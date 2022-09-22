Read full article on original website
protocol.com
The persistence of payment for order flow
Hello there, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: making the case for payment for order flow, don’t call it a stablecoin, and the state of Ethereum staking. When is a stablecoin not a stablecoin? When it’s USDF. Call it a “digital marker” or a “tokenized deposit,” please, members of the nine-bank consortium backing the idea. The notion is that when bank customers want to send money on the USDF network, a bank will mint USDF coins and use it to transfer the funds. The tokens won’t trade on crypto exchanges. The sole benefit appears to be purported cost savings. USDF will likely compete with more traditional rails like the existing RTP network and the forthcoming FedNow, and a potential CBDC. The cost picture will have to be really compelling for this idea to gain traction.
Markets Insider
The bond market is in the middle of its worst decline since 1949. It's set to unravel some very popular trades, BofA says.
The worst bond market decline since 1949 will rattle stocks as surging interest rates unwind the most crowded stock trades, BofA wrote in a research note.
An uncertain economy threatens startups–but caution and pessimism have no place in the tech industry
President and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association Gary Shapiro delivers a keynote address at CES in January 2022. New businesses are the secret sauce for economic growth, catalyzing innovation, and shaking up industries. Globally, startups create nearly $3 trillion in value (more than the GDP of France) and attract billions in venture capital funding. And it’s not just about the money. Startups are also responsible for driving tech advances that make our lives easier, safer, and more productive.
protocol.com
Slack is leading the battle to cut down on meetings
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. We’re still staring at this U.S. Census list of the cities with the highest percentage of remote workers (shoutout to Fremont). We’re also wondering what a less “over the top” Google holiday party looks like. Today, Dreamforce correspondent Lizzy Lawrence reports that Slack wants you to cut down on meetings. Plus, we spoke to the founder of Assistantly about what exactly a virtual assistant does and who’s hiring them.
protocol.com
Enterprise blockchain has been a dud. These two AWS vets think they can make it work.
The promise of an enterprise blockchain was not lost on CIOs — the idea that a database or an API could keep corporate data consistent with their business partners, be it their upstream supply chains, downstream logistics, or financial partners. But while it was one of the most anticipated...
protocol.com
Local news gets a second chance to unite against Big Tech
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today we look at how a last-minute deal on an amendment managed to save the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act — and possibly create a headache for Big Tech. Also, the SEC decided not to ban payment for order flow and Russia’s SWIFT alternative has been gaining steam.
protocol.com
Nobody's enforcing RTO mandates ... yet
Apple called its employees back to the office as the company’s three-day-per-week hybrid schedule finally began in early September. Many tech companies have eased up on requiring office work, making Apple somewhat of an outlier when it comes to RTO. Another outlier, Google, has been in hybrid mode since...
protocol.com
The future of quantum starts now
Good morning! Quantum computing may go mainstream far in the future, but some think it’s worth placing bets now. While some in the tech community were jiving to the Red Hot Chili Peppers at Salesforce’s blowout Dreamforce conference in San Francisco last week, a much smaller, but still respectable, crowd gathered on the crest of the Rocky Mountains to discuss a topic that has the potential to be far more consequential than the latest consumer marketing application.
