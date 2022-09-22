(Brighton Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The weather was beautiful Saturday for the 2nd Annual Beaver County Recovery Walk at Brady’s Run Park Walking Trail. Kate Lowery from Beaver County Behavioral Services welcomed everyone to the event and talked about the activities that were there along with different resources for people who are in recovery or need assistance. There were activities for the entire family along with food trucks. Dan Herr played Guitar and there was a butterfly release. Everyone who attended was able to enter free raffles that the winners were announced by Lowery and Javirta Sims at the end of the event.

