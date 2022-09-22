Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous discount store opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNewburgh, NY
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Related
Neil Gaiman Signed Over 1,000 Books for Hudson Valley Book Store
Neil Gaiman is one of the biggest authors in the world but he lives in the Hudson Valley and he does what he can to support his local bookstore. There's a good chance you know who Neil Gaiman is already or at least heard the name before. His novels have been New York Times best sellers and have been adapted to film and television. Gaiman is even a Professor in the Arts at Bard University.
Hyde Park, NY Filmed Hallmark Christmas Movie Gets Premiere Date
It's ALMOST the most wonderful time of the year and you will be seeing the Hudson Valley all over your television screen spreading holiday cheer. In February of 2022, Dutchess County residents were buzzing after cameras and bright lights were spotted filming around the legendary Eveready Diner in Hyde Park. Filming started around February 15th and by February 17th we got all the details about the production.
Is Season 4 of ‘Manifest’ Filming in New Paltz, NY?
Hollywood on the Hudson strikes again! A popular NBC-turned-Netflix show is headed to the Hudson Valley for its final season. We all know the Hudson Valley has become a popular place for movie and television studios to shoot for their upcoming projects. It's gotten to the point where we even have production companies buying out event spaces for studio space.
American Idol Superstar Performing in Kingston this Week
I will admit that I was one of those people that was addicted to American Idol when it first came out. We’d never seen anything quite like it, with the funny auditions, the brutal honesty of the judges, and the true talent of many of the contestants. I watched it and loved it for a few years before moving on to whatever the next big show was.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mid-Hudson Children’s Museum Rebranding to Discovery Museum
The Mid-Hudson Children's Museum was such a staple of my childhood. I would be down there often for field trips, birthday parties, community events, and whenever I could convince my folks to take me. I love going down to Waryas Park to hang out sometimes, and it's always such a joy to see the building. Now, a new generation of kids can fall in love with the building and program as the Mid-Hudson Children's Museum rebrands to engage a wider audience and age range.
Newburgh, New York Pizza Shop Goes Crazy For Pepperoni Pizza Day
Every pizza lover seems to be celebrating the big day for America's favorite pie. I don't know why this slipped my radar but did you know that it was Pepperoni Pizza Day. Pepperoni is popular but is pepperoni America's favorite pizza topping?. It sure is. In fact, it is overwhelmingly...
Tasty New Authentic Mexican Cafe Now Open in Kingston
If you love authentic Mexican food, you may want to plan a drive to Kingston soon. There is a new Mexican cafe called Arango Cafe, and they’re serving up great Mexican food to their obviously happy customers. I say obviously happy because they’re already getting raves, and they’ve only been open for a short while.
4 Really Fun Things to Do in the Hudson Valley this Weekend
The weekend will be here before you know it, and this coming weekend is the first one of the fall season. How will you bring in the fall? It’s one of the most beautiful times of the year here in the Hudson Valley, and there are a lot of things to do. Apple picking, pumpkin picking, and all sorts of fun and seasonal festivals. In fact, there are 4 pretty cool things coming up this weekend that you might want to check out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Take in colorful fall foliage with a visit to these nearby New York towns
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Leaf peepers, behold! Summer days are behind us, so it’s time to look ahead to the bright, beautiful colors of fall, and reports say New York can still expect “spectacular’' colors, though it may be a shorter foliage season. Just a short...
Duck Donuts Opens New Location In White Plains
Duck Donuts has launched a new location in Westchester County. The popular eatery opened in White Plains on Friday, Sept. 9 at 393 Tarrytown Road (Route 119). Duck Donuts offers a variety of flavors of made-to-order, specialty donuts. Their seasonal flavors for autumn include apple cobbler, apple pie, pumpkin streusel,...
Surprising Options to Donate Your Wedding Dress in New York
In June of 2021, my wife and I were finally able to have the wedding reception we dreamed of after privately tying the knot in a courthouse in front of strangers at the beginning of COVID lockdown. She looked absolutely beautiful in her wedding gown, but now that more than a year has passed, she's started to look for ways for her dress to have another life.
What’s Brewin’? Hyde Park to Welcome Innovative Sake Brewery to Town
While many people are still navigating the feelings associated with the closing of a 25+ year staple brewery in Hyde Park, perhaps the news of a different type of brewery opening in the area will help fill the void. Here's what we know about the opening of Dassai Blue, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westchestermagazine.com
Red Horse by David Burke Brings Steakhouse Fare to Westchester
The celebrity chef is launching his second Red Horse, an American steakhouse with Asian accents, at The Opus, Westchester. Westchester loves its steakhouses. So, to kick off the new year right, it only makes sense to celebrate with an exciting — dare we say juicy? — newcomer in White Plains.
Is There a Reason Why This Hudson Valley Business is Closed on Mondays?
Like most football fans I dedicate a few days a week to sitting in front of the TV watching football. I love that there are games on Thursdays, Sundays, and Mondays, three of my favorite days of the week...LOL! I've always said to properly watch football games you need to have the right food, right?
José Andrés To Open A Swanky New Cocktail Bar In The Sky
On Saturday, September 24th, doors will open to José Andrés’ newest project, Nubeluz. Located on the 50th floor of The Ritz-Carlton, NoMad, the highly-anticipated cocktail bar “was envisioned as a lightbox in the sky” thanks to globally-renowned architect Rafael Viñoly and Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. Deriving its name from the Spanish word “nube” for cloud and “luz” for light, Nubeluz offers New Yorkers a luxe new respite 500 feet above the bustling streets of Manhattan. The elegant design is a “beacon of light,” combining reflective surfaces, enhanced lighting, opulent textiles, two outdoor terraces, and 270-degree views of the cityscape. Get a taste of old school New York glam with the interior’s back-lit velum panels, mirrored details and onyx bar tops. “When we first envisioned this property with Rafael Viñoly we knew that the views would be spectacular and we needed to create an equally striking space inside for guests to be fully immersed in the beauty and glamour of New York at night,” said Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, President of Flag Luxury Group. “Nubeluz is truly the crown jewel atop The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad.”
Top 4 Places to Get Chicken Wraps in the Hudson Valley
What's your go-to meal? Whenever I dine out, I always choose a chicken wrap. With a mix of protein, veggies, cheese and dressing, it hits the spot every time. Coming from the chicken wrap connoisseur herself, there are many options of food in the Hudson Valley. However, I have tried chicken wraps from several locations throughout our area and have found the good and the bad.
Melville farm welcomes visitors to see first baby giraffe born on Long Island
You can now visit the first baby giraffe ever born on Long Island.
Repair Café is happening this Weekend in Gardiner, New York
Have you ever had that favorite necklace break? The one that you have had for years? You try your best to put it back together with pliers but to no avail. You just don't have the right tools. This is true of many of the small repair jobs around the house. You know the little things that break that don't always seem to be worth fixing or worst we don't think the item can be fixed.
Horse Seen Trotting Alone in Lagrangeville, New York
Holy cow there's a horse in the street. This guy shouldn't be horsing around so close to the road. I know it sounds like the setup to a lame joke and any other day it might be but today it is a legitimate question. Here is another question that I have to ask. Did anyone lose their horse in Lagrangeville the other day?
Yacht Owned by Johnny Depp Spotted in Kingston, We Peek Inside
If this yacht could talk, it would probably be able to tell some amazing tales. On Monday afternoon, a luxury yacht designed to look like a pirate ship docked in Kingston, NY. If the 156-foot vessel looks familiar, it's because the famous boat has been photographed countless times by the paparazzi.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0