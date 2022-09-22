Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania amusement park visitors trampled while fleeing gun fight; two teens hospitalized; suspect sought
PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTRF) — Three people were shot late Saturday night inside the Kennywood amusement park in the West Mifflin section of Pittsburgh, but gunshot wounds were not the only injuries that ensued in this shooting incident, say reports. 3 people shot at Pennsylvania amusement park, including 2 teens Several more people suffered injuries from […]
Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations
Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape.
Wanted Ohio man arrested for allegedly shooting pregnant woman in the head
AKRON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 21-year-old wanted man was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a pregnant 21-year-old woman earlier this year. According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Jeremiah Williams reportedly killed Teyaurra Harris on April 14 after a shootout between two groups of people broke out on Rockaway Street. The Marshals Service said at least 30 rounds from three different guns were fired.
Richfield Police respond to woman 'in crisis' on I-271 in Summit County
RICHFIELD, Ohio — A Richfield Police officer was injured Friday during a struggle with a woman who allegedly lit herself on fire. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After a Richfield police officer learned of...
Former Ohio sheriff’s deputy suspected of killing father says disease made him do it
Boardman Police released new details Tuesday morning on the murder a former sheriff's deputy is suspected of including the name of the victim.
YPD: Man offers hands to be cuffed before police search his car
Reports said a man pulled over by police Thursday offered his hands to be cuffed after they told him they were going to search his car.
Cleveland garbage collector, a suspected Heartless Felon, accused of selling meth in Ashtabula
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland garbage collector who authorities say is a member of the city’s most ruthless and widespread gang is accused of selling methamphetamine and fentanyl in Ashtabula. Darrin Harsley Jr., 33, is charged in federal court in Cleveland with three counts of distributing meth. Harsley,...
Police: Woman ‘in crisis’ set herself on fire
A woman reportedly lit herself on fire during a struggle with a village police officer. Officers learned the woman was "in crisis" and threatening to harm herself at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, according to a news release from Richfield Police Department. She was traveling in a vehicle near Wheatley Road and Interstate 77.
Warren police investigate mausoleum break-in
It happened at the Western Reserve Cemetery and Mausoleum.
Akron, Cleveland police departments receive calls of active shooters at high schools; calls determined to be hoaxes, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An unidentified man called Akron police Friday morning and claimed there was someone shooting at Garfield Community Learning Center, a high school. Less than an hour later, a similar call went to Cleveland police about a person with a gun at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland. Both calls were fake, authorities said.
Akron Walgreens robbed by unknown suspect, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place at the Walgreens in the 800 block of West Market Street Thursday around 9:19 a.m. APD said the man entered the store and tapped something metal in...
1 dead, 3 injured after serious crash in Portage County
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured Friday morning in a serious crash in Portage County. According to investigators, the single-car crash took place around 7:45 a.m. on Sunnybrook Road in Brimfield Township. The deceased victim is a...
Wells Township in Ohio suspends police chief and the officer who shot dog
WELLS TOWNSHIP, OHIO (WTRF) – The Wells Township Council held an emergency personnel meeting on Thursday night, leading to the immediate suspension of Police Chief John Ingram. This all stems from an incident earlier this month where an officer shot and killed a dog that had reportedly been behaving in a threatening manner toward residents. […]
Trooper drives himself to hospital after being shot in the face
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper is credited with saving his own life by driving himself to the hospital after he was shot. In a news release, Washington State Patrol said that the trooper was first rammed by a suspect’s car, then shot. Brandon Dennis...
Most video of Summit County court worker attacked by deputies, judge “destroyed”
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County court appointed psychologist was attacked by a judge and then tackled by deputies for entering an employee entrance to the courthouse, according to a newly filed lawsuit. The incident happened on September 15, 2020 when Dr. Curtis Williams was leading a mental...
3 shot in Tallmadge near baseball fields
Tallmadge police are investigating a shooting that took place late Wednesday night, near some baseball fields.
Inmate found unresponsive in his cell at Allegheny County Jail, dies at hospital
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An inmate at the Allegheny County Jail has died. 57-year-old Anthony Talotta is the sixth inmate to have died at the jail this year. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's report said that Talotta was found unresponsive in his cell in the mental health unit on Tuesday. The warden said he was rushed to UPMC Mercy and he died on Wednesday night. Allegheny County Council member and Jail Oversight Board member Bethany Hallam said as of 5 p.m. on Friday, the jail had not notified the board of Talotta's death as they are required to do. Talotta's cause of death is not known at this time.
Pennsylvania man charged after allegedly leaving obscene, racist messages for Congress members
HEMPFIELD, Penn. — A Pennsylvania man was charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment after allegedly leaving more than 200 obscene and racially-charged voicemails for Congress members, according to our affiliate KDKA. Mark Ray of Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County allegedly left messages for 35 different Congress members. Pennsylvania man hit man in head with baseball […]
Elderly woman killed, another flown to hospital after head-on crash in Columbiana Co.
One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in Columbiana County. The two-car crash happened at 4:25 p.m. on State Route 172 in West Township. According to the release, an SUV pulled out of a parking lot onto SR 172 eastbound and collided head-on with a truck that was moving westbound.
5 local suspects among 8 charged in federal drug case
Five local suspects are among eight in Northeast Ohio that are charged in a federal drug case.
