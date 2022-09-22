ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

University of Utah student accused of making nuclear threats over football game

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H1xoQ_0i6H4v8L00

SALT LAKE CITY — A student at the University of Utah is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening an explosion if the school’s football team didn’t win over the weekend.

Meredith Miller, 21, is accused of posting threats on the social media platform Yik Yak, saying in a post on Sept. 17 that she would detonate a nuclear reactor if the University of Utah football team did not win their game that night, KTVX reported.

University of Utah police told KTVX that Miller is an engineering student.

In the booking affidavit obtained by KSL, police noted Miller “is aware of where the reactor is and attends class in the same building where the reactor is housed.”

Yik Yak is an anonymous social media app, and police did not say how they were alerted to the post or how they identified Miller.

The University of Utah beat San Diego State that night with a final score of 35-7.

Miller was charged with making a terrorist threat and given a bond of $5,000, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Football
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
hebervalleyradio.com

Two Members of The Black 14 Visit Church Headquarters, Are Honored at BYU

SALT LAKE CITY-Former University of Wyoming football players John Griffin and Mel Hamilton were honored Saturday evening at BYU as the Cougars bested the Cowboys 38-24 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Griffin and Hamilton are two blacks, among the Black 14, who were dismissed from the Wyoming football program in 1969...
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Morgan Scalley gets significant raise with new contract

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley has received a significant raise, nearly two years after Scalley had his pay cut in half and a coach-in-waiting agreement rescinded after he admitted to using a racial slur in a text message. On March 1st Utah raised Scalley’s annual salary to $1.4 million […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

BYU to honor Wyoming’s ‘Black 14’ at Saturday’s game

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The BYU football team will recognize two members of the “Black 14,” a group of former Wyoming players that were kicked off the team in 1969 for wanting to protest a Latter-day Saints Church policy that prohibited Black men from becoming priests. Black 14 members Mel Hamilton and John Griffin will serve […]
PROVO, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meredith Miller
kslsports.com

Steve Young Speaks At SUU, Visits Thunderbirds’ Football Practice

SALT LAKE CITY – Legendary BYU and NFL quarterback Steve Young spoke at Southern Utah University and visited a practice of the Thunderbirds’ football team. Young visited the Cedar City based school on Friday, September 23. The football great, along with Utah governor Spencer Cox, attended the inauguration...
CEDAR CITY, UT
247Sports

Sundresses and Sundevils

And with the blink of an eye one quarter of the CFB season is already in the review mirror. We wait all year long for the season and it goes by far too quickly. However, the good news is that conference play is upon us. This week the resurgent Utes head down to the desert for the latest installment of the Red Rock Rivalry. While that may not be the official name for it, I have decided that I will push it on the masses much like this past summer’s conference realignment drama made the term “4 corners schools” a thing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Double stabbing sends grandmother and grandson to the hospital

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A grandmother is in serious condition and her grandson is in critical condition following a double stabbing Sunday. The South Salt Lake Police Department says the incident occurred at 379 E. Crimson Circle at around 3 p.m. Both individuals have stab wounds and have been transported to the hospital.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Nuclear Reactor#American Football#Ktvx#Ksl#The Salt Lake Tribune#Cox Media Group
ksl.com

West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert

CEDAR CITY — A West Valley man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
Gephardt Daily

Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomes newest resident with birth of female giraffe calf

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomed its newest resident Saturday: a 6-foot-tall, 144-pound female giraffe calf. Stephanie, the zoo’s 4-year-old reticulated giraffe, gave birth to her first calf at 11:41 a.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced. The yet-to-be-named calf is the final offspring of Riley, a male giraffe and 17-year zoo resident who died in December 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
kslnewsradio.com

What’s behind random acts of violence in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — In an act of random violence, a 15-year-old intruder opens an unlocked door and stabs a sleeping couple at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in Taylorsville. Detectives said the boy was a stranger to the couple and entered the home with the intent to cause violence. In...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KUTV

Utah fugitive wanted with criminal history dating back to juvenile days

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives focuses on a parolee with a criminal history dating back to when he was a juvenile. Mario Ricky Fernandez, 40, has had a penchant for burglarizing homes and stealing cars for more than a decade and is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The MGU has Fernandez listed as a top priority due to his extensive criminal history and gang affiliation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Bats in the Belvedere in Salt Lake City test positive for rabies

SALT LAKE CITY—Health officials confirmed Friday one bat tested positive for rabies and at least 9 people were receiving rabies shots following exposures and potential exposures at a historic downtown condominium complex. Earlier in the month, Resident Kim Cawdery reported several bats entering the The Belvedere building, 29 S....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
10K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy