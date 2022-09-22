Read full article on original website
What Is an Electric Composter and How Does It Work?
Composting your kitchen waste has always been a good idea. With some communities now mandating the separation of food scraps from trash, it’s also a way to stay on the right side of the law. But if you’re an apartment dweller, you might not have space for a composter or a compost pile.
Ghirardelli's New Chocolate Is Inspired By A Popular Fall Treat
There's nothing better than seasonal candy to get you in the mood for the upcoming holidays. The way a peppermint candy brings up cozy Christmas memories or a raspberry chocolate reminds you of the perfect Valentine's Day date. Candy is not only packed with delicious sweetness, but for many, also memories that leave you reminiscent, adding to the experience of the season. Some of the most popular flavors to take over fall candies include the ever-so-lovely caramel. Nothing screams Halloween and falling leaves like a caramel treat to go with it (via SouthernKitchen).
therecipecritic.com
Autumn Apple Recipes
Autumn Apple Recipes

If you love a delicious autumn apple recipe then you have come to the right spot! This is the place where you will find all of the best recipes that are made with crisp and delicious apples. Sweet, savory and everything in between, you are sure to find one that you love!
12tomatoes.com
Apple Cranberry Sauerkraut Skillet
Growing up we often had sauerkraut with sausages. If you grew up in areas with German immigrants you may have also had this comfort food treat. It’s so hearty and perfect for cool days. This recipe for an apple cranberry sauerkraut skillet combines these classic flavors with some sweetness...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Make Sweetened Condensed Milk
With only a few ingredients, you can make delicious homemade sweetened condensed milk. It takes a little time, but after just a taste, you’ll know it’s worth it. To make sweetened condensed milk, milk is heated long enough for much of the water to evaporate. That water content is replaced with sugar, so what’s left is a concentrated milk with ultra-rich texture and sweet flavor. Use it in any recipe that calls for the luxurious ingredient. (See below for some ideas.)
thepioneerwoman.com
Pumpkin Truffles
These decadent pumpkin truffles are proof that you don't need to visit a fancy chocolate shop to enjoy this fabulous treat at home. And unlike a fancy chocolate shop, you don't need special equipment or expensive chocolate either! Pumpkin pie inspires this fall dessert with pumpkin puree, warm pumpkin pie spice, and graham cracker crumbs (great for texture and firming up the mixture). Chilling the mix makes it easy to scoop, shape, and dip in the melted chocolate. Add these truffles to your pumpkin desserts to try this fall or package them in a pretty box with ribbon and they make a great homemade food gift for the holidays.
Which Vegetable Would You Love To Grow In Your Garden? – House Digest Survey
A garden is a great way to grow fresh fruits and vegetables for your family. Here are the top vegetables that House Digest readers would love to grow.
therecipecritic.com
Baked Pears
Baked Pears

Topped with oats, brown sugar, and cinnamon, these baked pears make the perfect low-calorie cobbler-like treat! Serve them with a side of ice cream for a delicious dessert, or eat them in the morning with some yogurt for a perfectly sweet start to your day.
