there were many newcomers to the fest whose stars shone just as bright. With only a few acting credits to their names, these performances demonstrate the feats of character work that these actors achieved. These rising stars have left their mark on festivalgoers this year, and we’re excited to track how their careers continue to take off after showing us what they can do:
New James Bond Vinyl Set Celebrates 60 Years of 007 Title Tracks
There are a ton of exciting film anniversaries in 2022, but none are as historic as Bond… James Bond. The 007 film franchise is celebrating 60 years on the big screen and the series has been pulling out all the stops this year for the special occasion. This has included many fan favorite Bond adventures like Dr. No and Skyfall returning to the big screen in select markets. There are so many amazing aspects to every Bond entry. However, beyond the great action, cat loving villains and cool gadgets, the music of 007 has always been one of the series’ most appealing qualities. Now, Bond fans all around the world can celebrate the music of 007 with a new James Bond vinyl set.
Gal Gadot Is the 'Heart of Stone' in New Spy Thriller Teaser
The Red Notice must have whet Gal Gadot's appetite for Netflix thrillers because the Wonder Woman heroine is returning to the streamer for the upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone, which sees her star as the titular Rachel Stone, a CIA agent fueled by her adrenaline. The new teaser dropped during Netflix's annual TUDUM event and while it wasn't quite a trailer, it certainly teased what fans can expect from Gadot, as well as Jamie Doran and Alia Bhatt.
