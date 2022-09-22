ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silvana Estrada Releases New EP, Shares Tour Dates

By Jacob Uitti
 3 days ago
As if being covered by Kelly Clarkson in a recent Kellyoke wasn’t enough, acclaimed songwriter and performer Silvana Estrada released her newest EP, Abrazo, this week.

To celebrate the news, Estrada also released a new music video for the single, “Aquí,” which fans can check out below.

The artist is also nominated for two Latin Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and Best Singer-Songwriter Album for her debut, Marchita.

Estrada is also launching an upcoming U.S. tour with standouts Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine (see below for a full list of tour dates). Fans of the artist can watch her perform her single, “Brindo,” from the streets of Paris HERE.

Estrada’s new video is directed by her, along with Andrea Farley Shimota and Assaf Salvo.

“The idea for this video was born in February, after my first show in Brooklyn,” the standout vocalist says. “My friends Andy and Assaf invited me to their beautiful home and I sang ‘Aquí’ for them on the guitar. I don’t remember how it all started because my eyes were closed, but at the end of the song when I opened them, Andy and Assaf were dancing together in the room. It was like watching them play, marveling at their own space. It was so beautiful that a couple of months later I went back to NY to record this video that we made with all our love trying to recreate that special moment.”

Estrada’s new EP is a combination of songs originally recorded during the Marchita album sessions as well as a couple of recently recorded tracks. Silvana explains that the song “Brindo” was born out of joy and gratitude. She says, “I needed a song that encompasses the feeling that floods me every time I think about my path and my work. The idea of creating human connections through music.”

Marchita came to her after falling in love for the first time, and a breakup that ultimately led her to embrace herself and fiercely defend her own unique voice. Silvana talks about the withering of what was, but finally, the sprouting of something new.

A multi-instrumentalist, Silvana most often plays the Venezuelan cuatro guitar, whose small body and warm sound suit her hands and syncs with the rolling variations of her vocals. Raised singing Mexican Son Jarocho and baroque choir music, and schooled in jazz, she is an iconoclast who dismisses musical trends for a personal, poetic style that goes straight to the heart of listeners.

“My music is made of who I am,” she says.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

September 22 – The Magnolia Performing Arts Center – El Cajón, CA *

September 25 – The Jones Assembly – Oklahoma City, OK *

September 27 – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts – San Antonio, TX *

September 28 – Annette Strauss Square – Dallas, TX *

October 1 – Stubb’s – Austin, TX *

October 2 – Orpheum Theater – New Orleans, LA *

October 3 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX *

October 22 – Stanford Live – Stanford, CA

October 23 – The Ford – Los Angeles, CA

December 7 – Teatro Metropolitan – Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT!)

January 12-14, 2023 – Prototype Festival – New York, NY

February 16, 2023 – Teatro Metropolitan – Mexico City, MX

* opening for Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine

Photo by Edwin Erazo / Glassnote Records

