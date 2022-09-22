Read full article on original website
VIDEO: 2nd Annual Recovery Walk To Be Hosted By Beaver County Drug Abuse Coalition On September 24
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) As autumn arrives, so does the reminder that there is hope for those who are struggling. Kate Lowery & Javerta Sims joined Matt Drzik on the September 23 edition of A.M. Beaver County to discuss the 2nd Annual Recovery Walk taking place at Brady’s Run Park on Saturday, September 24 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM. The event is presented by the Beaver County Drug Abuse Coalition.
First Weekend of Fall Beautiful Day To Celebrate Recovery
(Brighton Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The weather was beautiful Saturday for the 2nd Annual Beaver County Recovery Walk at Brady’s Run Park Walking Trail. Kate Lowery from Beaver County Behavioral Services welcomed everyone to the event and talked about the activities that were there along with different resources for people who are in recovery or need assistance. There were activities for the entire family along with food trucks. Dan Herr played Guitar and there was a butterfly release. Everyone who attended was able to enter free raffles that the winners were announced by Lowery and Javirta Sims at the end of the event.
Understanding Prayer In The Book Of Chronicles On This Week’s “Wake Up Beaver Valley”
Pastor Dave Grove dives into the stories that take place in the Second Book of Chronicles–and what modern-day lessons can be learned and taught–this week on “Wake Up Beaver Valley”. “Wake Up Beaver Valley” airs every Saturday morning from 9 AM to 10 AM on Beaver...
Diana Kobus & Todd DePastino Are This Week’s Guests On “Heroes”
Highmark Healthy Kids program director Diana Kobus and Todd DePastino–executive director of the Veterans Breakfast Club–talk about their latest projects and career journeys with host Jim Roddey on this week’s episode of “Heroes.”. “Heroes” is presented by Highmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield and the Allegheny Health Network,...
Link For West Allegheny @Aliquippa 09/23/22 @ 6:30 PM on 95.7 FM, WMBA and Trib-Live Network
(File Photo taken by Beaver County Radio Staff) 95.7 FM and1460 WMBA’s Mike Azadian and John Perroto have the call from Freedom High School of this WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference high school football game as the defending champion Quips battle the Indians. If you can’t listen on the...
Jambridge and Tax Chat on Friday’s Teleforum Program with Eddy Crow
Friday’s Teleforum program sees Kim Fabrizio visit to update us on the Jambridge 2022 festival-it’s tomorrow btw. Then-Beaver county treasurer Sandy Egley visits! Teleforum happens every weekday on am1230, am1460, fm99.3, fm95.7 and streams live at Beavercountyradio.com!
Gov. Tom Wolf Visits Aliquippa to Talk About Record Investment in Education
(Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf greeting Representative Robert Matzie. Governor Tom Wolf today joined students, educators and elected officials in the Aliquippa School District in Beaver County to celebrate the administration’s historic $3.7 billion investment in public education over the past eight years.) (Photos Courtesy of Pa Commonwealth Media Services)
CCBC Players of the Game: West Allegheny @ Aliquippa Friday September 23, 2022
95.7 FM and1460 WMBA’s Mike Azadian and John Perroto had the call from Freedom High School of this WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference high school football game as the defending champion Quips battled the Indians. West Allegheny: Brock Cornell. Aliquippa: Tiquai Hayes. You can see all of the past...
Aliquippa School Board Approves Teacher’s Resignation
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa School Board accepted the resignation of high special education teacher Joie M. Dusold effective October 31, 2022 or until a replacement is found. Angela Kane was hired as a pre-k instructional aide. She’ll be paid $14 an hour. The board approved co and extracurricular sponsors for...
Link For Freedom @ Riverside 09/23/22 at 6:30 PM on WBVP/99.3 FM/Beavercountyradio.com/Facebook Live
(File Photo from 2017. Taken by Beaver County Radio Staff) 1230 WBVP, 99.3 FM, and beavercountyradio.com’s Bob Barrickman and Eddy Crow have the call from Riverside High School of this WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference high school football game as the Panthers battle the Bulldogs. The Game will...
Freedom Plays At Riverside While Aliquippa Plays At Freedom In Week 4 High School Football Action
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Just like that, the midway point of the regular season for WPIAL football has arrived. Riverside (2-1) will play host to Freedom (2-2) tonight in Class 2A MAC action on 99.3 FM, 1230 WBVP, BCR Video Platforms and the Trib Live High School Sports Network. Both teams are 1-0 in Midwestern Athletic Conference play after victories in Week 3; The Bulldogs shut out Ellwood City 28-0 while the Panthers came back to down Mohawk 32-28. Bob Barrickman and Eddy Crow have the call from Riverside beginning with pregame at 6:30 PM and kickoff slated for 7:00 PM.
CCBC Players of the Game: Freedom @ Riverside, Friday September 23, 2022
1230 WBVP, 99.3 FM, and beavercountyradio.com’s Bob Barrickman and Eddy Crow had the call from Riverside High School of this WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference high school football game as the Panthers battled the Bulldogs. The Panthers came away with a 28-21 victory. Your CCBC Players of the game are:
Riverside Outlasts Freedom 28 to 21
(North Sewickley Twp., Beaver County) on a beautiful first Friday night of Fall the Freedom Bulldogs traveled to North Sewickley Township to take on the Riverside Panthers in key matchup in the MAC. Beaver County Radio’s Bob Barrickman and Eddy Crow had the call on Beaver County Radio’s 1230 WBVP,...
