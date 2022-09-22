Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Cunningham selected Richland County's 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is proud to announce the 2022 Richland Outstanding Senior Citizen. Ombudsman Volunteer, Diane Cunningham, was chosen the recipient of this award. Accepting the award on behalf of Ms. Cunningham, Melissa Wilson, LTC Ombudsman & Volunteer Coordinator, was joined on stage with Richland County Commissioner, Tony Vero, who presented a proclamation for her achievements and volunteer work.
richlandsource.com
Confirmed bat rabies variant found in Richland County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP – A bat in Jefferson Township of Richland County was submitted for rabies testing and was confirmed positive with the disease by the Ohio Department of Health on Friday night, according to a press release from Richland Public Health. The last confirmed case of rabies reported in...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield powerlifters shine at Orrville event
MANSFIELD -- A group of 11 powerlifters from Mansfield recently competed at the USPA Drug-Tested Tillison Warehouse War in Orrville, and turned in an excellent performance. Jeremiah Pocock, owner of the Katana Fitness Center, coaches the team.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Ontario Homecoming Ceremony
Grace Love Voelp was crowned Homecoming Queen and Miles Meisse was introduced as Homecoming King during a pregame ceremony Friday at Ontario's Copeland Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
'True win-win:' 300-foot public safety communications tower now online in Lucas
LUCAS -- A new 300-foot public safety communications tower in a village with less than 500 people will provide federal, state and local benefits. That's the view of Richland County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jim Sweat, who has helped lead a digital communications conversion and upgrade throughout the county that began almost three years ago.
richlandsource.com
Clear Fork collects victory over Ontario
Playing with a winning hand, Clear Fork trumped Ontario 48-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Clear Fork drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Ontario after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Knox County’s McClelland offers 1st-person account of serving under George Washington
It’s amazing the stories that can be found when you dig deep into Knox County history. While I knew the county had a number of Revolutionary War veterans, it was exciting to discover one who was an eyewitness to and participant in some of Gen. George Washington’s most ingenious maneuvers.
richlandsource.com
Beginning was the end: Tiffin Columbian opens an early gap to jar Sandusky
Tiffin Columbian was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 41-6 victory over Sandusky at Tiffin Columbian High on September 23 in Ohio football action. Last season, Tiffin Columbian and Sandusky faced off on September 24, 2021 at Sandusky...
richlandsource.com
Ashland steps past Madison in OCC tilt
MADISON TOWNSHIP -- The Ashland football team has found its stride, and on Friday night the Arrows stepped over Madison 49-14 in an Ohio Cardinal Conference clash at Ram Field. "We feel like we have a special team and a special defense," coach Sean Seder said. "I'm happy with where...
richlandsource.com
Mt. Gilead denies East Knox's challenge
Mt. Gilead tipped and eventually toppled East Knox 22-6 on September 23 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Mt. Gilead an 8-6 lead over East Knox.
richlandsource.com
12th-ranked Ashland University tops Quincy, improves to 3-0
QUINCY, Ill. — Gei’vonni Washington and his Ashland University teammates took care of business on the road Saturday afternoon. Washington rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns and the 12th-ranked Eagles soared to a 34-14 win at Quincy, Illinois.
richlandsource.com
No mercy: Northwood shuts down West Unity Hilltop in defensive masterpiece
A suffocating defense helped Northwood handle West Unity Hilltop 53-0 in Ohio high school football on September 23. Northwood opened with a 16-0 advantage over West Unity Hilltop through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Don't call it a comeback: Highland overtakes Marion Harding in showstopper
Character was called for when Highland was forced to come from behind to upend Marion Harding, 42-28 on Friday for an Ohio high school football victory on September 23. Marion Harding authored a promising start, taking an 8-0 advantage over Highland at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Columbus South pushes past Columbus Walnut Ridge
Columbus South played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 32-0 verdict over Columbus Walnut Ridge in Ohio high school football on September 23. Columbus South struck over Columbus Walnut Ridge 32-0 heading to the fourth quarter.
richlandsource.com
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan mauls Lewistown Indian Lake in strong effort
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 44-7 explosion on Lewistown Indian Lake for an Ohio high school football victory on September 23. Last season, Lewistown Indian Lake and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off on...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield woman, 64, dies from injuries in Rae Avenue house fire
MANSFIELD -- A 64-year-old Mansfield woman died Thursday from injuries sustained in a Rae Avenue house fire late Monday night. Phyllis Bragg, 64, died Thursday at 11:16 a.m. in Akron Children's Hospital, according to Gary Guenther, chief investigator for the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.
richlandsource.com
Oak Harbor chalks up convincing victory over Vermilion
Oak Harbor recorded a big victory over Vermilion 42-6 on September 23 in Ohio football action. Oak Harbor drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Vermilion after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Medina triggers avalanche over Euclid
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Medina turned out the lights on Euclid 48-7 in Ohio high school football action on September 23. The last time Medina and Euclid played in a 40-0 game on September 24, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Clear Fork 48, Ontario 28
Clear Fork beat Ontario 48-28 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action Friday at Ontario's Copeland Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
Putting it all together: Delphos Jefferson overwhelms Ada
Delphos Jefferson's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 48-21 win over Ada at Ada High on September 23 in Ohio football action. Delphos Jefferson opened with a 14-7 advantage over Ada through the first quarter.
