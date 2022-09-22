Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Johnson City Press
Replacement housing project for Sevier Center residents enters next phase with HUD
A $31 million project to construct new housing for the residents of the John Sevier Center in downtown Johnson City is entering its next phase, though it will be some time before physical work at the S. Roan St. location begins. The Johnson City Development Authority's board on Friday authorized...
Johnson City installing Smart Poles throughout downtown
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Smart lighting and sensors are being installed in downtown Johnson City as part of a new project. The “Smart Poles,” some of which are already visible in Founders Park, will continue to be installed in the coming weeks, according to BrightRidge spokesperson Tim Whaley. BrightRidge reports the poles use “smart […]
Johnson City Press
MPCC offers Johnson City, Washington County Schools fall break camps
Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer fall break camps for Johnson City and Washington County school students ages 6-12 during October. Washington County Fall Break Camp will be held Monday, Oct. 3-Friday, Oct. 7. Registration is open through Friday, Sept. 30.
Johnson City Press
New $4 million boat ramp coming to Johnson County
MOUNTAIN CITY — A new $4 million boat ramp is coming to the Sink Mountain section of Johnson County. Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter announced the project after he met Thursday with officials from the Tennessee Forest Service, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Valley Authority to view the site and plans for the boat ramp at Sink Mountain.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Steele Creek Park’s Annual Wildlife Weekend set for Oct. 7-8
BRISTOL — Plants and pollinators will be the focus of the 25th annual Wildlife Weekend, a fun and educational event that allows nature lovers to explore the diverse plant and animal species available within Steele Creek Park. Sponsored by Bristol, Tennessee’s Department of Parks and Recreation and Friends of...
Harman Ice prepping new HQ in south Johnson City — move will be domino for West Walnut redevelopment
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get […]
Johnson City Press
Ghosts and ghouls descend on downtown Jonesborough
Jonesborough’s Halloween Haunts & Happenings returns Friday, Oct. 28, from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough. Trick-or-treating takes place throughout downtown Jonesborough. There will also be games, activities and contests. “Hocus Pocus”,’ Sanderson Sisters will be at the Christopher Taylor Cabin provided by JRT Experiences. Attendees can take photos and...
Johnson City Press
Parade magazine to cease publication
The publisher of Parade magazine, which is carried in The Johnson City Press and the Kingsport Times News on Sundays, has announced that it will discontinue its print product of Parade as of the Nov. 6 edition. “We will, though, continue to deliver the same premium content experience of Parade...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Former Times News reporter, columnist Osborne goes to work for Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE — Veteran Kingsport Times News reporter John H. Osborne III has become the first assistant to the Sullivan County Commission. The 24-member commission voted to create the position, to be supervised by the commission chairman, at its monthly meeting Aug. 18.
2 years in, Bristol Holiday Inn remains in limbo
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two years after a collapse turned the front of the Bristol Holiday Inn Hotel into a pile of scrap and rubble, city leaders say not much has changed as the developer remains embroiled in a legal battle over the incident. The hotel’s remains stand as a purple reminder at the corner […]
Army veteran transitions from homelessness to home ownership in Tennessee
BRISTOL, T.N. (WJHL) — More than 30,000 veterans in the United States are homeless. One of them is about to move into a home of his own after a remarkable show of community support that began a week ago during Race Week at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. In the days prior to the […]
Johnson City Press
“Reveal before we can heal” – Wise County Remembrance project unveils lynching story marker
KENT JUNCTION – Almost 102 years ago, 25-year-old Dave Hurst was executed without trial by a lynch mob almost exactly between Norton and Appalachia. On Saturday, abut 40 people gathered to unveil a memorial to that day along Kent Junction Road in Wise County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
Gate City Harvest Moon Festival set for Saturday
GATE CITY — Gate City Frontier will welcome in the start of fall and celebrate the town's history with the annual Harvest Moon Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24. The harvest moon is the full moon that appears around the beginning of autumn, and farmers would use the light to continue to harvest their crops into the night. Gate City Frontier and the town of Gate City allude to this every year with the Harvest Moon event to celebrate the arrival of fall and embrace the town’s history.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 26
Sept. 26, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times informed readers of a variety of news items with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Sept. 25. “Miss Lucille Ball, a beautiful and accomplished young lady of Chattanooga, will spend the winter with her uncle, George A. Reeves.”
Johnson City Press
Storyteller Beth Horner brings personal tales and traditional stories to Jonesborough stage
When storyteller Beth Horner took over her father’s two farms in rural Missouri, she had no idea she’d have a brush with the Brazilian mafia. Management of the farms fell to Horner when her late father retired from farming three years ago, when he was 98. Of all the skills and chores that farming entails, Horner didn’t anticipate that selling a few head of cattle would be too difficult. But she quickly learned from a contact that it was a bad time to sell, because the Brazilian mafia had become involved in the U.S. market.
Johnson City Press
Students learn about conservation in two-day camp
More than 500 students from Kingsport, Bristol and Sullivan County school systems recently participated in the Keep Kingsport Beautiful Conservation Camp. Sharon Hayes, director for Keep Kingsport Beautiful, said the camp, held at the Eastman Recreation Area, helped students learn about a variety of environmental topics through a variety of partners.
Johnson City Press
Ricky Skaggs, fireworks top today's Covered Bridge Days activities.
ELIZABETHTON — Beautiful sunny and mild weather greeted festival goers to the first day of Covered Bridge Days on Friday. Events got started around the Covered Bridge and Kids Island at 11 a.m. and 13 food venders were serving up a wide variety of food. Children enjoyed themselves with...
Hawks are moving through the area, where can you find them?
MENDOTA, Va. (WJHL) – Thousands of broad-winged hawks are on the move through the region, and you should be able to spot some if you take up Hawk Watching. With the Mendota, Virginia Heritage and Hawk Festival coming up on Saturday, News Channel 11 took a look at what exactly hawk watching is, and why […]
Johnson City Press
Sertoma Club of Kingsport celebrates 60th anniversary
KINGSPORT — Where were you in August 1962? If you were shopping for a new car, the Lincoln Continental was the most popular choice. If you were watching television, “The Beverly Hillbillies,” “Bonanza” and “The Andy Griffith Show” were at the top of the ratings. If you were a baseball fan, the Yankees had a big lead in the American League on their way to another World Series title.
Johnson City Press
COVID-19 numbers seeing a decrease across region after August surge
After a surge in August of COVID-19, numbers have started dropping in Sullivan County, state records show. The number of daily cases reported has lowered significantly and the number of hospitalizations have also trended downward.
Comments / 0