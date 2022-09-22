Aurora teen charged as adult in Denver double shooting 00:28

In Denver, the District Attorney's Office is charging an Aurora teenager as an adult in a recent double shooting.

Jalil Mitchell, 16, faces several charges, including two counts of attempted murder.

Jalil Mitchell, 16, of Aurora, is being charged as an adult for a double shooting in Denver earlier this month. Denver District Attorney

The shooting happened on Sept. 7 outside the Carla Madison Rec Center, located at 2401 E Colfax Avenue.

Mitchell is accused of shooting and injuring a 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man.

One of the victims was shot in the cheek, while the other was shot several times in his left arm, left leg and abdomen, according to Mitchell's arrest warrant. The report is partially redacted and does not identify the victims, or say which one received which injuries.

Investigators found nine 9mm shell casings in the area of the shooting, among other evidence.

One of the victims was unable to speak to investigators, presumably due to the gunshot wound in his cheek.

One of the victims told police he had met a group of friends at the rec center, and someone else was also there. He says that person was making disrespectful comments about a friend who had recently been killed in a car crash in a police chase. The victim says he shouted at the person making comments and approached him and a group of males at the nearby 7-Eleven. He says he then heard someone yell, "Hey," from the front of the rec center, and when he turned to see who it was, he was immediately hit by gunfire.

Everyone who visits the rec center is required to check in with a "My Denver" ID. Investigators learned the suspect did not check in, but he was on surveillance entering with two others who did and was seen speaking with clerks at the desk. Investigators say an individual wearing an olive-green hooded sweatshirt could be seen on surveillance firing a gun several times outside the rec center but did not confirm if this was the teen who now faces charges.

Mitchell has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after deliberation, two counts of attempted murder - extreme indifference, two counts of first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, two counts of first-degree assault - extreme indifference, one count of disorderly conduct - discharge of a firearm and one count of possessing a handgun as a juvenile.

Both shooting victims were originally referred to as juveniles before their ages were released by the DA's office.

A second 16-year-old was also arrested in connection to the shooting, but so far there are no charges against him.