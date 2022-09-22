ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

yourbigsky.com

Fun things to do this fall without breaking the bank

Fall is finally here, meaning it’s time for sweaters and all things pumpkin! Those on a budget can still have plenty of fall fun without breaking the bank. Ramsey Solutions offer a few budget-friendly activities for the fall. Here are six inexpensive activities to do this fall. Pumpkin picking...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Five Things to Know Before You Go to Billings’ Harvest Fest

Winter isn't my favorite season. I know, I know... "it's Montana. We get winter!" So. Much. Winter. But Fall? Everybody loves this time of year. Cooler nights, earlier bedtimes, comfort food, and pumpkin spice on everything. It's great. One of the signature Downtown Events in Billings is always a fun way to celebrate the season. Harvest Fest 2022 is October 8th and if you're going, remember these five tips.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Yellowstone Drag Strip has last race for the season this weekend

BILLINGS, Mont. -- If you're into drag racing, this weekend is your last chance to see racers from all over Montana and neighboring states put the pedal to the metal. Only 35 minutes north of the Magic City tucked away in Action, Montana. The Yellowstone Drag Strip is hosting the last race of the season this weekend.
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
Education
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Education
Billings, MT
Entertainment
KULR8

Bicyclist struck by car after driver was shot on N Broadway in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man hit a bicyclist after being shot inside a vehicle on N Broadway in Billings Saturday evening. According to the Billings Police Department, the incident happened around 7:47 pm. Both individuals were taken to the hospital. The 27-year-old driver reportedly had critical injuries and the 30-year-old...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

City College at MSU Billings and Accelerate Montana announce fast track training course to construction jobs

Press release from Montana State University Billings. MSU BILLINGS NEWS—City College at Montana State University Billings and Accelerate Montana announce their partnership and the addition of the rapid training course Job Site Ready. City College at MSUB is the newest Montana institution to partner with Accelerate Montana to offer the Job Site Ready course which provides training opportunities to the Billings community and future skilled trainees to the region’s construction trade.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Which City in the US is the Most Depressed? Hint: It’s in Montana

The quality of mental health in Montana is notoriously terrible. I've covered the terrible state of our mental health before, so it didn't surprise me when I found out about this study from CEUFast.com which put Billings at the top of their list of U.S. cities with the largest percentage of depressed citizens. Number one out of hundreds of cities in the nation is normally great, but in this situation, it's terrifying.
BILLINGS, MT

