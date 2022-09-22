Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Netflix and Chills 2022 Halloween lineup released
If you’ve been on the internet the past couple of years, then you’ve probably seen the term, “Netflix and chill” and so we’ll go ahead and spare you the details of what it means. Netflix is capitalizing on the term and repurposing it to announce its slate of spooky titles from now through Halloween and the rest of the year. It’s called, “Netflix and Chills.”
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Hellraiser reboot with Sense8 star in iconic Pinhead role
The first trailer for the Hellraiser reboot has dropped, giving us our first glimpse of Sense8 star Jamie Clayton as iconic villain Pinhead. In the trailer, we see an assortment of characters get into trouble when attempting to solve a dangerous puzzle box, which dishes out cuts at every twist and turn.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lost horror fans name the non-horror movies that terrified them
For those of you old enough to remember, there was a certain spell of time where an animated children’s film had a good to fair chance of including one or three scenes that would go on to form the basis of many a child’s nightmares for the better part of their young life; Dumbo‘s wine-induced hallucination sequence comes to mind, as does the entire runtime of The Secret of NIMH.
Collider
'The Nun 2' Casts 'Euphoria's Storm Reid as Lead in Upcoming Horror Sequel
Euphoria actress Storm Reid has just been tapped to star in The Conjuring-Universe sequel The Nun 2. The Nun 2 will follow 2018's breakout horror hit The Nun, which saw Valek, a demon who has appeared in many Conjuring Universe films, terrorize a priest and a novice played by Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga. The Nun ended up grossing $365.6 million against a $22 million budget, making it the highest-grossing Conjuring Universe movie so far.
Ralph Eggleston, Pixar Animator Behind ‘For the Birds’ and ‘Toy Story,’ Dies at 56
Ralph Eggleston, an Academy Award-winning animator, art director and production designer at Pixar Animation Studios, died on Monday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 56 years old. Eggleston won the animated short film Oscar for writing and directing the 2001 Pixar film “For the Birds.” Pixar tweeted a tribute to him, saying, “Pixar and the world will be forever grateful.” The animator also served as art director on the original “Toy Story,” and his work as an artist has been seen on numerous Pixar films including “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Wall-E,” “Cars,” “The Incredibles” and “Inside Out.” His final...
CNET
The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now
Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
CNET
Harrison Ford Shares First 'Indiana Jones 5' Trailer, Says Film 'Will Kick Your Ass'
Harrison Ford returns as legendary explorer Indiana Jones on June 30, 2023, and at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 on Saturday, Lucasfilm gave audiences a first look at how digital technology will make the man in the hat look younger than Ford's 80 years. The trailer hasn't yet appeared online, but...
Fall 2022: 5 Must-See Horror Movies Hitting Theaters in Time for Halloween
Get in the spooky season mood with some soon-to-be horror classics coming to theaters this fall, just in time for Halloween.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Season 1 Episode 6 Recap: Who's Your Daddy?
Well, it finally happened: the big time skip. Unlike the nearly real-world timeline of its parent show, Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon allows huge spans of time to go by between one episode and the other. Six months separate Queen Aemma’s (Sian Brooke) horrifying death in Episode 1 from King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) decision to marry young Lady Alicent (Emily Carey) in Episode 2. By the time we meet Alicent as queen in Episode 3, her firstborn, Aegon, is already a toddler. Time skips just got larger and larger from episode to episode, and, from the get-go, fans knew that there was a ten-year jump waiting for them in the middle of the season. In "The Princess and the Queen," the moment has come to leave behind the young versions of Queen Alicent and Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), among others, and say hello to their more mature selves.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans search through the archives for the best found footage films
After the unlikely brilliance and box office success of 1999’s The Blair Witch Project, horror cinema became infatuated with found footage films. Cheap, relatively easy to make, and accessible to a generation of people who had just gotten access to their own cameras, it was a perfect storm. From those humble origins have come hit franchises like Paranormal Activity, which for a solid few years was putting out a new release every October.
tvinsider.com
‘You’ Season 4 to Be Released in Two Parts — See Joe’s New Identity in First Trailer (VIDEO)
Hello, you. Netflix has officially set a release date for the fourth season of You starring Penn Badgley. The announcement was made Saturday, September 24, confirming that You Season 4 will be split into two parts, and included the first teaser trailer, above. Part 1 of You Season 4 will...
