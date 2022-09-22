With all of the shiny new restaurants popping up in and around SLC, it’s easy to forget about the tried and true ones – those that helped pave the way for the new kids on the block. One such dining destination is Current Fish and Oyster. Not that Current is one of the more ancient eateries around; it was opened in the spring of 2015 by Joes LaSalle and Mikel Trapp. But it’s one of those formidable restaurants that you can always count on for excellent service, outstanding food, and a very appealing ambiance. As my wife and I had not visited there in quite a while, we decided to celebrate our anniversary at Current. It did not disappoint.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO