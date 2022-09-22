Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
New law takes effect, changing some AZ teacher training requirements
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona is the fourth-worst state in the country for teachers, according to a study out this week from WalletHub. It takes into account things like pay, student ratio, and spending per student. So, it’s no surprise that the national teacher shortage is even more...
KOLD-TV
New Arizona education laws range from moment of silence to parental oversight
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The new school year is well underway for students across the state, but there will be some changes when kids show up for class next week. Arizona lawmakers passed an assortment of new education laws that will take effect on Saturday. Some are fairly minor, others...
kjzz.org
Volunteers turn in signatures in effort to block AZ school voucher expansion bill
Volunteers with Save Our Schools Arizona gathered at the Secretary of State’s Office on Friday. They turned in 141,714 signatures in an effort to refer a school voucher expansion bill to the ballot. House Bill 2853 makes any Arizona student eligible to get state funds to attend a private...
fox10phoenix.com
New Arizona laws go into effect for voting, motorcycle lane filtering, mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates
PHOENIX - Rules put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic have led to several new Arizona laws on masks and vaccines; plus new voting and transportation laws. Here's what you need to know about the laws that went into effect September 24:. HB 2492: voter registration; verification; citizenship. A new...
kjzz.org
New laws in Arizona to go into effect
Dozens of new laws go into effect this weekend in Arizona. For example, hospitals are now required to allow daily, in-person visitation. And HOAs must let residents fly flags that support law enforcement and first responders. Some new laws will have an impact on K-12 schools, from prohibiting vaccination mandates...
Aviation job demand thrives in Southern Arizona
According to Pima Community College’s Aviation Program, nearly 800,000 new airline maintenance technicians will be needed in the next 20 years
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona officials react to ‘Jack’s Law,’ making hazing illegal in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new law going into effect on Saturday, Sept. 24, means people who haze others could face jail time. Known as “Jack’s Law,” it is named after 19-year-old ASU student, Jack Culolias, who died in 2012 after drinking too much at a hazing ritual to join the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
Maricopa County Attorney candidates recognize growing fentanyl crisis, plan differing prosecuting approaches
PHOENIX — Fentanyl is touching more and more Arizonans' lives, as five people die every day from opioid overdoses in Arizona. According to the state health department, fentanyl is the most common drug involved in overdoses. "It's devastating," Kim Humphrey, CEO of Parents of Addicted Loved Ones said. The...
azpm.org
Drop in medical marijuana card-holders forces businesses to adapt
Palm trees reflect off the storefront of a business in midtown Tucson that certifies medical marijuana cards. Adult-use and recreational sales have forced established medical marijuana certification businesses to either sink or swim after the recent drop of card-holders in Arizona. Medical marijuana card-holders have fallen to 144,678, according to...
Washington Examiner
Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday
(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
kiowacountypress.net
Nonprofit group builds tiny homes to shelter Arizona youths
For more than three years, 23-year-old Baneen Albotaify bounced from one friend's house to another, sleeping on couches or in laundry rooms while working on her college degree. The stress was high, but she couldn't afford a place of her own. "I was really depressed. I was always in survival...
azbigmedia.com
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?
Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
Making Arizona's workforce keep up with the jobs of the future
Lucid Motors is in the process of expanding. It means training a workforce to meet the skill-level demands needed in the age of high-tech manufacturing.
Arizona motorcyclists now able to pass through traffic when riding on the streets
Senate Bill 1273 will allow Arizona motorcyclists to filter through lanes effective as of Saturday September 24, although there are some exceptions. The post Arizona motorcyclists now able to pass through traffic when riding on the streets appeared first on KYMA.
KTAR.com
Honduras man charged with high-speed flight from Arizona immigration checkpoint
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man from Honduras was charged with high-speed flight from an Arizona immigration checkpoint last week, authorities said. Oblin Jeremias Redondo-Lopez was arrested Tuesday after fleeing checkpoints on West Arivaca Road near Amado with agents in pursuit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Prop 309 to add new requirements for voting by mail and in person in Arizona
An initiative on the November ballot would make changes to the way Arizonans vote by mail and in person. Proposition 309 would require voters to include either their state-issued ID number, such as a driver’s license or the last four digits of their social security number and their birthday on their mail-in ballot to prove their identity. Right now, only a signature is required.
kawc.org
Arizona secretary of state says election laws could interfere with rights of some to register and vote
PHOENIX -- Arizona's chief election officer is telling a federal judge there is merit to claims that two new laws could interfere with the rights of some people to register and vote. In new court filings, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she is not taking an official position in...
AZFamily
Puppies ‘dumped’ in southern Arizona canyon up for adoption
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three puppies that were abandoned in a southern Arizona canyon are ready for their forever home as one person has been arrested for leaving them there. Somebody called the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday and told them about several dogs loose in Carr Canyon, which is in Sierra Vista. The caller found the three puppies but couldn’t catch the mother. Animal control officers showed up and found the puppies, who were about 12 weeks old. The mother was eventually corralled as well.
kjzz.org
KJZZ's Friday NewsCap: What we learned from the Arizona secretary of state debate
KJZZ’s Friday NewsCap revisits some of the biggest stories of the week. This week wrapped up with the secretary of state debate Sept. 22, where Democratic candidate Adrian Fontes debated his Republican counterpart, Mark Finchem, who claimed the 2020 presidential election was "irredeemably compromised." And as November draws near,...
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This Weekend
ADOT - 9-26-22 Freeway Traffic Advisory. This shows that there are four major traffic restrictions that will be held during the weekend. The two largest are the Loop 303 closing and the 1-10 EB restriction.
