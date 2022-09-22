Read full article on original website
Related
krcgtv.com
Hunger Action Day drives in dozens and recognizes local food insecurity
COLUMBIA — Today is Hunger Action Day, where food banks across the country emphasize their efforts to end hunger. Dozens of volunteers from schools and community outreach programs across Columbia came to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri to help solve food insecurity across mid-Missouri. With the holidays coming up, Katie Adkins, Director of Communications and Marketing said that non-perishable items are always necessary, but cash donations also go a very long way.
krcgtv.com
30 Local veterans take flight in 2nd annual Fly Into the 40's
Jefferson City — A blast from the past. The 2nd annual Fly Into the 40's event, put on by Veterans United, took place at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport Saturday. Through the non-profit Dream Flights, several local veterans took to the skies in a World War II era plane.
State health officials grant owner more time to reopen hospitals in Fulton, Mexico
State health officials have granted the owners of community hospitals in Fulton and Mexico more time to hold onto their licenses while the hospitals remain closed. The post State health officials grant owner more time to reopen hospitals in Fulton, Mexico appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Mid-Missouri PrideFest to host inaugural parade in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Sunday is the last day of the Mid-Missouri Pride Fest in Downtown Columbia at Rose Music Hall. Organizers say, the event is free and a family friendly event, so the public is welcomed. Organizers say, there will be more than 100 vendors, food, live music performances, and more. Pride Fest Sunday activities will The post Mid-Missouri PrideFest to host inaugural parade in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
939theeagle.com
BREAKING NEWS; Owners Of Mexico And Fulton Hospitals Granted Extension By State
In some breaking news this afternoon 939 The Eagle has confirmed that Platinum Health the owner of the shuttered hospitals in Mexico and Fulton has been granted approval from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to a request to extend temporary suspension of their hospital license. CEO of...
Columbia Police Department continues to try to combat staffing shortage
The Columbia Police Department has added several new officers but is looking to fill 21 additional vacancies as it continues to combat a staffing shortage. The post Columbia Police Department continues to try to combat staffing shortage appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Fire at Jefferson City vacant home under investigation
An overnight fire damages a home just east of Jefferson City’s downtown. Crews were called to a vacant, two-story structure in the 400 block of E. Capitol Avenue on Saturday night just before 10 p.m. By the time crews arrived, fire was showing from several windows at the rear of the structure.
KOMU
Columbia police chief graduates from FBI Academy
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones graduated from the 283rd session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 13. According to the City of Columbia, Jones was one of 285 law enforcement officers representing 49 states and 21 countries, five military organizations, and five federal and civilian agencies to receive the graduate distinction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tvnewscheck.com
New Jobs Posted To TVNewsCheck
New jobs posted to TVNewsCheck’s Media Job Center include openings for a TV show director for KOMU, owned by the University of Missouri-Columbia, and for a regional sales manager for a broadcast and AV equipment manufacturer. KOMU 8 is a full-powered NBC and CW affiliate owned by the University...
Two Mo. communities without hospitals after entire staff fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.”. Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in...
No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire
Jefferson City, Mo. (KMIZ) The cause of a fire at a vacant building in Jefferson City is under investigation. Crews responded to the fire a little after 9:30 Saturday evening on the 400 block of East Capitol Avenue. The Jefferson City Fire Department says, when crews arrived on scene the fire was coming from several The post No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Fulton house fire causes $60,000 in damage, leaves no casualties
FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) Fulton Fire Department responded to a house fire just after 6 p.m. Friday night. The single-story house fire started in the basement, according to the fire department. It caused about $60,000 in damage to the house in the 1200 block of Kathy Street. When firefighters arrived on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Holiday Express Train Is Coming Back To Missouri
It's a little early to start thinking about Christmas, but I just need to share this with you. The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and you'll be able to see it in Missouri!. Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express train will...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Public Schools make adjustments after parents complain about late buses
JEFFERSON CITY — A school bus driver shortage continued Friday at the Jefferson City Public School District. School administrators made adjustments after dozens of parents complained about late arriving school buses in the mornings. School officials said their main priority was getting students to school on time. Dozens of...
Missouri judge weighing lawsuits over photo ID law
Attorneys argued in court Friday over two lawsuits challenging a new Missouri law on voter photo identification and civic engagement rules.
lakeexpo.com
85 Monarch Cove Court, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Well appointed and timeless updates on this walk in condo at Monarch Cove. Amazing location off Duckhead Rd in Lake Ozark, minutes from the best of Lake of the Ozarks. This condo makes a great option for full time, second home or investment property due to the condition, location and amenities. Three pools, elevators, 12X32 boat slip and main channel views make this a perfect package coming fully furnished. This is a year round location and beautiful spot of the water. Surrounded by grocery, shopping and a multitude of local restaurants you will be in the heart of it all. Only a few miles from Bagnell Dam and The Strip for tons of entertainment.
krcgtv.com
Columbia woman charged with threatening children with gun
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia woman is charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action for allegedly pointing a gun at the window of a room containing seven children Wednesday afternoon. According to court records, 34-year-old Patricia Whitaker went to 1500 June Lane with a handgun...
krcgtv.com
Capital City defeats Jeff City for first time
Capital City beat Jefferson City for the first time ever Friday night, as the Cavs ran to a 28-7 victory. See the highlights above.
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, Jefferson City water tested for ‘forever chemicals’ years before EPA guidance
New research suggests chemicals in drinking water could lead to diseases. The post Columbia, Jefferson City water tested for ‘forever chemicals’ years before EPA guidance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 1