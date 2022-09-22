ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatesville, TX

WacoTrib.com

Lake Belton 42, Waco High 0

Lake Belton quarterback Connor Crews filled up the highlight reel in the first half and the Broncos quickly ran away from Waco High at Waco ISD Stadium. Crews threw touchdown passes of 47 and 20 yards to Jaydon Leza and another one of 36 yards to Micah Hudson, all before the bands marched at halftime.
WACO, TX
Gatesville Messenger

GISD athletics features strong participation, performance

Participation in athletics at Gatesville Independent School District is strong, with a total of 771 students participating - an increase of 90 students from the previous year. That was among the good news shared during the Sept. 19 school board meeting by Rickey Phillips, Gatesville ISD athletic director. "It's been...
GATESVILLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown

Clinton Harwell is bringing his act to Waco beginning Monday, with his Pignetti’s Waco restaurant opening in the former Phoenix Ballroom downtown, where he will serve Italian food, steaks and fine wines in a classic atmosphere. Diners with window seats can watch, or hear, Union Pacific railroad cars rumble...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Temple leader named Superintendent of the Year

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Association of School Boards named Dr. Bobby Ott of Temple ISD Superintendent of the Year in a special presentation at the annual convention hosted by TASB and the Texas Association of School Administrators. Ott was selected from five finalists from Klein ISD, Henderson...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Texas Rangers called to assist in Troy PD investigation

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers have been called in to assist the Troy Police Department with an investigation, a Texas Dept. of Public Safety spokesman confirmed to KWTX Sunday. The spokesman wouldn’t elaborate on the nature of the investigation. However, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the...
TROY, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Cody Milam August 25, 1992 – September 16, 2022

Cody Milam, age 30, of Purmela, passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Boots and Saddle Cowboy Church, 8727 West, US-84, Gatesville, with Rev. Max Gunn officiating. Cody Clayton Doc Milam was born on Aug. 25, 1992,...
PURMELA, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Oglesby Junior High Tigers beat Kopperl

The Oglesby Junior Tigers played host to the Kopperl Eagles on Sept 15 and the young Tigers defeated the Eagles 33-7 to improve their season record to 2-0 on the season. The Tigers scored quickly, with Holdyn Goff starting the scoring on a 40-yard scamper, for a touchdown. Aiden Oxford added the PAT kick to make it a 7-0 lead.
OGLESBY, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Traffic accident near Kempner

Traffic is backed up near Kempner because of a traffic accident Thursday during afternoon rush hour. Credit: Darron Wallace.
KEMPNER, TX
fox44news.com

Robinson crash ends in fatality

ROBINSON, Texas (Fox 44) — Robinson police are currently investigating a fatality crash. The department shared on Facebook: “We are investigating a fatality collision in the 3400 block of Loop 340 (close to 12th Street). Traffic will be delayed as lanes are closed or diverted. Please avoid the area or take an alternate route, if available.”
ROBINSON, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Jonesboro senior to perform at the 81st Pearl Harbor Memorial

Emma-Cookie Rodriguez, a senior at Jonesboro High School, has made school history and will perform at the 81st Pearl Harbor Memorial on Dec. 7. Voted UCA All American Cheerleader, Rodriguez will represent Varsity Spirit, the global leader in cheerleading, dance, band, camps and competitions and a division of varsity brands.
JONESBORO, TX
fox44news.com

Gatesville man faces manslaughter charge

Gatesville (FOX 44) — A Gatesville man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the shooting death of Cody Milam. According to an arrest affidavit, Sgt. Ronald Dayton of the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office went to investigate a shooting on September 16th, 2022 at 9:15 p.m. Sgt....
GATESVILLE, TX
US105

Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas

This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
BELTON, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Mound News | Bayou hunt leads to local alligator-themed cookout

Kyle and Summer McClellan, along with Hugo and Pedro Quintero enjoyed a few days on the bayou in Sabine Pass hunting alligators. On their return, Frank and Susie Hopson hosted an alligator-themed cookout. Those attending the party were Clay, Carolyn, Lillian and Max McClellan, Tanner, Kelcy and Theo Pierce, and Kelsey Sage.
MOUND, TX
baylorlariat.com

New restaurant puts soul on La Salle

Jessica Horne, owner of Jess Soul Food, said she always knew she wanted to open a restaurant, as she began collecting kitchen equipment in 2004. Even before Xristo’s Cafe opened in 2017, 810 La Salle Avenue was on Horne’s radar. She said she thought the building would be a good spot for a restaurant.
WACO, TX

