WacoTrib.com
Lake Belton 42, Waco High 0
Lake Belton quarterback Connor Crews filled up the highlight reel in the first half and the Broncos quickly ran away from Waco High at Waco ISD Stadium. Crews threw touchdown passes of 47 and 20 yards to Jaydon Leza and another one of 36 yards to Micah Hudson, all before the bands marched at halftime.
Gatesville Messenger
GISD athletics features strong participation, performance
Participation in athletics at Gatesville Independent School District is strong, with a total of 771 students participating - an increase of 90 students from the previous year. That was among the good news shared during the Sept. 19 school board meeting by Rickey Phillips, Gatesville ISD athletic director. "It's been...
WacoTrib.com
Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown
Clinton Harwell is bringing his act to Waco beginning Monday, with his Pignetti’s Waco restaurant opening in the former Phoenix Ballroom downtown, where he will serve Italian food, steaks and fine wines in a classic atmosphere. Diners with window seats can watch, or hear, Union Pacific railroad cars rumble...
KWTX
Temple leader named Superintendent of the Year
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Association of School Boards named Dr. Bobby Ott of Temple ISD Superintendent of the Year in a special presentation at the annual convention hosted by TASB and the Texas Association of School Administrators. Ott was selected from five finalists from Klein ISD, Henderson...
Baylor Bears Rise in Latest AP Top 25 Poll
The Bears are preparing to host a Top 25 matchup and rematch of last year's Big 12 Championship Game vs. Oklahoma State.
KWTX
Texas Rangers called to assist in Troy PD investigation
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers have been called in to assist the Troy Police Department with an investigation, a Texas Dept. of Public Safety spokesman confirmed to KWTX Sunday. The spokesman wouldn’t elaborate on the nature of the investigation. However, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the...
Gatesville Messenger
Cody Milam August 25, 1992 – September 16, 2022
Cody Milam, age 30, of Purmela, passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Boots and Saddle Cowboy Church, 8727 West, US-84, Gatesville, with Rev. Max Gunn officiating. Cody Clayton Doc Milam was born on Aug. 25, 1992,...
Gatesville Messenger
Oglesby Junior High Tigers beat Kopperl
The Oglesby Junior Tigers played host to the Kopperl Eagles on Sept 15 and the young Tigers defeated the Eagles 33-7 to improve their season record to 2-0 on the season. The Tigers scored quickly, with Holdyn Goff starting the scoring on a 40-yard scamper, for a touchdown. Aiden Oxford added the PAT kick to make it a 7-0 lead.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Traffic accident near Kempner
Traffic is backed up near Kempner because of a traffic accident Thursday during afternoon rush hour. Credit: Darron Wallace.
fox44news.com
Robinson crash ends in fatality
ROBINSON, Texas (Fox 44) — Robinson police are currently investigating a fatality crash. The department shared on Facebook: “We are investigating a fatality collision in the 3400 block of Loop 340 (close to 12th Street). Traffic will be delayed as lanes are closed or diverted. Please avoid the area or take an alternate route, if available.”
Gatesville Messenger
Jonesboro senior to perform at the 81st Pearl Harbor Memorial
Emma-Cookie Rodriguez, a senior at Jonesboro High School, has made school history and will perform at the 81st Pearl Harbor Memorial on Dec. 7. Voted UCA All American Cheerleader, Rodriguez will represent Varsity Spirit, the global leader in cheerleading, dance, band, camps and competitions and a division of varsity brands.
fox44news.com
Gatesville man faces manslaughter charge
Gatesville (FOX 44) — A Gatesville man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the shooting death of Cody Milam. According to an arrest affidavit, Sgt. Ronald Dayton of the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office went to investigate a shooting on September 16th, 2022 at 9:15 p.m. Sgt....
fox7austin.com
Man dies in hospital after two-vehicle rollover crash in Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas - A man has died in the hospital from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle rollover crash in Harker Heights. The Harker Heights Police Department responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of the 100 block of East I-14 around 9:12 p.m. Sept. 23. HHPD says...
Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas
This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
Report Shows Top 5 Most Dangerous Roads in Killeen, Texas
Buckle up Killeen, Texas! A new report shows the roads that tend to have the most accidents, and chances are one or more of these are roads you drive on daily. Half the battle for us cautious drivers is just knowing what intersections to avoid. Here's the list. Dangerous Killeen...
KWTX
‘I’m going to do you worse’: Ex tells jury about threats made by Waco man accused of killing mother of his 3 children
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Mexia woman who had two children with Quest Aljabaughn Jones said she finally ended her rocky relationship with Jones after he threatened to kill her in a phone call after Jones was jailed on charges he killed a Waco woman. Jones, 31, is on trial...
Kempner, Texas Crash Involving School Bus, Dump Truck, And Fuel Tanker Injuries 4
KWTX is reporting that an accident in Kempner, Texas involving three vehicles has left 3 injured. On Thursday September 22nd, 2022, vehicles including a school bus, fuel tanker, and dump truck crashed on US 190 in Kempner. The accident in question occurred after 4 PM. According to KWTX, the dump...
Mammoth Find: Waco, Texas Hiker Finds History During Trek On Trail
Sometimes, all of us need to get out to nature and take in the scenery of Central Texas. Yes, the heat sometimes dissuades us from walking around, but hopefully soon temps will drop to normal levels. While some of us stay inside, others take to trails to take it all in.
Gatesville Messenger
Mound News | Bayou hunt leads to local alligator-themed cookout
Kyle and Summer McClellan, along with Hugo and Pedro Quintero enjoyed a few days on the bayou in Sabine Pass hunting alligators. On their return, Frank and Susie Hopson hosted an alligator-themed cookout. Those attending the party were Clay, Carolyn, Lillian and Max McClellan, Tanner, Kelcy and Theo Pierce, and Kelsey Sage.
baylorlariat.com
New restaurant puts soul on La Salle
Jessica Horne, owner of Jess Soul Food, said she always knew she wanted to open a restaurant, as she began collecting kitchen equipment in 2004. Even before Xristo’s Cafe opened in 2017, 810 La Salle Avenue was on Horne’s radar. She said she thought the building would be a good spot for a restaurant.
