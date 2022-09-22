ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleburg, VA

Town of Middleburg to Hold Public Information Meeting on BLA Concepts Town to give update on input received from the public

By Middleburg Eccentric
Middleburg Eccentric
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
royalexaminer.com

Warren Heritage Society host tour of Bel Air Mansion

On September 24, 2022, the Warren Heritage Society hosted a tour of the Bel Air Mansion in Front Royal, Virginia. In this exclusive Royal Examiner video, you will hear Maral Kalbian, Architectural Historian, provide some historical remarks on Bel Air and how it has changed over the years. Also, excepts from Luck Buck’s Diary and letters, read by Hallie Groves, President of the WHS Board of Directors. WHS Archivist Tony Carter welcomed the guest and introduced the speakers.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for September 26 – 30, 2022

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Chamber welcomes Shenandoah Shores Management Group to Front Royal

Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co moves to a new home in Front Royal. Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, Board Members, and friends welcomed Holly and Perry Leach, owners of the Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co at 20 South Street, to their new home. Holly...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

Winchester plans emergency response exercise

The training exercise will take place at John Handley High School from 8 am to noon and include the city’s public safety departments, public schools, and supporting agencies. The simulated scenario will involve an active threat at Handley. The goal is to assess first responders and school staff’s readiness...
WINCHESTER, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middleburg, VA
Middleburg, VA
Government
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
royalexaminer.com

Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340

Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
PAGE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#On The Town#The Town Council
virginiamercury.com

Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings

A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Dulles Town Center responds to upcoming Cookology closure

An update to a story The Burn first reported Friday morning — that Cookology would be closing at the Dulles Town Center shopping mall in Sterling after 14 years in business. You can see our original story here. In the announcement from Cookology’s owner, she said that the decision...
STERLING, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NBC Washington

Front Royal Police Ask Citizens to Rate Officers

Police in Front Royal, Virginia, are asking community members to score their interactions with officers starting Friday through an anonymous digital survey. The department is launching a 120-day pilot program through Guardian Score, a survey designed to measure fairness, professionalism and communication skills that officers display during routine traffic stops, calls for service and any substantial interaction with citizens.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
thetouristchecklist.com

30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fredericksburg (VA)

Fredericksburg is nestled along the Atlantic Ocean on the east coast in the Commonwealth of Virginia, United States. According to the 2020 US census, the city had a population of twenty-seven thousand, nine hundred and eighty-two. Fredericksburg is one of the most visited cities in Virginia and a highly family-friendly...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Inside Nova

For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000

We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
DC News Now

Shelter in place lifted after shooting at shopping center

Editor’s Note — The Fairfax County Police Department initially said it believed someone used a high-powered rifle to fire the shots. By 5:10 p.m., the department said investigators thought the shots came from a pistol, not a rifle. That update is reflected here. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Spotted lanternfly continues to be a threat to Virginia crops

Clarke, Frederick and Warren Counties and the city of Winchester are heavily infested with the spotted lanternfly, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. To slow the spread in other areas of Virginia, VDACS has established a quarantine for Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Prince William,...
WINCHESTER, VA
sungazette.news

In Great Falls, dark skies at night not everyone’s delight

Great Falls residents are of two camps when it comes to the dark-skies-preserve ordinance now being drafted by Fairfax County government officials. One group sees tougher lighting rules as a boon for astronomers, scientific education and public health. If approved, the new regulations would continue the Great Falls community’s long-standing...
GREAT FALLS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy