Business

Glamour

Kate Middleton Paid Her Respects With Sentimental Pearls at the Queen’s State Funeral

The royal family chooses when to make fashion a part of the agenda and when to remove it from the conversation. The queen’s state funeral on September 19 was one such occasion that was about thoughtful clothing that served a purpose, rather than talking-point fashion. The Princess of Wales read the moment perfectly, picking a look that was the picture of discretion, accessorized with jewelry that spoke myriad words in its symbolism. It was smart, respectful, and resolutely not about her.
WORLD
Glamour

Abigail Cowen Drops Her Skincare Routine

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Abigail Cowen has the kind of bright red hair and fair complexion that makes you stop in your tracks and take notice. However, growing up in Florida, the young actor was noticed but not for the reasons she ever wanted.
BEAUTY & FASHION
State
Hawaii State
CNN

The airports that travelers dread

A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
TRAVEL
BBC

Japan's push into 'deep tech' innovation

Imagine if you could put an ultra-thin, transparent solar sheet on your window to generate energy, not just from sunlight but also artificial lights from inside your room?. Seen as the most promising next-generation solar cell, this technology, called perovskite, is exactly what Japanese start-up Enecoat Technologies is trying to develop.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Pound worth less than €0.92 at London bureau de change

The collapse in sterling since the chancellor’s mini Budget on Friday is already hitting travellers hard – with the pound buying less than a euro or dollar at international bureaux de change.Just before 8am on Monday morning, the Change Group office at London St Pancras International was selling €100 for £108.84 – valuing the pound at less than 92 euro cents.The station is the hub for Eurostar trains to Paris, Lille, Brussels and Amsterdam.Compared with pre-euro currencies, that rate is equivalent to 6.04 French francs for each pound.While other exchange providers are offering slightly better rates, the slump in the...
MARKETS
Person
Gabriela Hearst
Nature.com

Australian arm of the International Spinal Cord Injury (Aus-InSCI) community survey: 1. population-based design, methodology and cohort profile

To describe design and methods of Australian arm of International Spinal Cord Injury (Aus-InSCI) communityÂ survey, reporting on participation rates, potential non-response bias and cohort characteristics. Setting. Survey of community-dwelling people with SCI at least 12 months post-injury, recruited between March 2018 and January 2019, from state-wide SCI services,...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Role of oceanic abiotic carbonate precipitation in future atmospheric CO regulation

The oceans play a major role in the earth's climate by regulating atmospheric CO2. While oceanic primary productivity and organic carbon burial sequesters CO2 from the atmosphere, precipitation of CaCO3 in the sea returns CO2 to the atmosphere. Abiotic CaCO3 precipitation in the form of aragonite is potentially an important feedback mechanism for the global carbon cycle, but this process has not been fully quantified. In a sediment-trap study conducted in the southeastern Mediterranean Sea, one of the fastest warming and most oligotrophic regions in the ocean, we quantify for the first time the flux of inorganic aragonite in the water column. We show that this process is kinetically induced by the warming of surface water and prolonged stratification resulting in a high aragonite saturation state (Î©Ar"‰â‰¥"‰4). Based on these relations, we estimate that abiotic aragonite calcification may account for 15"‰Â±"‰3% of the previously reported CO2 efflux from the sea surface to the atmosphere in the southeastern Mediterranean. Modelled predictions of sea surface temperature and Î©Ar suggest that this process may weaken in the future ocean, resulting in increased alkalinity and buffering capacity of atmospheric CO2.
SCIENCE
BBC

Birmingham Pride at 25: 'No-one wanted Pride back then'

This weekend marks the 25th Birmingham Pride festival, with thousands expected to descend on the city to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Now an unmissable event with dozens of high profile sponsors, the festival's founders Bill Gavan and Phil Oldershaw said it was not always that way. Pride was "the last...
SOCIETY
Nature.com

Multi-scale-average-filter-assisted level set segmentation model with local region restoration achievements

Segmentation of noisy images having light in the background it is a challenging task for the existing segmentation approaches and methods. In this paper, we suggest a novel variational method for joint restoration and segmentation of noisy images which are having intensity and inhomogeneity in the existence of high contrast light in the background. The proposed model combines statistical local region information of circular regions centered at each pixel with a multi-phase segmentation technique enabling inhomogeneous image restoration. The proposed model is written in the fuzzy set framework and resolved through alternating direction minimization approach of multipliers. Through experiments, we have tested the performance of the suggested approach on diverse types of synthetic and real images in the existence of intensity and in-homogeneity; and evaluate the precision, as well as, the robustness of the suggested model. Furthermore, the outcomes are, then, compared with other state-of-the-art models including two-phase and multi-phase approaches and show that our method has superiority for images in the existence of noise and inhomogeneity. Our empirical evaluation and experiments, using real images, evaluate and assess the efficiency of the suggested model against several other closest rivals. We observed that the suggested model can precisely segment all the images having brightness, diffuse edges, high contrast light in the background, and inhomogeneity.
COMPUTERS
Deadline

BFI Reveals 10-Year Strategy: $150 Million Three-Year Funding Plan & Shift To Digital-First Approach

After 13 months of extensive consultations with the UK film industry, government, and public, the British Film Institute has unveiled a new three-year funding plan alongside a ten-year strategy that will shape the organization’s future investments and priorities. Screen Culture 2033 was launched at a virtual event on Friday with BFI CEO Ben Roberts who said the initiative would transform how people engage with the BFI, creating skills and jobs across the UK. Crucially, the BFI is adopting a new three-year National Lottery Funding Plan that will start in April 2023 and see the organization invest £136 million ($150 million) into...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Anchor discovered during offshore wind farm work may date from Roman times

An anchor discovered during survey works for an offshore wind farm could date from Roman times, an archaeologist has said.The 100kg (15 stone 10lbs) wrought iron anchor, which is more than two metres (6ft 6ins) long, was discovered during works for ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm.It was first discovered in 2018 during marine seabed survey works prior to construction of the wind farm, around 25 miles off the coast of Suffolk.Brandon Mason, of Maritime Archaeology Ltd, spent hours monitoring the anchor on the seabed and was on board an offshore support vessel as the anchor was raised...
SCIENCE
Glamour

Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2022

Adios, Schitt's Creek. Sayonara, The Notebook. If you've got a free weekend coming up, these are the Netflix titles to binge, because next month they're disappearing from the platform. Thankfully, we have all month to rewatch 8 Mile and Bridget Jones's Diary; plus, they're adding a ton of great titles.
TV SERIES
