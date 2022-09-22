ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NBC Connecticut

Severe Storms Possible Across Connecticut Tonight

Showers and storms are likely during this evening and into the night. A warm front moving into the northeast will be the focus for the storms to possibly become locally strong or severe into the night. The Severe Storm Prediction Center has placed the state in a level one risk...
NBC Connecticut

SpaceX Rocket Launch Seen in Connecticut

NBC Connecticut viewers sent in photos and videos of a bright light that was racing through the sky. What appeared to be a meteor was actually the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch. The rocket launch sent 52 Starlink satellites into orbit Saturday evening. The rocket was launched from the Cape...
Register Citizen

25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Sept. 23 - Sept. 25

Summer comes to an end this weekend with popular events like the Sound On Sound music festival and the Norwalk Boat Show. The Sound On Sound music festival brings famed musicians like the Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers and Stevie Nicks to Seaside Park on Saturday and Sunday.
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law

In August of 2022, a 14-year-old Black football player from Enfield High School was going door to door in town selling raffle tickets to support his team. When he ventured onto the property of one home in the largely white town, a woman began screaming at him to get off her property and her son […] The post Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen

4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
kiiky.com

Who are the 15 Highest-Paid State Employees in Connecticut?

Connecticut has a lot of high-paid workers. Many people in the state earn high wages, ranging from college administrators to corporate executives. According to Publicly available sources, the average pay for government workers, including extra hours and bonuses, was $71,625 in 2020, a 2% increase from $70,193 in 2019. These jobs typically require significant experience, education, and training.
Eyewitness News

I-TEAM: State DOT adds 7 new locations to wrong-way driver program

(WFSB) - Another wrong-way crash in the state has left two people dead. Police say a woman from Massachusetts and her passenger were driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Windsor after midnight before hitting another car. Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink dug into the data behind wrong way...
Community Policy