Collider
How 'Harley Quinn' Slowly Turned Its Protagonist Into a Hero
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for all of Harley Quinn Season 3.Harley Quinn - both the character and the show - took many twists and turns in Season 3 from fighting swamp monsters to surviving the chaotic mind of Bruce Wayne to Harley stopping Ivy from terraforming Gotham City. A season intended to focus on Poison Ivy’s development - which it did well - ended up taking its titular character in a significantly new direction. The end left Harley in an unusual spot in this series: teaming up with Batgirl, Nightwing, and Robin to keep Gotham safe. Harley? Aiding the Bat Family in public safety? In this economy? The turn may be a surprise at the start of the series but really should not be. In fact, the showrunners and writers have set this up well not only throughout this season but during the series with little tidbits.
Digital Trends
The sci-fi horror cult classic Cube is the brainy Saw film you need to see
25 years ago, on September 9, 1997, Cube premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie centers on a small group of strangers who wake up trapped in a giant cube…connected to other cubes…making up one gigantic cube. Adding to the tension is that some of the cubes are rigged with traps and only a mathematical formula derived from the room numbers can reveal which rooms are and aren’t safe. Sadism, mystery, claustrophobia, and paranoia combine, creating a surprisingly tense, scary, and smart movie.
Collider
Why 'House of the Dragon' Doesn't Need To Be Loyal To 'Fire & Blood'
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the DragonWhen bringing an adaptation to life, playing within the parameters of the original plot line is generally considered a given, thanks to the much divisive license directed to creators of an artistic piece. However, straying too far from the source material is seldom taken with a grain of salt by fans of the fandom (especially if they happen to be literary critics and the like), if ever. Be too faithful to the book and the adaptation might turn into a literature class to sludge through, not a movie/show to look forward to. Adopt a cavalier attitude towards the story and the adaptation might end up becoming a joke among critics, or worse, a half-hearted venture that is wholly uninteresting.
Collider
New 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Image Shows Michelle Yeoh as a Fierce Elven Warrior
Netflix has released a new look at Michelle Yeoh from the upcoming The Witcher: Blood Origin series. Yeoh is seen standing tall as a proud warrior, with her elvish ears, carrying a sword and dagger. In The Witcher’s prequel series she is set to play the deadly Scian, the last member of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves on a mission to retrieve a blade stolen from her people. She is described as a fierce warrior carrying much loss within her heart. In search of the lost blade, she’ll launch herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.
‘Manifest’: Netflix Drops New Trailer For Fourth & Final Season
Netflix has dropped another teaser for followers of Flight 828 — and this one talks about murdered passengers, a 2024 expiration date and “making that final connection.” Debuting November 4, Season 4 of the resurrected Manifest will complete the story about the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, who upon landing learn that five years had passed since they boarded the plane. The season 4 will be released in two parts consisting of 10 episodes each. Tudum 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage Of Netflix Fan Event Here are details about the plot of Season 4: Two years after the brutal murder of Grace turned...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf By Night’ reviews howl high praises for the MCU’s Halloween special
The hotly anticipated direct to TV Marvel special Werewolf By Night made a surprise debut a week early at Fantastic Fest, and the first reviews have started to roll in. Good news — people seem to have nothing but nice things to say about it. The screening at Alamo...
Collider
'Quantum Leap' Reboot Will Address Unresolved Plotlines From Original Series
It's been nearly three decades since Quantum Leap went off the air, and yet the fan-favorite science fiction series still has people scratching their heads over a myriad of unresolved plot lines. However, it looks like some of those burning questions might be resolved in the new NBC reboot of the series, which airs on Mondays at 10:00 p.m. ET/9:00 PM Central.
Collider
'Stranger Things': 5 Bold Predictions For Season 5
Stranger Things has yet to confirm a release date or even release as much as a poster or teaser for the upcoming season, but this hasn’t stopped fans from coming up with several theories about the final installment of the hit Netflix show. The Duffer Brothers have confirmed very...
