Somewhere Boy - air date, cast, plot, first look images, filming locations and everything we know

By Elaine Reilly
 2 days ago

Somewhere Boy is the intriguing story of Danny, who has spent his entire life in isolation at a remote house with his father Steve. At 18 Danny discovers that he’s been living a lie and the outside world is not full of murderous monsters, as he's been led to believe.

It emerges that Steve absconded with Danny when he was a baby after his mum was killed in a car crash in a warped bid to keep his son safe. As sheltered Danny becomes older he begins to question their life, leading to revelations, which may make or break him as he faces the real world.

Lewis Gribben stars as Danny; Rory Keenan plays Danny’s dad Steve; Lisa McGrillis plays Sue, Steve’s sister and Danny’s aunt; and Samuel Bottomley stars as Aaron, Danny’s cousin and Sue’s son.

From C4 press: “Overwhelmed with grief, dad Steve bought a house in the middle of nowhere and locked Danny in, telling him the world outside was full of monsters waiting to take him away. Just like they took his mum.

“Steve thought he’d done the right thing, bringing Danny up safe and warm, away from murderers and wars and drugs and governments and burgers and evil.

“For eighteen years they just stayed in, listening to Benny Goodman records and watching old movies with no sad endings. And that’s how Danny grew up. It was all he knew. And he was happy.

“But when Danny turns eighteen his whole world - everything he’s ever known - explodes in an instant and he has to come to terms with a new world he never knew existed.”

Somewhere Boy release date

Somewhere Boy is an eight-part series of 30-minute episodes, which is expected to air on C4 and All4 in October 2022.

An international release is expected, but has yet to be confirmed. Check back for updates.

Who’s who in Somewhere Boy

Main cast and characters

Three actors star as Danny at different stages of his life:

Danny age 18  (Lewis Gribbon)

Having spent his life in complete isolation with his father, Danny’s reality comes crashing down when he’s introduced to the world outside his house.

Older Danny is played by Lewis Gribbon, best known for his debut as a drug dealer in 2017’s T2 Trainspotting and TV dramas Deadwater Fell , Silent Witness , and Shetland .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1IdQ_0i6HAi1100

Danny played by Lewis Gribben facing his fears in the outside world. (Image credit: Sarah Weal/Channel 4/BBC Studios/Clerkenwell Films)

Danny age 7 (Samuel McKenna)

TV newcomer Samuel McKenna stars as Danny when he is a trusting seven-year-old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oAxP6_0i6HAi1100

Under control. Steve (Rory Keenan) keeps a tight grip on Danny (Samuel McKenna). (Image credit: PARISA TAGHIZADEH/Channel 4/BBC Studios/Clerkenwell Films)

Danny age 13 (Austin Haynes)

Young teenage Danny is played by Austin Haynes, who has starred in The A Word , Gentleman Jack , All Creatures Great and Small , Dodger , and The Railway Children Return .

Steve (Rory Keenan)

Grief-stricken Steve is played by Rory Keenan best known for his roles in Peaky Blinders , War & Peace , Striking Out , Versailles , The Duchess , and Rules of the Game . As the eight-part series unfolds, viewers discover the extraordinary lengths Steve goes to in order to perpetuate his lies in his single-minded determination to keep his son safe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N8VVt_0i6HAi1100

Calling the shots. Rory Keenan as Steve in Somewhere Boy. (Image credit: Sarah Weal/Channel 4/BBC Studios/Clerkenwell Films)

Sue (Lisa McGrillis)

Mum-of-three Sue is Danny’s aunt and Steve’s sister, played by Lisa McGrillis, best known for Hebburn, Inspector George Gently, No Offence, Mum, and King Gary.

From C4 Press: “Danny is taken to live with his well-meaning but stressed-out aunt Sue and his socially awkward 18-year-old cousin Aaron.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGkzo_0i6HAi1100

Lisa McGrillis stars as Sue in Somewhere Boy. (Image credit: Getty.)

Aaron (Samuel Bottomley)

Aaron is played by Samuel Bottomley, best known for Wolf Hall , Jericho , Ackley Bridge , The Teacher, and Ladhood .

Channel 4 press reveals: “Aaron is a shy and awkward eighteen-year-old, desperately in need of a friend, but his very strange cousin definitely wasn’t who he had in mind.

“While Aaron grew up watching YouPorn and YouTube, Danny was raised on a diet of The Lavender Hill Mob , Brief Encounter and The Red Shoes . Living with Danny is a massive eye-opener for Aaron, seeing the world through his cousin’s eyes.

“Slowly, tentatively, both Danny and Aaron start to emerge from their shells together - as Danny tries to find the real monster, the one that killed his mother…”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iknyy_0i6HAi1100

Getting to know you. Aaron and Lewis have a lot to learn about each other. (Image credit: Manuel Vazquez/Channel 4/BBC Studios/Clerkenwell Films)

Additional cast

Johann Myers ( State of Play , Criminal Justice , Small Axe ) stars as Paul.

Jamie Michie ( Game of Thrones , Skins , Shetland , Back to Life ) plays Mark.

Eva Pope ( Waterloo Road , Holby City , Hetty Feather ) plays Angie.

Is there a trailer for Somewhere Boy?

Yes! You can watch it below and see the world through Danny's eyes...

Somewhere Boy filming locations

Somewhere Boy was filmed entirely in South Wales in a selection of stunning locations around Cardiff and the Brecon Beacons.

Somewhere Boy - Behind-the-scenes

Somewhere Boy is written by Pete Jackson and is his first series commission for TV.

Speaking about Somewhere Boy Pete explains: “Danny grew up in a house in the middle of nowhere and was told that the world outside was full of monsters waiting to snatch him away. Somewhere Boy explores what happens when he finally leaves the house and is introduced to our world for the first time. It’s a chance to re-evaluate everything we think is normal through the eyes of someone for whom it’s all completely new.”

The working title for the TV project was originally The Birth of Daniel F Harris.

The eight-part series is produced by Clerkenwell Films ( The End of the F***ing World , Misfits ) for Channel 4. It was commissioned by Channel 4’s Head of Drama, Caroline Hollick and Commissioning Editor, Lee Mason. The executive producers at Clerkenwell Films are Murray Ferguson, Petra Fried and Emily Harrison.

Somewhere Boy is produced by Gavin O’Grady ( This Way Up , The Duchess ) and directed by Alex Winckler ( My Mad Fat Diary , This Way Up ) and Alexandra Brodski (Rooftop Refugee , Joy ). It has been made in association with BBC Studios who will also distribute.

