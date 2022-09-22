ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania amusement park visitors trampled while fleeing gun fight; two teens hospitalized; suspect sought

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTRF) — Three people were shot late Saturday night inside the Kennywood amusement park in the West Mifflin section of Pittsburgh, but gunshot wounds were not the only injuries that ensued in this shooting incident, say reports. 3 people shot at Pennsylvania amusement park, including 2 teens Several more people suffered injuries from […]
truecrimedaily

Wanted Ohio man arrested for allegedly shooting pregnant woman in the head

AKRON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 21-year-old wanted man was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a pregnant 21-year-old woman earlier this year. According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Jeremiah Williams reportedly killed Teyaurra Harris on April 14 after a shootout between two groups of people broke out on Rockaway Street. The Marshals Service said at least 30 rounds from three different guns were fired.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Police: Woman ‘in crisis’ set herself on fire

A woman reportedly lit herself on fire during a struggle with a village police officer. Officers learned the woman was "in crisis" and threatening to harm herself at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, according to a news release from Richfield Police Department. She was traveling in a vehicle near Wheatley Road and Interstate 77.
Cleveland.com

Akron, Cleveland police departments receive calls of active shooters at high schools; calls determined to be hoaxes, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An unidentified man called Akron police Friday morning and claimed there was someone shooting at Garfield Community Learning Center, a high school. Less than an hour later, a similar call went to Cleveland police about a person with a gun at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland. Both calls were fake, authorities said.
cleveland19.com

Akron Walgreens robbed by unknown suspect, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place at the Walgreens in the 800 block of West Market Street Thursday around 9:19 a.m. APD said the man entered the store and tapped something metal in...
cleveland19.com

1 dead, 3 injured after serious crash in Portage County

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured Friday morning in a serious crash in Portage County. According to investigators, the single-car crash took place around 7:45 a.m. on Sunnybrook Road in Brimfield Township. The deceased victim is a...
CBS Pittsburgh

Inmate found unresponsive in his cell at Allegheny County Jail, dies at hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An inmate at the Allegheny County Jail has died. 57-year-old Anthony Talotta is the sixth inmate to have died at the jail this year. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's report said that Talotta was found unresponsive in his cell in the mental health unit on Tuesday. The warden said he was rushed to UPMC Mercy and he died on Wednesday night. Allegheny County Council member and Jail Oversight Board member Bethany Hallam said as of 5 p.m. on Friday, the jail had not notified the board of Talotta's death as they are required to do. Talotta's cause of death is not known at this time.
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man charged after allegedly leaving obscene, racist messages for Congress members

HEMPFIELD, Penn. — A Pennsylvania man was charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment after allegedly leaving more than 200 obscene and racially-charged voicemails for Congress members, according to our affiliate KDKA. Mark Ray of Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County allegedly left messages for 35 different Congress members. Pennsylvania man hit man in head with baseball […]
