ESPN
Spain women's players deny calling for coach to be sacked, say they won't return until 'professional project' in place
A group of Spain players have denied claims from the Spanish FA they called for the team's coach to be fired but have reaffirmed their wish not to be selected until there is a commitment to a "professional project." On Thursday the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said 15 players from...
MLS・
ESPN
Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan
Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
ESPN
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup for personal reasons
Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Laver Cup on Saturday for personal reasons, his press spokesperson confirmed to ESPN. Nadal partnered with Roger Federer in his last professional match at the team competition between Europe and the rest of the world in London on Friday, losing in a deciding match tiebreak to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.
ESPN
FIBA Women's World Cup 2022: Complete schedule, results, news and highlights
USA Basketball is among 12 teams participating in the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup in Sydney, Australia, from Sept. 21-Oct. 1. The U.S. women's national basketball team seeks a fourth consecutive gold medal in the 11-day event, last winning in Spain in 2018. The teams are split into two preliminary...
