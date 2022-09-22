Read full article on original website
Your Chance to Hitch Up a New Camper with Tumbleweed of Billings
In passing, a new-to-Montana co-worker said that if she won a chunk of money, she'd use it to buy a camper to get out and explore Big Sky Country. So I'm certain she'll be buying at least one raffle ticket for a chance to win a $41,000+ camper from Tumbleweed of Billings.
Fun things to do this fall without breaking the bank
Fall is finally here, meaning it’s time for sweaters and all things pumpkin! Those on a budget can still have plenty of fall fun without breaking the bank. Ramsey Solutions offer a few budget-friendly activities for the fall. Here are six inexpensive activities to do this fall. Pumpkin picking...
Five Things to Know Before You Go to Billings’ Harvest Fest
Winter isn't my favorite season. I know, I know... "it's Montana. We get winter!" So. Much. Winter. But Fall? Everybody loves this time of year. Cooler nights, earlier bedtimes, comfort food, and pumpkin spice on everything. It's great. One of the signature Downtown Events in Billings is always a fun way to celebrate the season. Harvest Fest 2022 is October 8th and if you're going, remember these five tips.
Yellowstone Drag Strip has last race for the season this weekend
BILLINGS, Mont. -- If you're into drag racing, this weekend is your last chance to see racers from all over Montana and neighboring states put the pedal to the metal. Only 35 minutes north of the Magic City tucked away in Action, Montana. The Yellowstone Drag Strip is hosting the last race of the season this weekend.
National organization helps mobile home park residents in Billiings
Manufactured Housing Action or MH action based in San Francisco visited people living in three mobile home parks in Billings, on Wednesday and Thursday.
Charming Little Billings Church Abandoned for Years. What’s Up?
Every time I drive by, I wonder. Longtime locals remember when 24th St West was pretty much the western edge of Billings. Sure, a few subdivisions began popping up along 32nd St West forty years ago, but until the last couple of decades, things were basically "country" a mile west from 24th Street.
Two people hospitalized after shooting outside Alberta Bair Theater
Two men were hospitalized after a shooting inside in a vehicle caused that car to crash into a nearby bicyclist.
"Return" documentary debuts in Billings
Nearly 50 years after the end of the Vietnam war, an incredible story of healing hits the big screen at the Babcock Theatre in downtown Billings.
Bicyclist struck by car after driver was shot on N Broadway in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man hit a bicyclist after being shot inside a vehicle on N Broadway in Billings Saturday evening. According to the Billings Police Department, the incident happened around 7:47 pm. Both individuals were taken to the hospital. The 27-year-old driver reportedly had critical injuries and the 30-year-old...
Assault on 2400 Block of 11th Ave North in Billings
Around 2:24 am today, Billings Police received a call to the 2400 block of 11th Ave North. Allegedly, multiple individuals were looking into a persons truck, and the victim took notice. One of the juveniles pulled a gun on the victim. At some point, BPD located all the juveniles nearby...
City College at MSU Billings and Accelerate Montana announce fast track training course to construction jobs
Press release from Montana State University Billings. MSU BILLINGS NEWS—City College at Montana State University Billings and Accelerate Montana announce their partnership and the addition of the rapid training course Job Site Ready. City College at MSUB is the newest Montana institution to partner with Accelerate Montana to offer the Job Site Ready course which provides training opportunities to the Billings community and future skilled trainees to the region’s construction trade.
A Spaniel Mix? Ari Is Ready For You to Adopt In Billings!
Another week, another Wet Nose ready for you to adopt! This time around, we welcomed in Ari. A spaniel mix, at 8 years old. For details on Ari, visit the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter page using the button below!. About Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has been...
Teen drowns when car careens off road and flips on its roof in water, Montana cops say
A teen driver drowned after his car went off the road, flipped and landed on its roof in water, Montana officials told news outlets. Marshall Tucker Edwards, a 16-year-old from Park City, died in the crash Tuesday, Sept 20, Montana Highway Patrol told KTVQ. The teen was driving a Honda...
Billings Rims seeing increase in transient population
The Billings Rims, a scenic landmark of the community, is now being taken over by a population of homeless people living out of their cars.
Don’t Put Away Summer Clothes Just Yet Billings. Here is What’s Coming
With milder temperatures more frequent over the past couple of weeks, it's starting to feel like autumn is setting in and we're not far away from the season's first snowfall. This past weekend I heard about someone driving over the Beartooth Pass who had to maneuver through some unexpected flurries.
Billings police respond to two separate incidents early Saturday morning
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police responded to two separate incidents in the early hours of Saturday morning. Just before 1:00 am, a robbery took place near the 2500 block of 1st N. A suspect entered the business, stole a person's phone and threatened to harm them. The male suspect was...
Which City in the US is the Most Depressed? Hint: It’s in Montana
The quality of mental health in Montana is notoriously terrible. I've covered the terrible state of our mental health before, so it didn't surprise me when I found out about this study from CEUFast.com which put Billings at the top of their list of U.S. cities with the largest percentage of depressed citizens. Number one out of hundreds of cities in the nation is normally great, but in this situation, it's terrifying.
$100K bond set for woman charged with downtown Billings arson fires
Bond was set at $100,000 Thursday for a woman accused of setting fire to a downtown Billings church and a state correctional facility.
"Just shocking": Teen charged for violent encounter on Billings Rims
Bond was set at $50,000 Tuesday for an 18-year-old man accused of shooting two other teenagers during a violent late-night encounter on the Billings Rims.
