Patrick should have done as he was asked, instead he chose to flea and he new he was in the wrong. He brought that all on himself, so let the officer continue his job taking care of the community.
If Patrick would have obeyed the law in all aspects, he would still be alive.
That man may have resisted arrest, and may have scared that police officer who had a gun in his possession, but let's be mindful here. That gun is to only be used if there is a life threatening sign of danger present and it's not avoidable. Where in the video was the sign of life threatening danger? That officer was scared, he overreacted and I guarantee you he knows that. I can guarantee you that he wishes he could do it differently and use another form of protection such as a taser, had that weapon been used to diffuse the situation Lyoya would've been alive and the cop would've still had his job. It's a crying shame that we get policemen who are scared to do their job properly, and this is the outcome! I pray Lyoya's family gets the justice they deserve! That officer needs to be sentenced to the fullest extent, If you're a policeman reading this, don't be scared to do your job correctly, if you are; don't do it at all!
