Read full article on original website
Related
esubulletin.com
ADVOCACY: Three of the 33 faculty dismissed from Emporia State share their stories
Editor's Note: These are three perspectives of faculty who were dismissed. Douglas Allen, department of social sciences, sociology and criminology. When Douglas Allen was in Topeka last Friday, Emporia State students were protesting his dismissal at the entrance of Plumb Hall. When he saw their support, he came to show them how much they mean to him and the rest of the 33 faculty members who were laid off the day before.
thesunflower.com
33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall
Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: Dismissals of 33 faculty and staff come when ESU Foundation is seeking funds so students can experience ‘outstanding and supportive professors’
The full impact of dismissals at Emporia State University will be evident over the next few weeks, but the university has announced the number of affected employees. Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson says administrators notified 33 faculty and staff they will be dismissed as part of face-to-face meetings Thursday and Friday. ESU has not confirmed its total workforce, but the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas listed 745 for the university as part of the RDA’s most recent annual survey. A seven-percent cut as indicated by ESU President Ken Hush would have led to around 50 job cuts.
lawrencekstimes.com
KU fans ‘pack the Booth’ as Jayhawks roll to victory over Duke; block party set for next week
Kansas fans “packed the Booth” Saturday for only the second sold-out football game in nearly 13 years, and their team did not disappoint. The crimson-clad Jayhawks improved to 4-0 on the season, topping the Duke Blue Devils 35-27. It’s the first time KU has won more than three games in a season since 2009.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
History made: First-ever statewide Pride Festival held in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza hosted the first inaugural Kansas statewide Pride Festival. The festivities kicked off Saturday morning with a march from the Capitol building to Evergy Plaza. Many residents of NE Kansas came out to support the LGBTQ+ community for this meaningful moment. Logan Hildebrand, Executive Communications...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Middle Schooler reportedly kicked off football team Thursday
An Emporia woman is questioning why her son was kicked off the Emporia Middle School football team after he reportedly swung at another player from the opposing team, when high school football players accused of sexual assault are still permitted to play. The eighth grade athlete was removed from the...
bringonthecats.com
SLATE: Gearing up for Oklahoma
It’s Thursday, which means we have lots of items for you from enemy territory. Mason Young at the OU Daily dives deep into the history of Brent Venables at Kansas State, with a ton of quotes from Mark Mangino and Jim Leavitt. It’s a good read with a few pictures of Venables in the purple and white.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans rip Big 12 following questionable TV schedule decisions for Week 5
College football fans watched on Saturday as Texas went to Texas Tech and lost to the Red Raiders in overtime. That same night, they watched as Kansas State upset No. 6 Oklahoma in Norman. Apparently, though, the Big 12 league office wasn’t watching those games or simply didn’t care about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma football: Remembering one of most humbling Sooner losses ever
This is Kansas State week on the Oklahoma football schedule. Brent Venables was present for seven straight-regular=season wins over his alma mater as a member of the OU coaching staff. but it was a rare loss that he will always remember. Oklahoma entered the 2003 Big 12 Championship game at...
Kansas farmers say that planting crops isn’t the only struggle in this drought
EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — Parts of Kansas saw rain on Thursday, Sept. 22, but farmers say it won’t be enough to help out in the long run. One farmer says the drought is impacting crop production this year. Gordon Stands, the owner of Stands Farm, says that this year is the driest he’s ever […]
LJWORLD
Charges dismissed against Topeka men accused of beating man at Allstars
Charges were dismissed Friday in Douglas County District Court against two men who were accused of battering a man at the now-closed Allstars nightclub in North Lawrence. Daequan Jermaine Rayton, 24, and Christopher Shane Wuenstel, 23, both of Topeka, were each facing one felony count of aggravated battery, but after a preliminary hearing Friday, their charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the charges could be refiled.
WIBW
Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 59-year-old male employee was killed at the Topeka tire plant on Saturday morning, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department. A news release from Sheriff Brian Hill says that deputies were dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of NW US 24 Highway. deputies arrived to find that the man sustained life-threatening injuries while on the job. The Soldier Township Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded. The victim was taken by AMR to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Two vehicle fatal accident near Hanover, Kansas
BEATRICE – A Manhattan, Kansas woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident three miles south of Hanover, Kansas, Wednesday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the victim was 71-year-old Anne Nielsen….the driver of a southbound car on Kansas Highway 148. The KHP says Nielsen’s 2017 Volkswagen Beetle failed...
No injuries after ambulance accident on Kansas highway
GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas fire department ambulance was involved in an accident just 8a.m. Friday in Geary County. The crew from the Junction City Fire department were returning from responding to a traffic accident when Medic 2(563) left the roadway and rolled onto its side, according to a social media report.
3 Kansas restaurants’ assets seized for failing to pay over $63K in sales tax reopen, deal reached
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Three Mexican-style restaurants in Clay Center, Wamego, and Manhattan were temporarily closed by the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) for nonpayment of retail sales tax on Tuesday. According to the KDOR, the three restaurants that had tax warrants executed against them were Viva La Fiesta of Wamego Mexican Cantina Inc., La […]
Topeka hospital to host drive-thru flu shot clinic
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health will give adults and children the opportunity to receive flu shots in a easy and efficient way. The hospital with host a variety of flu shot clinics this year for Stormont Vail and Cotton O’Neil patients. Drive-thru flu shots will be available for ages 19 and older and will […]
Rape report leads to arrest of 2 Milford residents
Editor’s Note: The Geary County Sheriff’s Office issued a correction in that James Beem’s name is actually Christopher James Beem. GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in relation to a possible rape that was reported on Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 20 at 8:36 a.m. deputies […]
Comments / 0