sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Upcoming Air Jordan 6 “Black Chrome”
Amidst numerous anniversaries, the Air Jordan 6 was only afforded a few releases throughout this past year. But what it lacked in quantity, the silhouette made up for in quality, as it’s brought back the much-beloved “Midnight Navy” alongside debuting a well-received nod to Georgetown University. And in the latter months of 2022, the silhouette is set to deliver another exciting offering: the “Black Chrome,” which was first teased this past March.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” Releasing June 2023
While the sunny summer months are just now concluding, Jordan Brand, per usual, has already got their retro lineup set for next years dog days including the “Columbia” Air Jordan 11, “White Infared” Jordan 7 and a “Black Flint” update to the Jordan 13. Packed full with nostalgia, the “Toro Bravo” scheme introduced in 2009 with the “Raging Bulls” collection is making its return, gracing the Air Jordan 6.
hypebeast.com
Detailed Look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 "F&F Yellow"
Since showing off his first collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand in 2017 with an unreleased Jordan Trunner and his first Air Force 1 Low colorway, Travis Scott quickly established himself as a major presence in the world of sneakers. Countless releases have taken place in the last five years with the Air Jordan 6 being one of the many silhouettes La Flame has outfitted. First, he brought a military green to the classic sneaker and followed up two years later with a “British Khaki” colorway. However, one look that slipped between the cracks is an unreleased bright yellow makeover.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” Expected To Release Summer 2023
2022 is just a few months shy of being over — and while we’ve enjoyed a wealth of exciting releases, there’s much more in store for us down the road. And if you caught our Air Jordan Retro Summer 2023 Preview, you already know that the Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” PE is one of next year’s many highlights.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” Is Rumored To Land Summer 2023
While currently overshadowed in popularity by older models in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 13 continues playing an important part in the legend’s legacy. Although the sneaker, designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1997, hasn’t had a quiet 2022, it’s had a rather uninteresting year considering...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Elephant" Coming Next Year: First Look
While the Air Jordan 1 High OG always seems to be the big draw, there is no doubt that the Air Jordan 1 Low is also immensely popular and beloved by fans. This is because the shoe is perfect to wear during the summer months and over the past few years, fans have been given a plethora of amazing colorways to choose from. In 2023, Jumpman is expected to keep up production of the Air Jordan 1 Low, and we're sure some dope offerings are on the way.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Two Trey Appears In The Signature “Starfish” Orange
Following the pattern set by its predecessors, the Jordan Two Trey is adopting yet another iconic colorway from the brand’s historic catalog. This time around, the reconstructed colorway harkens back to the famed “Shattered Backboard” Air Jordan 1. The opposing smooth and cracked leather panels of the...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan Retro Summer 2023 Preview
Although 2022 still has four months left (and dozens of sneaker releases scheduled), several Air Jordan retros for Summer 2023 have entered the rumor mill. Nostalgia sells and pairs like the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” from 2006 are proof given that their rumored return after an 11-year-break has already led some netizens to express their need for the shoes on social media. Previously-seen color palettes also emerged as part of the anticipated lineup, which has been leaked by reliable source @zSneakerHeadz via YouTube: “White Infrared” takes over the Air Jordan 7; a “Toro Bravo” arrangement emboldens the Air Jordan 6; and the Air Jordan 13 is set to indulge in a “Black Flint” update to its beloved “Flint” look.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy" Gets New Release Date
One of the best sneakers to ever come out of Jumpman is the Air Jordan 4. It is a classic silhouette that dropped all the way back in 1989, and since that time, it has received a plethora of incredible colorways. Every single year, Jumpman comes through with more new offerings, and in 2022 specifically, they have been able to bring the heat. In fact, fans are anticipating a new colorway called "Midnight Navy" which has received a ton of nice teasers.
sneakernews.com
Olive Green And Black Shade This Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivered dozens of old and new looks to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in a fall-friendly olive green and black ensemble. Cold season-appropriate suede makes up the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with the only interrupt...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “True Blue” Is Expected To Release January 2023
Despite an increase in the number of reports that the Air Jordan 1 is “sitting” at retailers, the silhouette continues to form an important part of the NIKE, Inc. lineup of products. Ahead of the year’s end, an in-hand look at the sneaker in a compelling “True Blue” colorway has surfaced.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake's NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra "Black & Gold" Release Date Revealed
Drake has a huge streetwear empire thanks to his time with Nike. One of his latest creations is none other than his NOCTA brand, which is a nice merge of both streetwear and sportswear. Over the last year or so, NOCTA has come through with various sneakers, including some colorways of the Nike Hot Step Air Terra.
sneakernews.com
Penny Hardaway’s White/Black Air Foamposite One PE Is Releasing In 2023
2023 is slowly shaping up to be a banner year for the Air Foamposite One. At one point the most coveted sneaker on the market, the Air Foamposite One has since cooled off, although many fans have remained loyal to this 1997 classic. In addition to the return of the...
sneakernews.com
Markers Come Packaged With The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past”
With their pre-distressed and vintage-inspired offerings, Nike takes on the brunt of the work. But every so often, the brand’s design team will put the onus on the wearer, trusting them to decorate pairs like 2019’s LeBron x Air Force 1 “More Than.” Fast forward three years later and the Swoosh is effectively recreating said release with the Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past,” once again packaging markers alongside an iconic silhouette.
sneakernews.com
Floral Embroidery Decorates This Upcoming Air Jordan 12 For Girls
Every so often, Jordan Brand will arrange an Air Jordan Retro exclusively for girls, adding design elements that speak more to the growing community of lady sneakerheads. This upcoming Air Jordan 12 release hits it right on the head, delivering yet another classic for the new generation. Using a clean...
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
sneakernews.com
Metallic Gold Panels Upgrade This Kids Air Jordan 1 Mid
Kids-exclusive make-ups of the Air Jordan 1 Mid typically makes waves for their playful use of hues, prints, and patterns. This pair, however, is much more mature, opting for a simple color blocking comprised of Black and Metallic Gold. Available in GS, PS, and TD sizes, this Air Jordan 1...
sneakernews.com
Navy And Teal Color Up The Nike Air Force 1 React
As one of the premier cushioning systems in the running ethos, The Swoosh has reconstructed its most iconic silhouettes with the widely adorned React technology for reimagined streetwear comfort. After a brief hiatus, the collection returns with the Nike Air Force 1 Low React in a cool collection of blue hues with a unique twist, separating the opposing Air and React technologies down the middle.
Fan Throws Phone on Stage During Megan Thee Stallion Performance, Megan Twerks Over It
Megan The Stallion had some fun with a fan's phone after it was thrown onstage at a recent show. During a performance recently, Megan noticed a fan threw their phone onstage during her performance of "Savage (Remix)." She walked over to the phone, stood over the camera, gave it a look and proceeded to turn around and twerk while Beyoncé's verse on "Savage (Remix)" played in the background.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low
Almost exactly a week ago, we shared an in-hand look at Cactus Plant Flea Market‘s newest collaboration: a Dunk Low obscured entirely in overgrown, Grinch-colored foliage. Today, official images of said shoe have finally arrived, better detailing its irreverent absurdity. Helmed by Cynthia Lu, former stylist for Pharrell, Cactus...
