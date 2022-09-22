ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Spokane Redistricting Board Seeks Feedback on 4 Proposed Maps

City of Spokane Redistricting Board Seeks Feedback on Four Proposed Maps

Hannahlee Allers, hallers@spokanecity.org

The City of Spokane Redistricting Board (“Board”) is seeking input from the public on four proposed maps updating City Council Districts based on 2020 Census data. The proposed maps can be found at https://my.spokanecity.org/bcc/boards/city-council-districting-board/.

Members of the public are encouraged to participate in the online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SpokaneRedistricting or email feedback directly to Hannahlee Allers hallers@spokanecity.org. The survey closes at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The deadline for email feedback is the same.

On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 5:30 p.m., the Board is holding a Town Hall meeting in City Council Chambers to take additional public comment and hold a potential vote on which map to recommend to City Council for approval.

More information about the Redistricting Board, including meetings times, agendas, and recordings can be found at https://my.spokanecity.org/bcc/boards/city-council-districting-board/.

