The collapse in sterling since the chancellor’s mini Budget on Friday is already hitting travellers hard – with the pound buying less than a euro or dollar at international bureaux de change.Just before 8am on Monday morning, the Change Group office at London St Pancras International was selling €100 for £108.84 – valuing the pound at less than 92 euro cents.The station is the hub for Eurostar trains to Paris, Lille, Brussels and Amsterdam.Compared with pre-euro currencies, that rate is equivalent to 6.04 French francs for each pound.While other exchange providers are offering slightly better rates, the slump in the...

MARKETS ・ 44 MINUTES AGO