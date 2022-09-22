Read full article on original website
Pound worth less than €0.92 at London bureau de change
The collapse in sterling since the chancellor’s mini Budget on Friday is already hitting travellers hard – with the pound buying less than a euro or dollar at international bureaux de change.Just before 8am on Monday morning, the Change Group office at London St Pancras International was selling €100 for £108.84 – valuing the pound at less than 92 euro cents.The station is the hub for Eurostar trains to Paris, Lille, Brussels and Amsterdam.Compared with pre-euro currencies, that rate is equivalent to 6.04 French francs for each pound.While other exchange providers are offering slightly better rates, the slump in the...
Documents reveal Tory minister’s push to smooth Saudi Newcastle takeover
The government’s extensive efforts to facilitate the Saudi Arabian takeover of Newcastle United have been further exposed by documents showing that a minister promised the Premier League he would secure a response to a proposed “way forward” from “the highest levels of the Saudi government”.
