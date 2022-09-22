ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, MO

krcgtv.com

Hunger Action Day drives in dozens and recognizes local food insecurity

COLUMBIA — Today is Hunger Action Day, where food banks across the country emphasize their efforts to end hunger. Dozens of volunteers from schools and community outreach programs across Columbia came to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri to help solve food insecurity across mid-Missouri. With the holidays coming up, Katie Adkins, Director of Communications and Marketing said that non-perishable items are always necessary, but cash donations also go a very long way.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mid-Missouri PrideFest to host inaugural parade in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Sunday is the last day of the Mid-Missouri Pride Fest in Downtown Columbia at Rose Music Hall. Organizers say, the event is free and a family friendly event, so the public is welcomed. Organizers say, there will be more than 100 vendors, food, live music performances, and more. Pride Fest Sunday activities will The post Mid-Missouri PrideFest to host inaugural parade in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Fulton, MO
Fulton, MO
Fulton, MO
kjluradio.com

Fire at Jefferson City vacant home under investigation

An overnight fire damages a home just east of Jefferson City’s downtown. Crews were called to a vacant, two-story structure in the 400 block of E. Capitol Avenue on Saturday night just before 10 p.m. By the time crews arrived, fire was showing from several windows at the rear of the structure.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Columbia police chief graduates from FBI Academy

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones graduated from the 283rd session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 13. According to the City of Columbia, Jones was one of 285 law enforcement officers representing 49 states and 21 countries, five military organizations, and five federal and civilian agencies to receive the graduate distinction.
COLUMBIA, MO
tvnewscheck.com

New Jobs Posted To TVNewsCheck

New jobs posted to TVNewsCheck’s Media Job Center include openings for a TV show director for KOMU, owned by the University of Missouri-Columbia, and for a regional sales manager for a broadcast and AV equipment manufacturer. KOMU 8 is a full-powered NBC and CW affiliate owned by the University...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire

Jefferson City, Mo. (KMIZ) The cause of a fire at a vacant building in Jefferson City is under investigation. Crews responded to the fire a little after 9:30 Saturday evening on the 400 block of East Capitol Avenue. The Jefferson City Fire Department says, when crews arrived on scene the fire was coming from several The post No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Fulton house fire causes $60,000 in damage, leaves no casualties

FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) Fulton Fire Department responded to a house fire just after 6 p.m. Friday night. The single-story house fire started in the basement, according to the fire department. It caused about $60,000 in damage to the house in the 1200 block of Kathy Street. When firefighters arrived on...
FULTON, MO
lakeexpo.com

85 Monarch Cove Court, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Well appointed and timeless updates on this walk in condo at Monarch Cove. Amazing location off Duckhead Rd in Lake Ozark, minutes from the best of Lake of the Ozarks. This condo makes a great option for full time, second home or investment property due to the condition, location and amenities. Three pools, elevators, 12X32 boat slip and main channel views make this a perfect package coming fully furnished. This is a year round location and beautiful spot of the water. Surrounded by grocery, shopping and a multitude of local restaurants you will be in the heart of it all. Only a few miles from Bagnell Dam and The Strip for tons of entertainment.
LAKE OZARK, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia woman charged with threatening children with gun

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia woman is charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action for allegedly pointing a gun at the window of a room containing seven children Wednesday afternoon. According to court records, 34-year-old Patricia Whitaker went to 1500 June Lane with a handgun...
COLUMBIA, MO

