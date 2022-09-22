Read full article on original website
Five NKY public high schools among 43 from across state named College Success Award recipients
Five Northern Kentucky schools are among 43 Kentucky public high schools name recipients of the College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families. Now in its fifth year, the annual recognition honors public high schools that excel at preparing students to...
WOKV.com
Kentucky high school teacher says snakes, mice falling from classroom ceilings
Kentucky high school teacher says snakes, mice falling from classroom ceilings Other teachers at the high school also complained about mice allegedly falling from the ceiling. (NCD)
mountain-topmedia.com
PHS Hall of Fame spotlight on 1989 Pikeville football
Coach Hillard Howard’s 18th season as Head Coach of the Panthers, earning his 3rd Class A Football State Championship Title in a Row. Pikeville High became the first school to “3-Peat” in Kentucky High School Football Team Members. Front Row LR: Chris Coleman, Will Stepp, Scott Collins,...
mountain-topmedia.com
PHS Hall of Fame spotlight on Dr. Lindsey Isner Burton
2020 M.D. – University of Kentucky College of Medicine. 2020 Emergency Medicine Physician, Saint Thomas Rutherford, Murfreesboro, TN. 2012 KHSADA Kentucky Female Academic Athlete of the Year. 2012 Named Official Pikeville Community Ambassador. 2011 Governor’s Scholar. 2012 Recipient of the prestigious Stephen. R. Flanary Memorial Award. Softball. 4-Year...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE BOE: $9.28 million of current $12.36 million fund balance is designated for career technical building
A regular meeting of the Lawrence County Board of Education was held in the LCHS library on September 19, 2022, at 6:00 PM. Board members Heath Preston (Chairman), Jim See, Garnett Skaggs, Maddlene Roberts, and Barbara Robinson were all present for the meeting. Dr. Robbie Fletcher gave the communication update...
Raceland has huge second half showing
Raceland traveled to Greenup for a cross-county rivalry game.
Haunted tours in the Tri-State
(WOWK) — A list of ghost walks, haunted tours and paranormal investigations in the Tri-State during Fall 2022. West Virginia Braxton County The Haunted Haymond | Sutton, WVThe Haymond’s Haunted Tour & Ghost HuntsTours given Oct. 13-29 on Thursdays, Fridays, and SaturdaysHaunted Tour & Ghost Hunt – $25 | Tour only (90 minutes) – $15More […]
seniorresource.com
Where Are The Best Places In Kentucky For Retirement?
Kentucky, nicknamed the Bluegrass State, is home to the world’s first KFC, the Kentucky Derby, and a growing number of retirees! This state boasts more than its fair share of tourist attractions, including Mammoth Cave, Cumberland Falls, and the Louisville Slugger Museum. The cost of living in Kentucky is...
Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?
You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
Kentucky Teacher Brings Happiness to Community with Amazing Post-It Note Murals – See Photos
In my former life, before the radio personality became my career, I was a teacher of theatre. I miss teaching so much. I loved watching the kids discover gifts and talents they never realized they had. It was also very rewarding to be able to comfort them and work to make them feel better when they needed someone to listen to them or a shoulder to cry on.
935wain.com
Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 22, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the creation of the Council for Community Recovery and Resiliency, Mountain Parkway expansion, eviction relief funding, orphan well capping progress, declining gas prices and COVID-19. He also named the 2023 Kentucky Teachers of the Year and Kentucky’s Blue Ribbon Schools as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
West Virginia Relief Checks Of Up To $465 Sent This Week
Low-income West Virginia residents can expect cash relief this week. These checks are up to $465. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is giving out checks. It said supplemental payments are available for some residents. These locals are on the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). (source)
$23 million in funding going toward 120 Kentucky projects, programs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal program that supports crime victims is awarding almost $23 million in grants to Kentucky programs. Funds totaling $22.8 million will go to assist 120 programs and projects, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said in announcing the funding Thursday. The programs funded include children’s advocacy centers, court-appointed special advocates, domestic violence programs and sexual assault programs.
2022 Trick-or-Treat times in the Tri-State
(WOWK) — 13 News’ list of Trick-or-Treat times in the Tri-State area of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. West Virginia Counties Boone CountyDate: Oct. 31Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Includes ChapmanvilleMore information: Facebook Kanawha CountyDate: Oct. 31Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.Includes Charleston, St. Albans and South CharlestonMore information: Facebook Mingo CountyDate: Oct. 29Time: […]
wymt.com
Johnson County farm celebrates National Alpaca Farm Days, invites folks to ‘feel the fleece’ and have some fun
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lavender Springs Alpaca raises its alpacas and shears them in early spring to create some very soft and very warm socks, gloves, hats, and more. On Sept. 24 and 25, the farm invited folks out to interact with the animals and have some fun with several more activities.
salyersvilleindependent.com
Water Assistance Program Available!
Big Sandy Community Action Program has announced a water assistance program, which will run from September 23 through 30 and will assist clients in Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, and Pike counties who were affected by the recent flooding. Assistance is first come, first serve until funds have been exhausted. ASSISTANCE...
wymt.com
Police searching for stolen trailer in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are asking for your help to find a stolen utility trailer. In a Facebook post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s page, Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are looking for a 2016 Homesteader trailer that was stolen from the Bull Creek Flea Market near Prestonburg between September 18th and September 23rd.
West Virginia will see ground beef more affordable with new program
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — The new West Virginia Ground Beef program hopes to keep food local in the Mountain State and make it more affordable for consumers, according to Farm and Dairy. The program is a brand partnership between Buzz Food Service and the West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association. Previously, much of West Virginia’s cull cows […]
Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations
Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape.
wmky.org
WMKY Feature: Ginseng Harvesting Prohibited
The Kentucky ginseng harvest on federal land has been placed on pause to allow plant populations to recover. WMKY's Lacy Wallace has the story...
