Read full article on original website
Virgil Martin II
3d ago
ESU received covid money's but came up with excuses to the State Board of Ed to terminate tenure instructors.. Where are the reasons???
Reply
3
Related
esubulletin.com
ADVOCACY: Three of the 33 faculty dismissed from Emporia State share their stories
Editor's Note: These are three perspectives of faculty who were dismissed. Douglas Allen, department of social sciences, sociology and criminology. When Douglas Allen was in Topeka last Friday, Emporia State students were protesting his dismissal at the entrance of Plumb Hall. When he saw their support, he came to show them how much they mean to him and the rest of the 33 faculty members who were laid off the day before.
esubulletin.com
AAUP to open case against Emporia State after dismissal of 33 faculty members
The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) plans to open a case against Emporia State after receiving nine official complaints following the dismissal of 33 faculty members last Friday, according to an AAUP spokesperson. “What’s happening at Emporia State University in Kansas is incredibly important,” said Irene Mulvey, AAUP president,...
hppr.org
Layoffs at Emporia State have tenured faculty across Kansas wondering if they're next
WICHITA, Kansas — Last week, Emporia State University professor Max McCoy penned a column that began, “I may be fired for writing this.”. McCoy, Emporia State’s sole journalism professor and advisor to the student newspaper, was among 33 faculty members laid off as part of a large-scale restructuring in response to declining enrollment. His column had criticized the move and university leadership.
thesunflower.com
33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall
Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salina's Brown, Easter, Roberts new K-State Connected 'Cats
MANHATTAN — Members of a new group of Kansas State University student leaders are sharing their K-State stories around the state. The Connected 'Cats are a new class of students who are providing leadership during the presidential community visits. The presidential initiative focuses on the people of Kansas and their communities. Every academic year, K-State is visiting nine communities throughout the state to listen and learn from the Kansans who live there.
Emporia gazette.com
EHS Homecoming Royalty candidates announced
Emporia High School will crown its Homecoming royalty during the Friday, Sept. 30, football game against Manhattan. Candidates for king are Angel Aldrete, Fred Jackson, Jonathan Laudie, Talan Tabares and Bobby Trujillo. Candidates for queen are Alison Brown, Arianna Hamilton, Rebecca Snyder, Journey Walburn and Elizabeth Willhite. The Homecoming parade...
Kansas State Collegian
Student leadership tackles tailgate trash
After the South Dakota football game on Sept. 3, a now-deleted tweet showing the trash-ridden tailgate lot following the game accumulated over 19,000 views. The tweet gained attention across campus and social media, including a post by Barstool Kansas State and a reply from BigGameBoomer. “It was definitely eye-opening seeing...
WIBW
History made: First-ever statewide Pride Festival held in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza hosted the first inaugural Kansas statewide Pride Festival. The festivities kicked off Saturday morning with a march from the Capitol building to Evergy Plaza. Many residents of NE Kansas came out to support the LGBTQ+ community for this meaningful moment. Logan Hildebrand, Executive Communications...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Emporia gazette.com
Possible demolition coming for Carnegie library, but no decisions made
The future of the Carnegie library remains unknown following a meeting of the Emporia City Commission Wednesday afternoon. Commissioners reviewed two applications for the property. One came from the Emporia Public Library and one from private investors, Cassie and Jason Heffron. The city first announced it would accept proposals on...
Which Kansas-made innovation is the coolest?
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Kansas companies are in the running for the Coolest Innovation Made in Kansas. The winner will be announced next month. The Kansas Chamber said the contest began with 40 products. Seventeen moved on to the first round of judging by completing a questionnaire. The final four are: Apex Stages made […]
Emporia gazette.com
Public picks winner at Food-A-Palooza
“It’s an opportunity to get out and enjoy the day and enjoy some good food,” said Clarence “Frenchie” Frye, Flinthills Mall General Manager. “We absolutely love it. We started the food truck rallies just after COVID. It gives awareness to these small business food trucks, and we love seeing so many people here.”
Emporia gazette.com
Ham makes the cut: Fanestil competing for 'Coolest Thing'
One of Emporia’s four entries remains in the running for the “Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.” The meatiest one. Party Time Ham from Fanestil Meats received enough preliminary votes to reach the round of 16 in this year’s “People’s Choice Award” contest by the Kansas Manufacturing Council.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Kansas restaurants’ assets seized for failing to pay over $63k in sales tax reopen, deal reached
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Three Mexican-style restaurants in Clay Center, Wamego, and Manhattan were temporarily closed by the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) for nonpayment of retail sales tax on Tuesday. According to the KDOR, the three restaurants that had tax warrants executed against them were Viva La Fiesta of Wamego Mexican Cantina Inc., La […]
KVOE
CORONAVIRUS: Lyon County Public Health asking residents to stay updated on vaccinations with breakthrough cases increasing
Lyon County Public Health is asking residents to keep up on COVID-19 vaccines as indications are COVID is at high levels in the community, even as official numbers are down from last week. On Wednesday, Public Health announced 61 new cases, down from 79 in the report from Sept. 14....
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Middle Schooler reportedly kicked off football team Thursday
An Emporia woman is questioning why her son was kicked off the Emporia Middle School football team after he reportedly swung at another player from the opposing team, when high school football players accused of sexual assault are still permitted to play. The eighth grade athlete was removed from the...
WIBW
Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 59-year-old male employee was killed at the Topeka tire plant on Saturday morning, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department. A news release from Sheriff Brian Hill says that deputies were dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of NW US 24 Highway. deputies arrived to find that the man sustained life-threatening injuries while on the job. The Soldier Township Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded. The victim was taken by AMR to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.
LJWORLD
Charges dismissed against Topeka men accused of beating man at Allstars
Charges were dismissed Friday in Douglas County District Court against two men who were accused of battering a man at the now-closed Allstars nightclub in North Lawrence. Daequan Jermaine Rayton, 24, and Christopher Shane Wuenstel, 23, both of Topeka, were each facing one felony count of aggravated battery, but after a preliminary hearing Friday, their charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the charges could be refiled.
Kansas farmers say that planting crops isn’t the only struggle in this drought
EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — Parts of Kansas saw rain on Thursday, Sept. 22, but farmers say it won’t be enough to help out in the long run. One farmer says the drought is impacting crop production this year. Gordon Stands, the owner of Stands Farm, says that this year is the driest he’s ever […]
Comments / 2