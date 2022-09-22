ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Engineer jumps from moving train after being attacked with knife

102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRAZ5_0i6H2HCD00

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. — A railroad engineer in Minnesota is recovering after a man jumped on a train and stabbed him in the forehead on Tuesday.

The incident began around 8:18 a.m. when 40-year-old Samuel David Holman allegedly climbed onto a Santa Fe Burlington Northern train and entered the engineer’s cab, according to WCCO.

The train had just left St. Cloud heading north when Holman attacked the engineer.

Holman “wrapped his arms around his neck” and told the engineer to “speed up and get out of town,” according to a police report obtained by WCCO.

The suspect reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the engineer in the forehead. The engineer bit Holman’s hand and leaped from the train while it was still moving. The engineer was later treated at a local area hospital.

According to KARE, the train eventually stopped in Sartell and Holman was apprehended nearby.

Holman is currently being held in Benton County Jail facing assault charges, according to KMSP-TV.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

3,000-year-old canoe recovered from Wisconsin’s Lake Mendota

MADISON, Wis. — On Thursday, Wisconsin Historical Society maritime archaeologists and Wisconsin’s Native Nations recovered a 3,000-year-old canoe from Lake Mendota. According to WFRV, the canoe was at first located by Tamara Thomsen, a maritime archaeologist with WHS. Thomsen went on a dive during a recreational dive last May and found it about 100 yards where another canoe was found before.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
City
Sartell, MN
102.5 The Bone

DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
ALBANY, NY
102.5 The Bone

Recall alert: Behrmann Meat recalls ready-to-eat products due to listeria concerns

WASHINGTON — Concerns over listeria contamination have caused an Illinois-based company to recall more than 87,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat products. According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc., of Albers, is recalling approximately 87,382 pounds of various ready-to-eat meat products.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benton County#Violent Crime#Kare#Kmsp Tv#Cox Media Group
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
10K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy