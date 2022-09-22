ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Comments / 0

Related
electrek.co

The best urban electric bikes you can buy for under $1,000 right now

Here at Electrek, I’ve had the rough job of testing literally hundreds of electric bicycles over the past few years (ok fine, it’s super fun). I’ve seen everything from bargain basement models to several ultra high-end electric bikes with cutting-edge materials and advanced production processes. Sometimes the...
BICYCLES
insideevs.com

Lectric’s XP 2.0 Electric Folding Bike Offers Affordable No-Frills Mobility

Lectric is a fledgling electric bike company that has been gaining a lot of traction recently. It first entered the scene in 2019 with the LX, and has since garnered a lot of popularity thanks to its affordable, comfortable, and easy to use electric bikes. The newest model to roll out of Lectric’s assembly line is the XP 2.0, an evolution of the popular XP folding bike.
BICYCLES
insideevs.com

Take A Look At The 2023 Trek Allant+ 8S Electric Commuter Bike

Assuming you’re gifted with a sunny day and nice, breezy conditions, chances are you’ve considered riding your bicycle to school or work instead of taking your car out of your garage. Indeed, this is exactly what most e-bike manufacturers dream of you doing, so they can continue selling e-bikes geared towards the rapidly growing e-mobility generation.
BICYCLES
insideevs.com

Check Out The Benno Boost 10D Electric Cargo Bike

Benno Bikes is a player in the premium commuter e-bike segment with a specific niche: utility. The brand prides itself in releasing some of the best utility-focused electric bicycles under a category it calls etility, which is a portmanteau of the words Electric and Utility. The brand’s selection of electric bicycles may look a bit odd at first glance, but they’re designed specifically to carry as much stuff as possible.
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bikes#Bike#Birds#Electric Cars#Discount Tire#Sports Outdoors Deals#Vehicles#Automotive Deals#Mph#Lcd#Ev
CarBuzz.com

10 Cars Worth More Used Than New

We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
CarBuzz.com

Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawlings Is Selling Off His MASSIVE Car Collection

If you are a true gearhead, you have at least one daily car and one project car. Or varying levels of car collections if you have the space. But for Richard Rawlings owner of Gas Monkey Garage, it has been 20 years of car collection obsession. Rawlings, the star of Fast N' Loud reality TV show and restoration garage owner, has decided it's time to liquidate almost all of his extensive car collection from oldies to a modern Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch with RTR upgrades.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno

This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
CARS
CNBC

This 59-year-old’s lucrative side hustle: Earning $16,000 a month selling recycled fire pits on Etsy

With inflation on the rise, Tim Riegel wanted a side project for extra income — so in September 2021, he bought seven $90 propane tank ends off Facebook Marketplace. The 59-year-old intended to repurpose the tank ends as fire pits — a freestanding, open metal container for fires, typically for backyards or patios — and sell them for $400 each in his hometown of Lamar, Missouri. The fire pits proved popular: They sold out in just 10 days, and Riegel was inundated with requests for more.
LAMAR, MO
TopFutureCars

A list of 10 incredible six-cylinder engines

Because straight-sixes are longer than V8s of the same capacity, they are more difficult to package, which limits the layout’s prevalence. Having just one bank of cylinders makes them technically straightforward.
Alex Rosado

Home Depot Now Sells Tiny Homes

When I first heard about it, I thought it was a joke. I was expecting to be trolled and to be presented with dog houses or kids' playhouses. I was wrong as it turns out Home Depot does sell tiny homes.
24/7 Wall St.

The Best and Worst Car Brands

There’s obviously no shortage of cars and trucks to choose from — and there’s no shortage of car ratings to help a prospective buyer. The choice of which one to buy often boils down to price and quality. After handing over their hard-earned dollars, buyers want a reliable car that does not break down or […]
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy