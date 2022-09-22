Read full article on original website
Take a Detailed Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti"
Believed to be a sample pair, we now have a detailed look at the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Mid “Graffiti.” Joining Virgil Abloh‘s still ongoing collaboration lineup with Nike/Jordan Brand, the upcoming take offers a bold design on the classic sneaker. The Off-White™ x Nike...
Official Images of the Nike Air Ship "Team Orange"
The originator of the “Banned” story, the Air Ship is packed with history. Serving as Michael Jordan’s first sneaker worn in the NBA, the Air Ship would quickly come and go as Nike introduced and focused its marketing efforts on the Air Jordan 1. However, since 2020’s introduction of the “New Beginnings” pack which featured the Air Ship’s return, several new looks on the shoe have surfaced, including a very limited collaboration between A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand. Interestingly enough, the silhouette still bears its traditional Nike branding while finding itself designated to Jordan Brand, as indicated by the sneaker’s sockliner.
New Balance 990v2 MADE in USA Gets Styled With Olive and Beige Suede Uppers
With all the success that New Balance has gained ever since appointing Teddy Santis one of its newest creative directors, it’s likely that the sneaker world is going to see this duo work together for a long time. The brand continues to impress its fans with a vast array of MADE in USA footwear colorways, and the latest iteration to be added to the list is this two-toned New Balance 990v2.
Nike Dunk Low Comes Dressed in Iridescent Royal Blue Details
Has added to its themed-Dunk Low for its latest release. The low-tops have surfaced in a slew of global motifs that detail the classic silhouette for this drop. The offering sees the Nike Dunk Low constructed with a mix of materials, including an iridescent base in a blue-grey color, black leather overlays, mesh tongues and royal blue branding. The Swoosh, although in black, is outlined in royal blue and features a “Just Do It” tag with the global Swoosh logo. A metallic branding can be seen on the mesh tongue and additional globe and peace motifs are seen highlighting the insoles, black midsole and blue outsole to round out the design.
Closer Look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Olive"
Travis Scott has fully returned to the spotlight, and as a result, Jordan Brand has been given the green light to proceed with production for his upcoming footwear collaborations. In the coming months, the Houston native is expected to release more takes of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG, one being an “Olive” iteration that’s expected to be a women’s exclusive.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the Supreme SS15 Astronaut Beach Towel among other footwear and accessories offerings, HBX Archives is back with an apparel-dominated lineup for Week 88. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From...
Nike LeBron 20 GS "Vivid Purple" Pays Tribute to the Lakers for Upcoming October Release
As October rolls around, the NBA is gearing up to kick off its upcoming season. In celebration of the 2022-23 year,. is planning on releasing a selection of basketball shoes in honor of King James himself and his team the Los Angeles Lakers. The shoe arrives dressed in a vivid...
A "Cream" Color Palette Hits the New Balance 9060
While New Balance certainly has kept the 550 at the forefront of its lifestyle offerings, the 9060, in its inaugural year, has also received plenty of attention. While the silhouette’s in-house colorways started simple, we’ve seen pastel and wild multicolored looks surface in recent weeks. Now, in an approach similar to the debut “Sea Salt” colorway, a “Cream” color palette has been revealed for the new sneaker.
Nike Air Max 1 '87 Gets Hit With an "Ale Brown" Colorway
Is gearing up for the Fall season, expanding into various colorways for some of its most classic silhouettes. October is seeing a slew of releases, including the Nike Dunk Low “UCLA” and the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas.” The Nike Air Max 1 ‘87 is also slated to arrive in an all-new “Ale Brown” makeup, perfect for the new season.
Bryan Diaz and the Salomon ACS Pro Advanced For Hypebeast's Sole Mates
Salomon’s retrofuturistic ACS Pro Advanced sits at an interesting crossroads of sneaker history. First brought to market in 2005 as the GCS Pro, it was notable for the timing of its arrival (mere months before adidas, who’d owned Salomon since 1997, sold it to the Amer Sports Corporation), its lofty price point ($130 USD, significantly more than most other trail runners in 2005), its advanced cushioning and breathability and its designer (Christian Tresser, who’s also responsible for shoes like the Air Max 97 and the YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN). To current Salomon Sportstyle marketing director and this week’s Sole Mates guest Bryan Diaz, it’s the perfect encapsulation of the brand.
