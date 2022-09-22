ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Peace Foundation Launches Safer Maryland Campaign

By WI Web Staff
 3 days ago
More than 50 community leaders from across Maryland met this week to hold its first webinar and training designed to raise awareness of targeted violence, build resilience and strengthen community safety under the Global Peace Foundation’s Safer Maryland campaign.

Monday’s training session was designed to enhance awareness among diverse sectors and connect them to helpful information and resources. The goal was to come up with strategies to keep young people and communities safe.

“We are pleased with the turnout for the first webinar and are interested in partnering with groups in the community to expand our reach and our audience,” said Cat Lockman, project lead for the foundation.

The foundation will present future training over the next year to faith-based communities, colleges and universities, nonprofits, and other local-based organizations. Groups interested in hosting an upcoming training will be provided modest funding and trainers that are available to host an online or in-person training.

For more information, contact safercommunities@globalpeace.org or call 301-577-6876.

