Rep. Issa Forms Congressional ‘Rodeo Caucus’ to Promote Western Culture

Rep. Darrell Issa speaks at the Ramona Rodeo in September. Photo courtesy of his office

Rep. Darrell Issa and colleagues from California and Arkansas announced Thursday the formation of a new congressional caucus to promote the American heritage of rodeo.

The Republican who represents East County joined Rep. Jim Costa, a Democrat from Fresno, and Rep. Rick Crawford, a Republican from eastern Arkansas, to form the Bipartisan Congressional Rodeo Caucus.

“We formed this caucus to recognize the historic place that rodeos hold not only in Western and Southwestern culture, but throughout the American experience,” said Issa. “These events are enduring symbols of our deeply rooted traditions, and we are proud to ensure that the future of these great celebrations remains bright.”

The popular Ramona and Lakeside rodeos are in the district that Issa represents.

Tom Glause, CEO of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, cheered formation of the new caucus.

““The PRCA represents the top cowboys and animal athletes in the world as they compete and entertain millions of fans at the best rodeos across the U.S.A .and greatly appreciates Congress’ recognition of America’s greatest sport,” said Glause.