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
HUMAN MADE Readies Second "MILITARY BAG" Collection
Following the release of its second “HOUSEWARE” capsule, HUMAN MADE now readies another series of items for Season 24 centered around military bags. The upcoming collection features eight military-style bag silhouettes found in a range of different colors including light blue, navy, pink, black, and olive. Instead of...
Acne Studios and Jessi Reaves Unite on a Jewelry Collection Inspired by Found Objects
Following the reveal of its FW22 denim project captured by Ronan McKenzie, Acne Studios is joining forces with NYC-based artist Jessi Reaves for an accessories range emblazoned with her recognizable upcycled technique. Melding together concepts from furniture and sculptural practices, McKenzie’s artwork resemble dated thrift finds reimagined in a contemporary fashion.
Human Made Drops Black Colorway of Its Hong Kong Tram Tee
Following the release of HUMAN MADE‘s limited-edition Hong Kong Tram T-shirt at the beginning of summer, the Japanese brand helmed by NIGO is continuing its partnership with HBX to deliver a black colorway of the striking style. This time around, the T-shirt sees a reverse of the initial color...
Kettle Brand Release Buffalo Bleu Flavor for Tailgate Season
Kettle Brand is introducing a Tailgate Edition chip flavor. Dubbed the MVS — Most Valuable Snack — for this year’s tailgate season, the Buffalo Bleu sees natural flavoring of extra-bold buffalo sauce combined with cool bleu cheese. Gluten-free, the Kettle Brand Buffalo Bleu flavor is available now...
Bauer X Unveils "Bauer 101" Core Collection and IRAK Collab
Following its launch with a Don C collaboration, hockey brand, Bauer, has returned with a core collection and IRAK collaboration for its Bauer X line. Dubbed “Bauer 101,” the two-part core collection is centered around a back-to-school aesthetic, representing Bauer’s history and street sense. A binary color...
PAL Sporting Goods Takes to the Alps For FW22
Returning for Fall/Winter 2022, PAL Sporting Goods is continuing its faithful exploration of sporting within the theme of the season’s sport. Winter ski is central to the collection, taking to the alps the lookbook features young free riders and U.K. Olympic team qualifiers. Capturing the dynamic sport, the imagery...
Milan Fashion Week SS23 Street Style Is a Reminder That You Can Still Look Chic by Keeping It Simple
When it comes to fashion week street style, onlookers are almost always treated to a style spectacle filled with vibrancy, eccentric patterns and dramatic silhouettes. As the world returns to a sense of normalcy post-pandemic, the fashion week was amongst the main events that have seen an uptick in excitement. The energy on the streets of fashion week were highlighted by the extraordinary outfits. While these outfits are eye-catching, more often than not, they are not what most people would wear on a day-to-day basis. This Spring/Summer 2023 season during Milan Fashion Week has been a remarkable turn of events, seeing the return of clean, straightforward and fundamental styling. Attendees have stepped away from the ostentatious “look at me” outfits and opted for casual chic for everyday wear.
Jil Sander Refocuses Its SS23 Collection on Sensible Unisex Tailoring
Designers Luke and Lucie Meier continue to playfully reinvent the meaning of tailoring for both womenswear and menswear in Jil Sander‘s latest Spring/Summer 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week. When the duo first started with the brand in 2018, they placed both womenswear and menswear collections together but soon split the collections apart believing that each needed its own special nurturing. Now five years after their debut, the designers have recombined them, understanding that the only way to create menswear is together with women’s. Despite the bit of rain that changed the setting and required the models to carry umbrellas while walking, the collection stood its own with the elegance and elongated silhouettes brought to life on the runway.
Gucci's SS23 "Twinsburg" Show Will Have You Seeing Double
When Alessandro Michele was appointed creative director of Gucci in 2015, the fashion-sphere was critical about what he would deliver at the helm of the century-old label. It’s fair to say he has far from disappointed, propelling the brand into its own dimension. For Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, Michele...
