ComicBook
WWE's Newest SmackDown Bray Wyatt Tease Has Been Solved
WWE's latest episode of SmackDown was already rather loaded, but then WWE got fans buzzing even more when they revealed another QR code tease during the episode. At one point Hit Row, The Street Profits, Natalya, Drew Gulak, and more were all partying backstage, and when the camera flashed by a table a QR code could be seen. The code led people to a game where you had to get the white rabbit through a red door, and once you walk through the door, you are given a set of coordinates. People have figured out where those coordinates lead, and you can check out the post in action below.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Receives Major Promotion On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn was officially welcomed into The Bloodline by "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns on the 9/23 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Salt Lake City, Utah. Following The Bloodline's opening promo segment, Zayn asked to speak on the microphone, which seemed to upset Reigns, and specifically Jey Uso – who has had issues with Zayn parading around as a member of the stable uninvited.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Gives Advice To Braun Strowman After Recent WWE Return
Wrestling fans were treated to the epic return of "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman on a recent episode of "WWE Raw," where the former Universal Champion took out several superstars involved in a tag team title contender's match. Making his presence felt in an enormous way, Strowman would slam Angelo Dawkins through the ringside announce table and send Otis flying through the ringside barrier.
wrestlinginc.com
Rick Steiner Weighs In On WWE Taking Steiner Name From Bron Breakker
Bron Breakker is the current "NXT" Champion in WWE's developmental brand, however, Bron Breakker was not the initial name the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner was going to use. WWE had trademarked the name Rex Steiner for the young up and comer, however, that is not the name he nor the company decided to move forward with. Rick weighed in on WWE changing his son's name from Steiner to Bron Breakker.
wrestlinginc.com
Athena Names Female WWE Stars Who Encouraged Her To Speak Up Backstage
Though she's been part of the AEW roster in WWE, Athena spent six years in WWE under the name Ember Moon, and her career in the company was something of a roller coaster. While she was largely beloved by fans in "WWE NXT," she experienced significant creative roadblocks on the main roster — partially, according to Athena herself, because of her own passivity.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE Update On Aliyah's Injury
Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Aliyah has been out of action recently, but according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter the situation is not considered to be a serious one, and she is currently listed to return to action as soon as next week. It is unclear exactly what is wrong with the ex-"NXT" Superstar, but her injury was briefly mentioned on television this week, without any details being discussed. She has not been in action since losing the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez against Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on the August 12 episode of "Raw."
ComicBook
WWE: Massive John Cena Record Could Be Broken This Year
World Wrestling Entertainment has been without a full-time John Cena for over half a decade. The 16-time world champion transitioned into a part-time role following WWE WrestleMania 33 in April 2017, returning for one-off programs with the likes of Baron Corbin, Elias, and Roman Reigns. With his future firmly set in Hollywood, Cena now encounters the same scheduling obstacles that have prevented the likes of The Rock and Batista from making it back to the squared circle, as well as the talent contracts that bar him from getting physical off set, as potential injuries could result in production set backs.
PWMania
Photo: MJF Hangs Out With WWE Star
AEW star MJF has been in the news recently following his return at All Out, where he was revealed as the joker who won the Casino Ladder Match, earning him a title shot whenever he wants. MJF revealed earlier this week that he had reached an agreement with AEW President...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Names Weapon She Wants To Use In WWE Extreme Rules Match
Playing "Rogue Legacy 2" on "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" live stream, "SmackDown" superstar Ronda Rousey asked her "Rowdy Ones" what weapons would they like to see used in her upcoming Extreme Rules match against "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan. "Definitely thumbtacks," said Rosey as she scrolled through comments....
hotnewhiphop.com
Trina Makes Her Wrestling Debut On "AEW Rampage"
Katrina Laverne Taylor, known professionally as Trina, has been in the rap industry for decades. Hailing from Miami, Florida, the 47-year-old is known for her vulgar lyrics and unwavering confidence. While her leading talent is rapping, Trina has appeared in a couple of movies and reality television shows, but recently, she's taken on another hobby-- wrestling.
PWMania
Another Member of Triple H’s Team Returning to WWE
Since taking over the creative direction of WWE, Triple H has rehired a number of former wrestlers, including some of those who served on his staff when he was in charge of NXT. The most recent addition to the team is Gabe Sapolsky, who has rejoined the company. PWInsider reports...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Credits WWE Hall Of Famer For Creating DX's Crotch Chop
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has revealed the origins of the D-Generation X "suck it" crotch chop. The famous taunt, which became a trademark of the faction, was performed by all members of the group — including Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, Chyna, and The New Age Outlaws. It is frequently heralded as one of the most famous in the history of pro wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Reason Drew McIntyre Missed WWE Live Events
Drew McIntyre was absent from this weekend's WWE live events despite being advertised, causing some fans to question why he was out of action for the shows. It has since been revealed that the Superstar came down with an unexpected illness. According to PWInsider, the Scotsman has been dealing with...
PWMania
Thee WWE SmackDown Matches Revealed for Next Week, Sami Zayn Update
Three matches have been announced for next week’s SmackDown on FOX. Bayley returns to blue brand ring action next week when she takes on Shotzi. Raquel Rodriguez defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai on this week’s SmackDown. Damage CTRL triple-teamed Rodriguez after the match until Shotzi made the save. Shotzi also rescued Rodriguez from Damage CTRL after Bayley had defeated her the previous week.
wrestlinginc.com
The Undertaker Explains Mindset Behind Iconic 'Bong' In WWE Entrance Music
The Undertaker knows a thing or two about the importance of entrance music in the wrestling business. For three decades, fans knew exactly who was making their entrance at the sound of the gong. The Deadman is considered to be an all-time great and his presentation played a huge role in his success.
Yardbarker
Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa heading to WWE Raw following AJ Styles tweet
Sami Zayn says he’s heading to Raw following a tweet by AJ Styles. On Saturday afternoon, AJ Styles tweeted “Man, people will do anything for a T-shirt these days,” based on Zayn being given an honorary uce t-shirt on Friday’s SmackDown by Roman Reigns. Zayn responded by saying he was going to Raw this Monday with Solo Sikoa.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – September 23, 2022
Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with The Bloodline. Paul Heyman hands Reigns a mic. Reigns tells Salt Lake City to acknowledge him before handing the mic back to Heyman. Heyman introduces himself, then asks what to call people from Salt Lake City. He settles on Salt Lake Ci-diots, then addresses Reign’s win over Drew McIntyre at Clash At The Castle, saying that Cardiff was never McIntyre’s home turf, as the world is Reign’s turf. He then addresses Solo Sikoa, stating that the idea for him is that he was sent by the elders of the Samoan Dynasty to take out Brock Lesnar. He says that someone had to stop the conspiracies involving Roman Reigns, then calls him the enforcer of the group. Heyman then addresses The Usos, saying that they can now focus on greatness in their pursuit of immorality. Jimmy Uso says that by the end of the night, they will still be the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Reigns then calls on Sikoa, saying that while the elders may have sent him, he answers to Reigns. He tells Sikoa to acknowledge him and Sikoa obliges then they hug.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Comments On Tyson Fury's WWE Clash At The Castle Main Event Involvement
Roman Reigns might be gearing up to compete against a celebrity name in Logan Paul at WWE's Crown Jewel, but back at the most recent premium live event, he interacted with another fighter from outside the company in the form of Tyson Fury. The boxing star ended up knocking out Austin Theory when the latter tried to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase during the main event at WWE Clash at the Castle, and Reigns explained to "SecondsOut" that the Gypsy King "did a solid."
