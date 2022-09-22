Woodruff (12-4) earned the win Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over six innings against the Reds. He struck out 11. Woodruff shut down the Reds for most of the evening until Kyle Farmer took him deep with a two-out, solo homer in the sixth inning. The right-hander produced 17 swinging strikes and struck out the side in both the second and third innings. Woodruff has gone four consecutive starts without allowing more than two runs and holds a 1.67 ERA over that stretch with 37 strikeouts to only six walks. He's also struck out 10 or more batters in three straight contests.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO