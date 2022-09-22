ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion, OH

richlandsource.com

Cunningham selected Richland County's 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen

ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is proud to announce the 2022 Richland Outstanding Senior Citizen. Ombudsman Volunteer, Diane Cunningham, was chosen the recipient of this award. Accepting the award on behalf of Ms. Cunningham, Melissa Wilson, LTC Ombudsman & Volunteer Coordinator, was joined on stage with Richland County Commissioner, Tony Vero, who presented a proclamation for her achievements and volunteer work.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Confirmed bat rabies variant found in Richland County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP – A bat in Jefferson Township of Richland County was submitted for rabies testing and was confirmed positive with the disease by the Ohio Department of Health on Friday night, according to a press release from Richland Public Health. The last confirmed case of rabies reported in...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield powerlifters shine at Orrville event

MANSFIELD -- A group of 11 powerlifters from Mansfield recently competed at the USPA Drug-Tested Tillison Warehouse War in Orrville, and turned in an excellent performance. Jeremiah Pocock, owner of the Katana Fitness Center, coaches the team.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Ontario Homecoming Ceremony

Grace Love Voelp was crowned Homecoming Queen and Miles Meisse was introduced as Homecoming King during a pregame ceremony Friday at Ontario's Copeland Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
ONTARIO, OH
richlandsource.com

'True win-win:' 300-foot public safety communications tower now online in Lucas

LUCAS -- A new 300-foot public safety communications tower in a village with less than 500 people will provide federal, state and local benefits. That's the view of Richland County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jim Sweat, who has helped lead a digital communications conversion and upgrade throughout the county that began almost three years ago.
LUCAS, OH
richlandsource.com

Clear Fork collects victory over Ontario

Playing with a winning hand, Clear Fork trumped Ontario 48-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Clear Fork drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Ontario after the first quarter.
ONTARIO, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashland steps past Madison in OCC tilt

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- The Ashland football team has found its stride, and on Friday night the Arrows stepped over Madison 49-14 in an Ohio Cardinal Conference clash at Ram Field. "We feel like we have a special team and a special defense," coach Sean Seder said. "I'm happy with where...
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

12th-ranked Ashland University tops Quincy, improves to 3-0

QUINCY, Ill. — Gei’vonni Washington and his Ashland University teammates took care of business on the road Saturday afternoon. Washington rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns and the 12th-ranked Eagles soared to a 34-14 win at Quincy, Illinois.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan mauls Lewistown Indian Lake in strong effort

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 44-7 explosion on Lewistown Indian Lake for an Ohio high school football victory on September 23. Last season, Lewistown Indian Lake and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off on...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield woman, 64, dies from injuries in Rae Avenue house fire

MANSFIELD -- A 64-year-old Mansfield woman died Thursday from injuries sustained in a Rae Avenue house fire late Monday night. Phyllis Bragg, 64, died Thursday at 11:16 a.m. in Akron Children's Hospital, according to Gary Guenther, chief investigator for the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Medina triggers avalanche over Euclid

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Medina turned out the lights on Euclid 48-7 in Ohio high school football action on September 23. The last time Medina and Euclid played in a 40-0 game on September 24, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
EUCLID, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Clear Fork 48, Ontario 28

Clear Fork beat Ontario 48-28 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action Friday at Ontario's Copeland Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
ONTARIO, OH
richlandsource.com

Putting it all together: Delphos Jefferson overwhelms Ada

Delphos Jefferson's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 48-21 win over Ada at Ada High on September 23 in Ohio football action. Delphos Jefferson opened with a 14-7 advantage over Ada through the first quarter.
ADA, OH

