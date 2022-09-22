Read full article on original website
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Left Attendees Saying ‘SoS’ — Here’s What Happened at the Music Festival
Sound on Sound had plenty of 'poor planning' according to attendees at the first day of the music festival. Here's what fans are saying on social media.
NBC Connecticut
Severe Storms Possible Across Connecticut Tonight
Showers and storms are likely during this evening and into the night. A warm front moving into the northeast will be the focus for the storms to possibly become locally strong or severe into the night. The Severe Storm Prediction Center has placed the state in a level one risk...
Warmer temperatures, storms loom for Sunday in Connecticut
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says there is potential for damaging winds, hail and heavy winds on Sunday afternoon and evening.
NBC Connecticut
SpaceX Rocket Launch Seen in Connecticut
NBC Connecticut viewers sent in photos and videos of a bright light that was racing through the sky. What appeared to be a meteor was actually the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch. The rocket launch sent 52 Starlink satellites into orbit Saturday evening. The rocket was launched from the Cape...
NewsTimes
Employees make a splash with customers at Milford-based car wash chain
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mark Curtis regularly spends millions of dollars as CEO of Splash Car Wash, building new locations in Connecticut, New York and Vermont. But while state-of-the-art equipment at his locations is important, it is the human component, the people that...
When can you next see the International Space Station from Connecticut?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ready to see more objects in the sky after SpaceX’s most recent flight on Saturday? You won’t have to wait long! The International Space Station is visible at least once a day, making it the most common manmade object seen from the ground. Each sighting happens around sunrise and sunset […]
Register Citizen
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Sept. 23 - Sept. 25
Summer comes to an end this weekend with popular events like the Sound On Sound music festival and the Norwalk Boat Show. The Sound On Sound music festival brings famed musicians like the Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers and Stevie Nicks to Seaside Park on Saturday and Sunday.
Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law
In August of 2022, a 14-year-old Black football player from Enfield High School was going door to door in town selling raffle tickets to support his team. When he ventured onto the property of one home in the largely white town, a woman began screaming at him to get off her property and her son […] The post Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Lucky Connecticut Resident Wins A Cool $2 Million From The Lottery
We don't know their name, but they won a cool 2 million bucks recently from the Connecticut Lottery. It was a resident from Prospect, and in the state of Connecticut, winners cannot remain anonymous. According to The Patch, the resident wishes to keep their identity as anonymous, I guess for...
Gut-Wrenching Video Shows State Trooper Helping Suicidal Veteran
A gut-wrenching video of a state police officer assisting a veteran has gone viral.
Register Citizen
4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
NBC New York
Wayward Seal ‘Shoebert' Transported to Conn. Aquarium After Escape From Massachusetts Pond
Shoebert, a grey seal that recently captured the hearts of residents of a Massachusetts town, escaped from the pond in which they had been swimming for the past week early Friday morning. The seal first appeared earlier this month in Shoe Pond in the city of Beverly, northeast of Boston....
NBC Connecticut
Renewable Rankings: How is Connecticut Doing vs. Other States?
It's estimated our state produced more than 1000 GW (gigawatts) of solar energy, and 14 GW of wind power last year, according to a recent report by an organization called Climate Central. But is that a lot or a little?. When you think of states with a strong solar or...
kiiky.com
Who are the 15 Highest-Paid State Employees in Connecticut?
Connecticut has a lot of high-paid workers. Many people in the state earn high wages, ranging from college administrators to corporate executives. According to Publicly available sources, the average pay for government workers, including extra hours and bonuses, was $71,625 in 2020, a 2% increase from $70,193 in 2019. These jobs typically require significant experience, education, and training.
This Is The Most Popular Beer In Connecticut
TopAgency.com shared data on the most popular beer brands in each state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: State DOT adds 7 new locations to wrong-way driver program
(WFSB) - Another wrong-way crash in the state has left two people dead. Police say a woman from Massachusetts and her passenger were driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Windsor after midnight before hitting another car. Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink dug into the data behind wrong way...
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of Connecticut
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Register Citizen
Months after deadline, over 50 CT towns still haven't submitted affordable housing plans
More than three and a half months after the deadline for Connecticut towns and cities to submit affordable housing plans to the state, over 50 still have not done so, according to a list maintained by the Office of Policy Management. The plans, required under a 2017 state law, were...
ctexaminer.com
Park City Wind Asks Connecticut to Adjust Energy Bid ‘to Reflect Current Economic Realities’
Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra said that the company will ask Connecticut for a “modest adjustment” to the state’s contract to buy power from the company’s planned 804 megawatt Park City Wind project south of Martha’s Vineyard, to “reflect the current economic realities.”. In a...
