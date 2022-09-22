ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora teen charged as adult in Denver double shooting

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

Aurora teen charged as adult in Denver double shooting 00:28

In Denver, the District Attorney's Office is charging an Aurora teenager as an adult in a recent double shooting.

Jalil Mitchell, 16, faces several charges, including two counts of attempted murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0haZce_0i6H0I0W00
Jalil Mitchell, 16, of Aurora, is being charged as an adult for a double shooting in Denver earlier this month. Denver District Attorney

The shooting happened on Sept. 7 outside the Carla Madison Rec Center, located at 2401 E Colfax Avenue.

Mitchell is accused of shooting and injuring a 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man.

One of the victims was shot in the cheek, while the other was shot several times in his left arm, left leg and abdomen, according to Mitchell's arrest warrant. The report is partially redacted and does not identify the victims, or say which one received which injuries.

Investigators found nine 9mm shell casings in the area of the shooting, among other evidence.

One of the victims was unable to speak to investigators, presumably due to the gunshot wound in his cheek.

One of the victims told police he had met a group of friends at the rec center, and someone else was also there. He says that person was making disrespectful comments about a friend who had recently been killed in a car crash in a police chase. The victim says he shouted at the person making comments and approached him and a group of males at the nearby 7-Eleven. He says he then heard someone yell, "Hey," from the front of the rec center, and when he turned to see who it was, he was immediately hit by gunfire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LhH0z_0i6H0I0W00
CBS

Everyone who visits the rec center is required to check in with a "My Denver" ID. Investigators learned the suspect did not check in, but he was on surveillance entering with two others who did and was seen speaking with clerks at the desk. Investigators say an individual wearing an olive-green hooded sweatshirt could be seen on surveillance firing a gun several times outside the rec center but did not confirm if this was the teen who now faces charges.

Mitchell has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after deliberation, two counts of attempted murder - extreme indifference, two counts of first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, two counts of first-degree assault - extreme indifference, one count of disorderly conduct - discharge of a firearm and one count of possessing a handgun as a juvenile.

Both shooting victims were originally referred to as juveniles before their ages were released by the DA's office.

RELATED: 2 juveniles hurt in shooting on Colfax near Carla Madison Rec Center

A second 16-year-old was also arrested in connection to the shooting, but so far there are no charges against him.

Comments / 35

Bryant Ray
3d ago

Throw the book at these youngsters and start making examples out of them. Make them think twice about committing a crime, that can't be done if there being slapped on the wrist.

Reply
24
Joel WilliamsJr
3d ago

if they're old enough to the crime then they are old enough to do the timeit's simple as that

Reply(2)
10
Barbara Bernia
3d ago

This is heartbreaking to see so many of our youth without any moral compass.

Reply(2)
14
Related
CBS Denver

Witness says police shot suspect in back while hands were up

It was Aurora Police who shot and killed a car theft suspect Saturday afternoon. Denver Police are now handling the investigation into whether that shooting was justified.Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aurora Police approached two suspects in a stolen vehicle at a gas station on East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way."As they were making contact with those individuals one of the suspects ran," says Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas.Denver Police say Aurora officers pursued that suspect North across Alameda."He got to a fence and turned and confronted the officers, produced a weapon and threatened the officers. At this time we...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora police shoot, kill car-theft suspect Saturday afternoon; 2 unrelated shootings follow

AURORA | Police are investigating three shootings Saturday and early Sunday, one involving an Aurora police officer that left a car-theft suspect dead. The first shooting occurred Saturday afternoon when Aurora police shot and killed a car-theft suspect after the fleeing man threatened officers with a gun as officers chased him on foot across busy Denver intersection.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Police shooting in Aurora shuts down Alameda at Galena

A suspect in a stolen vehicle was fatally shot Saturday afternoon after running from Aurora Police Department officers and then threatening pursuing officers with a weapon, according to police. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries. Alameda Avenue is currently closed between Dayton Street and Havana Street as investigators from the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigation gather evidence and witness statements.Denver Police Department Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters at dusk that two suspects were inside the stolen vehicle when Aurora officers approached.   One of the suspects ran northbound across Alameda, he explained, and officers ran after him. That suspect turned around and threatened the Aurora officers with a weapon, he said. At least two officers fired in return. The suspect went down and officers began medical treatment and radioed for additional medical response. "There are some jurisdictional issues here," Thomas said. "The incident clearly began in Denver."The vehicle, he added, was reportedly stolen from Aurora and APD officers were following it prior to the incident. The other suspect remained in the stolen vehicle and was taken into custody, according to Thomas. That suspect was not injured.
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
CBS Denver

Double shooting in Aurora leaves one dead, another injured

One person died and another was injured in an overnight shooting in Aurora.The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of 2295 South Chambers Road, at the intersection of Chambers and East Iliff Avenue. Aurora Police say their officers arrived to find two men, each with multiple gunshot wounds; a 44-year-old and a 52-year-old.Investigators did not immediately identify either man but said after they were both taken to the hospital, the 44-year-old died of his injuries, police said. The other man remains in the hospital with serious injuries. At least three nearby cars and one building were damaged by gunfire as well.The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased man once he's been identified and next-of-kin has been notified.
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9NEWS

Car theft suspect dead after confrontation with Aurora police

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect in a vehicle theft has died after a confrontation with Aurora police Saturday afternoon. According to Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas, it started when Aurora officers tried to contact two suspects in a stolen vehicle at a Circle K store at East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Driver arrested after fatally injuring Colfax pedestrian, not pulling over

A driver who struck a pedestrian crossing East Colfax Avenue was located a short distance from the crash scene and arrested early Sunday morning. Officers subsequently jailed Geyler Najera, 29, on suspicion of vehicular homicide, according to a press release from the Aurora Police Department. APD officers were dispatched to the scene near the intersection of Colfax and Peoria Street at 2:25 a.m. They found an injured man lying in the roadway. The man was taken to a hospital but passed away. Officers determined a 2009 Honda Pilot travelling eastbound on Colfax struck the man just west of the Peoria intersection. The driver...
AURORA, CO
CBS News

Denver man pleads guilty to shipping cars loaded with firearms to relatives in Haiti

A Haitian national residing in Denver pleaded guilty last week to federal smuggling charges. Federal investigators discovered the man purchased 77 firearms from metro area gun retailers within 16 months, boxed them up and loaded the boxes into cars, had the cars driven to Florida and then shipped to family members in Haiti. There, some of the guns were sold.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Mom of a found toddler in Aurora located

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police said a little girl’s mom was found but detectives and the Department of Human Services are conducting an investigation. The Aurora Police Department said she is about 2 years old and was found near 14295 E. Montview Blvd. (near Sable) at about 6:30 p.m.
AURORA, CO
fox29.com

Watch: Colorado light rail splits in 2 after derailing; 3 injured

Video released by the city of Aurora, Colorado, shows the moment a light rail train derailed as it followed a curve, splitting into two trains and injuring three people. The derailment on the RTD light rail happened Wednesday afternoon with 24 people aboard, KDVR reports. Three people were taken to area hospitals. No vehicles were involved.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
71K+
Followers
28K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy